Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s daily Covid death toll breaches 100 for sixth straight day
As people in Thailand celebrate Songkran, the nation’s daily death toll from Covid-19 has breached the 100 mark for 6 consecutive days from Sunday to today.
This morning, the Public Health Ministry reported 119 new Covid-related fatalities and nearly 20,300 new infections nationwide, besides around 9,300 positive ATK results since Thursday morning, for a total of more than 29,600 cases, a monthly high. But the daily new infections has been trending down over the past week.
Yesterday, 115 deaths and more than 24,100 cases were reported. The ministry reported 108, 105, 101 and 106 deaths on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. But the daily deaths are still way below the peak of the Delta variant in Thailand last year when the Covid-related death toll reached 312 on August 18.
Sunday marked the first time the nation recorded a hundred daily deaths from the virus this year, with the Public Health Ministry reporting more than 25,000 new infections, on par with the approximately 25,000 patients who had recovered were discharged from hospitals. Yesterday, more than 28,050 patients who had recovered were were discharged from hospitals.
After the Songkran holiday, the daily infection rate has been predicted that it could shoot up to between 50,000-100,000 cases, according to the Head of Siriraj Hospital Faculty of Medicine, Dr. Prasit Watanapa.
The silver lining, he says, is that the daily death toll likely will not not exceed 200 (even though that is approx. twice the current daily toll from Covid-related deaths). If it does, the amount of severe cases would be enough to overwhelm existing treatment facilities in one locations.
Meanwhile, the amount of severe case rose to more than 2,000 over the weekend, according to Dr. Nitipat Jiarakul, director of the Thoracic Society of Thailand, who said the trend is likely to continue before leveling off and eventually declining.
Thailand is one of the few countries in Asia with an increasing daily infection and death rate due to Covid-19.
Following is the daily death toll so far for the month of April…
April 1: 92
April 2: 96
April 3: 97
April 4: 97
April 5: 91
April 6: 94
April 7: 91
April 8: 89
April 9: 98
April 10: 108
April 11: 105
April 12: 101
April 13: 106
April 14: 115
April 15: 119
SOURCE: ThaiPBS | BangkokPost | CCSA
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
First rape victim speaks out against Democrat deputy leader
Thailand’s daily Covid death toll breaches 100 for sixth straight day
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors
Booster vaccines really do boost immunity to Omicron, says National Vaccine Institute
41 dead, 332 injured on Day 4 of Songkran ‘7 Deadly Days’
Thai robber who stole gold valued around 4.5 million baht caught
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
Police arrest 7 suspects in cherry bomb attack on PM Prayut’s home
Thai durian shipment to China detected with Covid 19 on packaging
Democrat deputy leader quits party to fight accusations of sexual harassment
UPDATE: Bangkok authorities try to limit the water games on Khao San Road
Police use water cannons to stop illegal water fight/protest at Democracy Monument
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
UPDATE: Russia’s flagship vessel sinks in Black Sea after Ukrainian missile strike
40 dead, 323 injured on Day 3 of Songkran’s ‘7 Deadly Days’
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
You can grow ‘as many cannabis plants as you like’ in Thai homes from June 9, but…
Starting in May, foreign arrivals to Thailand may only have to take ATK tests
Thai YouTuber complains about Test & Go: ‘Foreigners won’t come back if facing this…’
Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
Thailand tourism authorities target India to offset lack of Chinese tourists
Bangkok gets the Sht Holiday treatment (their spelling, not ours)
Thailand airport pandemonium goes viral | Good Morning Thailand
Airlines launching direct flights from Phuket to northeast Thailand, and Singapore
Russian tourism staff claims interest in Thailand travel has spiked for Russians
South Korea is the most expensive country to raise kids
Phuket shuts down ATK checkpoints at Bangla Walking Street from tomorrow
UPDATE: Bangkok airport claims Test & Go crowding was temporary, problem already fixed
Thailand’s Ministry of Interior urges tight Covid enforcement during Songkran
Songkran a litmus test for Thailand’s economic recovery, tourism industry revival
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events2 days ago
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
- Cannabis3 days ago
You can grow ‘as many cannabis plants as you like’ in Thai homes from June 9, but…
- Education1 day ago
Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School
- Bangkok1 day ago
Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
- Dentists4 days ago
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok gets the Sht Holiday treatment (their spelling, not ours)
- Bangkok3 days ago
UPDATE: Bangkok airport claims Test & Go crowding was temporary, problem already fixed
- Best of8 hours ago
Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors