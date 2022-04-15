Connect with us

Pattaya

Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

CCTV footage shows the brawl between the off-duty "security guards" and the Italian man.

UPDATED STORY

A 32 year old Italian man and a 35 year old Thai female were allegedly attacked just after 2am yesterday morning along Soi LK Metro in Pattaya. The road was quite busy at the time.

The pair told police they were travelling on their motorbike, arriving in front of a closed bar called Crystal Club (currently registered as a ‘restaurant’). There were four people on the motorbike. A number of people approached the group and a scuffle broke out whilst they were still on the motorbike.

From here on it gets very confusing (as you can see on the video below).

It appears that 5 black-shirted security guards came to their rescue after the unidentified group attacked them, getting in a few punches of their own. One of the Italian men sustained injuries to his head and lip in the scuffle.

The Thai female, sitting at the front of her Italian friend’s motorbike, told police the bystanders “came out of nowhere” and was unaware what provoked their attack, or why they became involved. Nearby security guards appear to have come to their aid. The large motorbike fell over about 20 seconds into the fighting.

The couple explained to attending police that they had earlier been visiting a venue on Soi LK metro but said there were no issues or arguments at the time.

Watch the CCTV footage HERE.

CCTV footage from the area was subsequently released by Pattaya Police showing a group of people on a relatively busy LK Metro before the arguments started and the attack began. It was after several people approached them and people dressed like security personnel joined in to try and quell the incident. Subsequently another group turned up and continued the fighting.

Speaking to The Pattaya News, one of the guards explained that the incident started when two groups of foreigners started arguing and fighting whilst standing around their motorcycles.

He claimed that the security guards were just trying to stop the fighting but foreign tourists started attacking the guards. He said the guards were only trying to defend themselves. It hasn’t been revealed which venue employed the men, or even if the venue had anything to do with the initial arguement.

Police say they have numerous accounts of the incident and have been unable to ascertain exactly who was responsible for the injuries to the Italian man and his Thai female friend.

Other accounts of the story have blamed the security guards for the attack which is not apparent in the CCTV footage.

Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya - VIDEO | News by Thaiger

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Chatogaster
    2022-04-15 17:02
    43 minutes ago, KaptainRob said: Mot ppl know that Tim, I suspect he's talking about the static ads, or FazWaz which does encroach on some small screens. @KaptainRob: Off-topic, but posting anyway as Thaiger might find it useful: It's…
    image
    Michael0510
    2022-04-15 20:30
    4 hours ago, TimothyN said: We've updated this story, including video of the incident, which clarifies the role of the 'security guards'. We apologise for incorrect information in the earlier version of the story. The published CCTV footage will assist…
    image
    ace035
    2022-04-15 20:47
    Crystal Club?? one of my favorite gogo clubs of all the time in Pattaya, those Thai security guards can't fight man to man, they always in the groups of at least 4 and sometimes got weapons.
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-04-15 21:06
    Looks like if the 4 Thai on the bike if minded their business and did not stop and spout off then things would have been just fine. alos looks like the foreinger with the cap on was sort of giving…
    image
    Vigo
    2022-04-15 21:49
    2 AM in Pattaya looks busy. From sad stories I read, I had impression Pattaya was dead. The video gives scene of many people and many bars/restaurants available.
    Tim Newton

    Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2011. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 42 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,950 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current English Content Manager for the company, based in their Bangkok HQ.

