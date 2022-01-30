Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand is 26th on Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking
The Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking this month places Thailand in the middle of the pack, 26th out of 53 countries on the list, and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is satisfied with the rank. The government expressed satisfaction over the ranking after Thailand previously placed much lower at 44th on the list.
The spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office said that PM Prayut is satisfied with how Thailand has handled and responded to the Covid-19 pandemic after the Bloomberg report that listed an 18 place jump in ranking for the country’s ability to handle and recover from Covid-19.
The Resilience Ranking is a monthly list Bloomberg compiles that compares how Covid-19 is being most effectively addressed in each of the world’s 53 biggest economies while minimising economic and social impact. To reach their ranking, Bloomberg uses 12 key data points including overall mortality, healthcare quality, vaccination levels, outbreak containment, and progress towards restarting tourism and travel.
Thailand had originally ranked much higher on the list as in 2020 the country was a world leader in lockdowns and strict safety measures that lead to very little Covid-19 within the nation. But all that changed when the Delta virus pummelled the country that had grown comfortable in their Covid-19 success and in April 2021 Thailand fell sharply in the ranking and has been low ever since.
Now the Bloomberg report says that Thailand is comparatively strong in vaccination numbers, while death rates are low and the infection rate has not swelled too badly with the Omicron variant. And with Test & Go (albeit a revised, more complicated version) set to relaunch in 2 days, tourism is beginning to recover.
PM Prayut says the improved ranking serves as proof of Thailand’s successful policies regarding Covid-19 as well as the Thai public’s cooperation in following safety measures and preventing worse infection spread. He said people should be inspired by the new results and have confidence in the recovery of the economy and international tourism.
The full Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking (with Thailand highlighted):
|RANK
|CHANGE
|COUNTRY
|BLOOMBERG RESILIENCE SCORE
|VACCINE DOSES PER 100
|LOCKDOWN SEVERITY
|FLIGHT CAPACITY
|VACCINATED TRAVEL ROUTES
|1
|▲2
|U.A.E.
|78.9
|244.4
|58
|-27.4%
|406
|2
|▲18
|Saudi Arabia
|77.8
|154.8
|49
|-24.3%
|383
|3
|▲1
|Finland
|70.1
|193.2
|35
|-45.8%
|408.5
|4
|▲3
|Turkey
|70.1
|164.8
|55
|-20.6%
|402
|5
|▲13
|Singapore
|70
|216.7
|44
|-72%
|226
|6
|▼5
|Chile
|69.8
|232.2
|36
|-22.8%
|280.5
|7
|▲7
|Iran
|69.3
|150.3
|39
|-9.7%
|382.5
|8
|▲18
|Taiwan
|69.1
|172.9
|20
|-74%
|163.5
|9
|▲6
|South Korea
|69.1
|219.8
|45
|-55.2%
|172.5
|10
|▼8
|Ireland
|68.9
|202.1
|36
|-32.5%
|406.5
|11
|▲18
|Norway
|68.4
|198.1
|52
|-33.4%
|404.5
|12
|▼2
|U.K.
|67.9
|203.2
|49
|-46.3%
|403.5
|13
|▼5
|Spain
|67.7
|187.9
|44
|-23.1%
|408
|14
|▼9
|Canada
|66.9
|198.4
|75
|-39.9%
|405
|15
|▲10
|New Zealand
|66.9
|175.7
|62
|-39.8%
|170.5
|16
|▲15
|Austria
|66.8
|193.4
|62
|-48.5%
|405.5
|17
|▲10
|Japan
|66.8
|163.1
|47
|-35.3%
|166
|18
|▲10
|Mainland China
|66.4
|209.2
|79
|-14%
|161.5
|19
|▼13
|Colombia
|66.3
|135.8
|54
|2%
|400
|20
|▲23
|Nigeria
|64.3
|8.9
|38
|3.7%
|388.5
|21
|▼5
|Portugal
|64.2
|204.3
|37
|-24%
|246.5
|22
|▲8
|Switzerland
|64.1
|173.2
|44
|-39%
|408
|23
|▼11
|U.S.
|64
|161.6
|56
|-10.6%
|407.5
|24
|▼1
|Iraq
|63.9
|36.4
|69
|-21.3%
|392.5
|25
|▲17
|Germany
|63.7
|194.9
|84
|-50.1%
|404
|26
|▲18
|Thailand
|63.7
|160.9
|48
|-64.5%
|279.5
|27
|▲20
|Malaysia
|63.6
|184.9
|50
|-61.7%
|241
|28
|▲18
|Czech Republic
|63.6
|156.4
|38
|-57.2%
|406.5
|29
|▼7
|Bangladesh
|63.5
|91.7
|65
|-13.7%
|386.5
|30
|▲4
|Belgium
|63.4
|206
|48
|-40.1%
|406
|31
|▲8
|Netherlands
|63.4
|187.2
|66
|-30.5%
|392.5
|32
|▼21
|Denmark
|63.3
|231.2
|39
|-43.8%
|314.5
|33
|▼9
|Hong Kong
|63.2
|144.8
|62
|-81.4%
|204
|34
|▼1
|India
|61.1
|119
|72
|-21.1%
|275.5
|35
|▲10
|Egypt
|60.8
|59.9
|44
|-15%
|393.5
|36
|▼23
|France
|60.6
|206.1
|69
|-36.7%
|406.5
|37
|▼16
|Israel
|60.5
|186.2
|56
|-54.7%
|283.5
|38
|▲2
|Pakistan
|60.1
|79.8
|25
|-50.5%
|389.5
|39
|▼1
|Mexico
|60.1
|123.6
|35
|-0.2%
|398
|40
|▼3
|Brazil
|60
|165.9
|62
|-18.2%
|394
|41
|▼32
|Sweden
|59.6
|177.1
|53
|-45.5%
|244
|42
|▼6
|Peru
|59.3
|162.4
|69
|-33%
|400
|43
|▼8
|Greece
|58.9
|177.8
|78
|-15.1%
|237.5
|44
|▲7
|Indonesia
|58.7
|112
|66
|-35.1%
|273.5
|45
|▲7
|South Africa
|58.1
|47.9
|42
|-44.2%
|359
|46
|▼14
|Italy
|58.1
|209.9
|77
|-30%
|243.5
|47
|▼30
|Australia
|58.1
|187.2
|63
|-38.7%
|169
|48
|▲1
|Poland
|57.5
|134.4
|38
|-39%
|208
|49
|▼30
|Argentina
|57
|184.4
|34
|-38.9%
|377
|50
|▼2
|Russia
|55.9
|104.5
|49
|-8.4%
|234.5
|51
|▼10
|Romania
|55.5
|84.6
|53
|-33.1%
|395.5
|52
|▲1
|Vietnam
|53.4
|177.8
|69
|-45.1%
|159
|53
|▼3
|Philippines
|48.3
|110
|72
|-60.1%
|152.5
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
