Thailand is 26th on Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking

PHOTO: Thailand improves on the Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking. (via Bloomberg)

The Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking this month places Thailand in the middle of the pack, 26th out of 53 countries on the list, and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is satisfied with the rank. The government expressed satisfaction over the ranking after Thailand previously placed much lower at 44th on the list.

The spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office said that PM Prayut is satisfied with how Thailand has handled and responded to the Covid-19 pandemic after the Bloomberg report that listed an 18 place jump in ranking for the country’s ability to handle and recover from Covid-19.

The Resilience Ranking is a monthly list Bloomberg compiles that compares how Covid-19 is being most effectively addressed in each of the world’s 53 biggest economies while minimising economic and social impact. To reach their ranking, Bloomberg uses 12 key data points including overall mortality, healthcare quality, vaccination levels, outbreak containment, and progress towards restarting tourism and travel.

Thailand had originally ranked much higher on the list as in 2020 the country was a world leader in lockdowns and strict safety measures that lead to very little Covid-19 within the nation. But all that changed when the Delta virus pummelled the country that had grown comfortable in their Covid-19 success and in April 2021 Thailand fell sharply in the ranking and has been low ever since.

Now the Bloomberg report says that Thailand is comparatively strong in vaccination numbers, while death rates are low and the infection rate has not swelled too badly with the Omicron variant. And with Test & Go (albeit a revised, more complicated version) set to relaunch in 2 days, tourism is beginning to recover.

PM Prayut says the improved ranking serves as proof of Thailand’s successful policies regarding Covid-19 as well as the Thai public’s cooperation in following safety measures and preventing worse infection spread. He said people should be inspired by the new results and have confidence in the recovery of the economy and international tourism.

The full Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking (with Thailand highlighted):

RANK CHANGE COUNTRY BLOOMBERG RESILIENCE SCORE VACCINE DOSES PER 100 LOCKDOWN SEVERITY FLIGHT CAPACITY VACCINATED TRAVEL ROUTES
1 2 U.A.E. 78.9 244.4 58 -27.4% 406
2 18 Saudi Arabia 77.8 154.8 49 -24.3% 383
3 1 Finland 70.1 193.2 35 -45.8% 408.5
4 3 Turkey 70.1 164.8 55 -20.6% 402
5 13 Singapore 70 216.7 44 -72% 226
6 5 Chile 69.8 232.2 36 -22.8% 280.5
7 7 Iran 69.3 150.3 39 -9.7% 382.5
8 18 Taiwan 69.1 172.9 20 -74% 163.5
9 6 South Korea 69.1 219.8 45 -55.2% 172.5
10 8 Ireland 68.9 202.1 36 -32.5% 406.5
11 18 Norway 68.4 198.1 52 -33.4% 404.5
12 2 U.K. 67.9 203.2 49 -46.3% 403.5
13 5 Spain 67.7 187.9 44 -23.1% 408
14 9 Canada 66.9 198.4 75 -39.9% 405
15 10 New Zealand 66.9 175.7 62 -39.8% 170.5
16 15 Austria 66.8 193.4 62 -48.5% 405.5
17 10 Japan 66.8 163.1 47 -35.3% 166
18 10 Mainland China 66.4 209.2 79 -14% 161.5
19 13 Colombia 66.3 135.8 54 2% 400
20 23 Nigeria 64.3 8.9 38 3.7% 388.5
21 5 Portugal 64.2 204.3 37 -24% 246.5
22 8 Switzerland 64.1 173.2 44 -39% 408
23 11 U.S. 64 161.6 56 -10.6% 407.5
24 1 Iraq 63.9 36.4 69 -21.3% 392.5
25 17 Germany 63.7 194.9 84 -50.1% 404
26 18 Thailand 63.7 160.9 48 -64.5% 279.5
27 20 Malaysia 63.6 184.9 50 -61.7% 241
28 18 Czech Republic 63.6 156.4 38 -57.2% 406.5
29 7 Bangladesh 63.5 91.7 65 -13.7% 386.5
30 4 Belgium 63.4 206 48 -40.1% 406
31 8 Netherlands 63.4 187.2 66 -30.5% 392.5
32 21 Denmark 63.3 231.2 39 -43.8% 314.5
33 9 Hong Kong 63.2 144.8 62 -81.4% 204
34 1 India 61.1 119 72 -21.1% 275.5
35 10 Egypt 60.8 59.9 44 -15% 393.5
36 23 France 60.6 206.1 69 -36.7% 406.5
37 16 Israel 60.5 186.2 56 -54.7% 283.5
38 2 Pakistan 60.1 79.8 25 -50.5% 389.5
39 1 Mexico 60.1 123.6 35 -0.2% 398
40 3 Brazil 60 165.9 62 -18.2% 394
41 32 Sweden 59.6 177.1 53 -45.5% 244
42 6 Peru 59.3 162.4 69 -33% 400
43 8 Greece 58.9 177.8 78 -15.1% 237.5
44 7 Indonesia 58.7 112 66 -35.1% 273.5
45 7 South Africa 58.1 47.9 42 -44.2% 359
46 14 Italy 58.1 209.9 77 -30% 243.5
47 30 Australia 58.1 187.2 63 -38.7% 169
48 1 Poland 57.5 134.4 38 -39% 208
49 30 Argentina 57 184.4 34 -38.9% 377
50 2 Russia 55.9 104.5 49 -8.4% 234.5
51 10 Romania 55.5 84.6 53 -33.1% 395.5
52 1 Vietnam 53.4 177.8 69 -45.1% 159
53 3 Philippines 48.3 110 72 -60.1% 152.5

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

    Neill Fronde

    Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

