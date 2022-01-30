Connect with us

Anutin trolls US handling of Covid-19, compared to Thailand

Neill Fronde

FILE PHOTO: Anutin says Thailand is doing better with Covid-19 while the US still suffers high death tolls.

Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul praised the way Thailand handled Covid-19 in comparison to the US over the past 2 years. In comments he made this week he said that in the US, many were still unvaccinated and death tolls remain very high, while in Thailand people are following Covid-19 safety rules and bringing the numbers down.

GRAPH: Daily death rate in the US starting to reach levels from last year – worldometers.info

He said that infections are coming down but real attention should be paid to serious illnesses caused by Covid-19. In the US, even though the Omicron variant now spreading everywhere in the world is a less severe or lethal strain of the virus, the lack of vaccination in the US continues to lead to more deaths. He commented that the lifestyle in the US is different to that of Thailand. In Thailand, the death rate has hovered generally below 20 per day, with an average of 15 daily fatalities in 2022 for a population of 67 million people.

Anutin commended the people of Thailand for their cooperation in taking steps and following safety rules to try to limit the spread and severity of Covid-19 in the country. He mentioned their willingness to wear masks, socially distance, and wash hands as well as get vaccinated as key factors to keeping Thailand relatively safe.

The Public Health Minister also said that, while there are no new restrictions being placed on travel or events during the Chinese New Year holiday in Thailand, people are urged to use their utmost caution and remain observant of Covid-19 safety measures during their celebrations. He also suggested people make good use of the availability of antigen test kits to self-test and stay safe.

He commented that Covid-19 being declared endemic may be on the horizon, but it’s “not a change that will happen overnight”. There are many things to consider before being reclassified. The government has announced that by the end of 2022 Covid-19 will be declared endemic regardless of the World Health Organisation’s classification, as long as 3 key metrics are met.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Transam
    2022-01-30 11:24
    Failed on road carnage though, which has been going on for many, many years...😯
    image
    BigHewer
    2022-01-30 11:45
    Off-topic content and subsequent replies removed. Moderator
    image
    Johnnyb2
    2022-01-30 12:05
    27 minutes ago, Transam said: Failed on road carnage though, which has been going on for many, many years...😯 Yes. Thailand failed on drugs, suicide, children drowning, and many diseases too. Not to forget that a successful covid strategy is…
    image
    LoongFred
    2022-01-30 12:13
    1 hour ago, DonG said: 1. Most people that come from the USA are only too well aware that Anutin is 100% correct on all this....and I am happy also that Thailand is more safe just as in Panama where…
    image
    mickkotlarski
    2022-01-30 12:13
    Factual statement but conveniently omits his own clown ran fiasco at the Bang Sue vaccination area which was swept under the carpet by camera angles. I guess you can use the dirty falang vaccines, rubbish their short comings and hide…
    Neill Fronde

    Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

