Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Anutin trolls US handling of Covid-19, compared to Thailand
Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul praised the way Thailand handled Covid-19 in comparison to the US over the past 2 years. In comments he made this week he said that in the US, many were still unvaccinated and death tolls remain very high, while in Thailand people are following Covid-19 safety rules and bringing the numbers down.
GRAPH: Daily death rate in the US starting to reach levels from last year – worldometers.info
He said that infections are coming down but real attention should be paid to serious illnesses caused by Covid-19. In the US, even though the Omicron variant now spreading everywhere in the world is a less severe or lethal strain of the virus, the lack of vaccination in the US continues to lead to more deaths. He commented that the lifestyle in the US is different to that of Thailand. In Thailand, the death rate has hovered generally below 20 per day, with an average of 15 daily fatalities in 2022 for a population of 67 million people.
Anutin commended the people of Thailand for their cooperation in taking steps and following safety rules to try to limit the spread and severity of Covid-19 in the country. He mentioned their willingness to wear masks, socially distance, and wash hands as well as get vaccinated as key factors to keeping Thailand relatively safe.
The Public Health Minister also said that, while there are no new restrictions being placed on travel or events during the Chinese New Year holiday in Thailand, people are urged to use their utmost caution and remain observant of Covid-19 safety measures during their celebrations. He also suggested people make good use of the availability of antigen test kits to self-test and stay safe.
He commented that Covid-19 being declared endemic may be on the horizon, but it’s “not a change that will happen overnight”. There are many things to consider before being reclassified. The government has announced that by the end of 2022 Covid-19 will be declared endemic regardless of the World Health Organisation’s classification, as long as 3 key metrics are met.
SOURCE: ASEAN Now
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
COVID-19 SUNDAY: 12 deaths, over 2.4 million total infections
Controversy for Khao Yai National Park Chief over wild party
Thailand is 26th on Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking
Anutin trolls US handling of Covid-19, compared to Thailand
Thailand’s Rayong province declares emergency as oil slick reaches beach
Australia to Kanye West: you must be fully vaccinated to play here
Fundraiser for survivor, funeral for victim of the attack on 2 British men
Pope Francis calls Covid-19 fake news a violation of human rights
Body of unknown dead man found floating in sea near Pattaya
Asia’s second largest drug bust: 36 million meth pills in Laos
Oil from the Rayong pipeline leak reaches the beach
Chinese New Year uptick in BKK arrivals, but mostly domestic
COVID-19 SATURDAY: 19 deaths, over 200,000 infections in 2022
Pattaya shop reports old foreign man dies during massage
Covid-19 vaccine does not kill athletes, despite consistent rumour
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
Deadline to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension pushed to March 25
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
Thailand’s FDA plans “Cannabis Sandbox” entry scheme for tourists
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
Thailand will declare Covid-19 endemic, whether WHO agrees or not
“Covid” visa extension: Key details from the latest order from immigration
Thai man arrested for shooting a foreign man at a Patong resort
Red tape remains for foreign retirees in Thailand
Countdown to February 1 – opening Thailand’s tourist floodgates?
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand will declare Covid-19 endemic, whether WHO agrees or not
- Crime4 days ago
Thai man arrested for shooting a foreign man at a Patong resort
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
- Philippines1 day ago
Countdown to February 1 – opening Thailand’s tourist floodgates?
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
VERSO – The School of the Future
- Expats1 day ago
Pattaya shop reports old foreign man dies during massage
- Crime3 days ago
Foreign man in Pattaya arrested for allegedly trying to fight locals
Recent comments: