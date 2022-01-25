Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1

Registration for Thailand’s (almost) quarantine exemption program known as Test & Go, part of the broader Thailand Pass online re-entry process, is reopening next week after being closed for the past month.

Starting at 9am on February 1, fully vaccinated travellers from any country can apply for a Thailand Pass QR code to enter with (almost) quarantine-free travel, but there have been a few changes.

Here are the key changes, as clarified by a spokesperson at the CCSA today…

Registration for Test & Go entry on Thailand Pass is reopening, travel never stopped

Registration for Test & Go closed, but travel never stopped. Those who had previously applied for a Thailand Pass QR code to enter under the Test & Go scheme have been able to enter the country under basically the same conditions. Travellers are required to book a night at an approved hotel or resort while they wait for the results from their on-arrival RT-PCR test to come back. Recently, an additional RT-PCR test has been required for travellers.

To apply for a Thailand Pass QR code, go to https://tp.consular.go.th/. It is free to register for Test & Go, the Sandbox programs or the full quarantine option. Watch out for websites and agencies asking for payment for Thailand Pass registration – they are bogus!

Two RT-PCR tests are now required, new applicants have to pay for both

Following the emergence of the Omicron variant, and some Test & Go travellers testing positive after arriving, the Thai government decided to require two RT-PCR tests, with one taken on arrival (Day 1) and the other on Day 5.

Those with a Thailand Pass QR code issued before February 1 can take the second RT-PCR test at a government-approved facility for free. A spokesperson says the service is intended not to put a burden on travellers since changes were made after the travellers made plans.

Those applying for a Thailand Pass QR code after registration reopens will need to pay for both RT-PCR tests which can cost from 2,000 to 4,000 baht. On Day 5, travellers will again need to book a stay at a hotel or resort approved by the Safety and Health Administration while they wait for their test results to come back. This hotel does not need to be the same hotel as Day 1 and can be in any province.

So the Test & Go gives you a lot more freedom to travel and move around, unlike the Sandbox programs where you complete a full 7 days in a particular region or province (although you can roam around freely during the first 7 days).

The CCSA are also liaising with Thai insurance companies to provide additional coverage for asymptomatic cases who have been stung for accommodation costs during enforced quarantine in the past.

Vaccinated, but recently recovered from Covid-19

Those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but were recently infected and are still testing positive for the virus can still enter the country under the Test & Go scheme. Travellers must have a certificate issued by a medical professional declaring that they recovered from Covid-19 between the last 14 to 90 days. If the traveller tests positive on arrival, they can present their recovery certificate but may need to be cleared by a healthcare professional.