Tourism
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
Registration for Thailand’s (almost) quarantine exemption program known as Test & Go, part of the broader Thailand Pass online re-entry process, is reopening next week after being closed for the past month.
Starting at 9am on February 1, fully vaccinated travellers from any country can apply for a Thailand Pass QR code to enter with (almost) quarantine-free travel, but there have been a few changes.
Here are the key changes, as clarified by a spokesperson at the CCSA today…
Registration for Test & Go entry on Thailand Pass is reopening, travel never stopped
Registration for Test & Go closed, but travel never stopped. Those who had previously applied for a Thailand Pass QR code to enter under the Test & Go scheme have been able to enter the country under basically the same conditions. Travellers are required to book a night at an approved hotel or resort while they wait for the results from their on-arrival RT-PCR test to come back. Recently, an additional RT-PCR test has been required for travellers.
To apply for a Thailand Pass QR code, go to https://tp.consular.go.th/. It is free to register for Test & Go, the Sandbox programs or the full quarantine option. Watch out for websites and agencies asking for payment for Thailand Pass registration – they are bogus!
Two RT-PCR tests are now required, new applicants have to pay for both
Following the emergence of the Omicron variant, and some Test & Go travellers testing positive after arriving, the Thai government decided to require two RT-PCR tests, with one taken on arrival (Day 1) and the other on Day 5.
Those with a Thailand Pass QR code issued before February 1 can take the second RT-PCR test at a government-approved facility for free. A spokesperson says the service is intended not to put a burden on travellers since changes were made after the travellers made plans.
Those applying for a Thailand Pass QR code after registration reopens will need to pay for both RT-PCR tests which can cost from 2,000 to 4,000 baht. On Day 5, travellers will again need to book a stay at a hotel or resort approved by the Safety and Health Administration while they wait for their test results to come back. This hotel does not need to be the same hotel as Day 1 and can be in any province.
So the Test & Go gives you a lot more freedom to travel and move around, unlike the Sandbox programs where you complete a full 7 days in a particular region or province (although you can roam around freely during the first 7 days).
The CCSA are also liaising with Thai insurance companies to provide additional coverage for asymptomatic cases who have been stung for accommodation costs during enforced quarantine in the past.
Vaccinated, but recently recovered from Covid-19
Those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but were recently infected and are still testing positive for the virus can still enter the country under the Test & Go scheme. Travellers must have a certificate issued by a medical professional declaring that they recovered from Covid-19 between the last 14 to 90 days. If the traveller tests positive on arrival, they can present their recovery certificate but may need to be cleared by a healthcare professional.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
China donates US$19.5 million worth military equipment to Philippines
City Guide: Top 5 public parks to visit in Bangkok 2022
Thailand News Today | 4th vaccine booster dose now available for 10 provinces
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
At least 19 killed Indonesia’s West Papua nightclub fire
Philippines’ Typhoon Rai destroyed 1.5 million houses in total – IFRC
Government wants to closely monitor eateries following extension of alcohol curfew
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
Thailand won’t allow entrance exam makeups, other Asian countries do
Survival Guide: Beware of these common scams in Thailand
Thailand’s FDA plans “Cannabis Sandbox” entry scheme for tourists
If pigs could fly: Authorities tackle pork price crisis following swine fever outbreak
Pattaya mayor says there will be no festivals, fireworks for Chinese New Year
Move Forward member pushes for sex work legalisation as election campaigns heat up
Tuesday Covid Update: 6,718 new cases; provincial totals
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
British man fined for overstay after being forced into Bangkok quarantine
Thailand News Update | Legalising cannabis & 8 mil tourist to Thailand in 2022
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
Thailand approves plan to attract highly-skilled foreign workers, investors, wealthy retirees
Thailand News Today | Thailand Offering Long Term Visas up to 10 years
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
Cannabis removal from Thailand’s narcotics list up for discussion
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Opinion3 days ago
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
- Pattaya2 days ago
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
- Crime3 days ago
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
- Crime2 days ago
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
- Bangkok1 day ago
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
Recent comments: