Thailand announces 188 new covid-19 coronavirus cases (Sunday) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand announces 188 new covid-19 coronavirus cases (Sunday)
Thailand’s daily press briefing with the Ministry of Public Health and the Department of Disease Control confirmed 188 new cases of the Covid-19 Coronavirus this morning.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 599 since the first cases were detected in the Kingdom in January. Of those cases, 42 have fully recovered, while 557 remain in hospital. One death has been reported: a man who previously been admitted with dengue fever.
Bangkok and its five surrounding provinces, Samut Prakarn, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi and Pathumthani have announced closures of many businesses, with the exception of supermarkets.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | The ThaigerKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai reports first coronavirus cases
The Thai Health Department reported 89 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, two of which are in Chiang Rai Province. (188 new cases were reported today, Sunday, bringing Thailand’s total to 599.) Both Chiang Rai patients are being treated in hospital and have provided medical authorities with lists of those they have been in contact with. Chiang Rai health officials have placed those people under 14 day quarantine.
Health officials say 32 people in Greater Bangkok and surrounding provinces contracted the virus from people infected during a boxing match at Lumphini stadium, while 6 cases were linked to a mosque in Malaysia and were reported in the southern provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala.
Of the accumulated total of 599 confirmed cases, 42 have fully recovered, while 557 remain in hospital. One man has died from complications related to the virus.
The health department says recent new cases are mainly young people who socialised normally and did not adopt social distancing. They urge people to stay one metre away from others (most international medical authorities say 2 metres), skip social activities and nonessential travel, avoid crowded areas, work at home if possible and frequently sanitise their hands and surroundings .
Health officials also advise people who have been in high risk places such as boxing stadiums, entertainment venues; cockfighting rings, cinemas and theaters to self-isolate for 14 days.
“If they have no symptoms – fever, coughing, sore throat, runny nose, muscle pains – they need not be tested.”
“Without the symptoms, the possibility of being tested positive is very low. Getting tested without the symptoms will therefore give people a false sense of security, leading to complacency.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Sa Kaeo closes 19 Cambodian border checkpoints – Covid-19
Despite denials only days ago, all 19 checkpoints in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo, two permanent and 17 temporary, along the border with Cambodia will be temporarily closed in a bid to stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronivirus. Thai health officials announced a new total of 599 cases. Read that story HERE.
The order, dated yesterday, signed by governor Voraphan Suwannus, is effective from Monday (tomorrow) until April 5.
Under the order, all persons and vehicles are forbidden to travel in or out through these checkpoints, with the exception of goods vehicles and pushcarts and their operators.
This morning from 10am, Voraphan, was scheduled to hold a meeting with Um Reatrey, the governor of Cambodia’s Bantey Meanchey province, to discuss measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus between the two border areas.
As of yesterday, 65 people in Sa Kaeo had been tested for the coronavirus. Of those, 47 tested negative, while 18 others were awaiting test results.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
13 cases in Phuket, official
13 cases of Covid-19 coronavirus have now been confirmed in the southern Thai island of Phuket. 6 new cases have been announced in the past 24 hours. On Friday the Phuket Governor admitted to five cases on the island – 2 Chinese visitors in early February and 3 current cases involving a Danish family.
188 new cases have been announced for Thailand today (Sunday).
Figures published by local Phuket news sources are posting banners declaring that the Ministry of Public Health have confirmed the latest toll of 13 patients (below). Five of the patients are Thais.
Phuket now has the third highest number of cases – Bangkok – 284 patients, Samut Prakan – 18 and now Phuket – 13.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Cambodia burns, Bangkok chokes, schools closed
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
Two news cases confirmed in Thailand, pushing total to 37
Top 10 laws to beware of in Thailand
Smoke from plantation fires continues to choke central and northern Thailand
Chiang Rai reports first coronavirus cases
All time high – Thai drug smuggling in Thailand
Sa Kaeo closes 19 Cambodian border checkpoints – Covid-19
Thailand announces 188 new covid-19 coronavirus cases (Sunday)
13 cases in Phuket, official
Hot days for the North, possible thundershowers in the South
Covid-19 UPDATE: World cases exceed 300,000, Italian hospitals overwhelmed
Soldiers injured in Narathiwat bomb attack
More airline cancellations as options dry up for stranded visitors
Bangkok’s five surrounding provinces also enforce closures, supermarkets stay open
Your democracy is killing you and how China suppressed Covid-19
Bangkok closures – the details and the panic buying
Bangkok closes shopping centres and markets from tomorrow
Man arrested for deliberately trying to contaminate Bangkok lift – VIDEO
Thailand closes many of its land borders
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai tourism minister plans help for tourists stranded and worried about overstaying visas
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Visitors from 15 locations must show health certificates, insurance before boarding flights to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand to import antiviral drugs from China
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Pattaya beach clean up
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket immigration offers 30 day extensions for stranded foreigners
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand confirms 35 new coronavirus cases, total surpasses 200
- Asia4 days ago
Thai-Malaysia border sealed
- Thai Life4 days ago
Waitress has double lottery win