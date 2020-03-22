Thailand announces 188 new covid-19 coronavirus cases (Sunday) | The Thaiger

image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand announces 188 new covid-19 coronavirus cases (Sunday)

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Thailand announces 188 new covid-19 coronavirus cases (Sunday)
PHOTO: The Phuket News
Thailand’s daily press briefing with the Ministry of Public Health and the Department of Disease Control confirmed 188 new cases of the Covid-19 Coronavirus this morning.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 599 since the first cases were detected in the Kingdom in January. Of those cases, 42 have fully recovered, while 557 remain in hospital. One death has been reported: a man who previously been admitted with dengue fever.

Bangkok and its five surrounding provinces, Samut Prakarn, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi and Pathumthani have announced closures of many businesses, with the exception of supermarkets.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | The Thaiger

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai reports first coronavirus cases

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

39 mins ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

Chiang Rai reports first coronavirus cases
PHOTO: New Straits Times

The Thai Health Department reported 89 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, two of which are in Chiang Rai Province. (188 new cases were reported today, Sunday, bringing Thailand’s total to 599.) Both Chiang Rai patients are being treated in hospital and have provided medical authorities with lists of those they have been in contact with. Chiang Rai health officials have placed those people under 14 day quarantine.

Health officials say 32 people in Greater Bangkok and surrounding provinces contracted the virus from people infected during a boxing match at Lumphini stadium, while 6 cases were linked to a mosque in Malaysia and were reported in the southern provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala.

Of the accumulated total of 599 confirmed cases, 42 have fully recovered, while 557 remain in hospital. One man has died from complications related to the virus.

The health department says recent new cases are mainly young people who socialised normally and did not adopt social distancing. They urge people to stay one metre away from others (most international medical authorities say 2 metres), skip social activities and nonessential travel, avoid crowded areas, work at home if possible and frequently sanitise their hands and surroundings .

Health officials also advise people who have been in high risk places such as boxing stadiums, entertainment venues; cockfighting rings, cinemas and theaters to self-isolate for 14 days.

“If they have no symptoms – fever, coughing, sore throat, runny nose, muscle pains – they need not be tested.”

“Without the symptoms, the possibility of being tested positive is very low. Getting tested without the symptoms will therefore give people a false sense of security, leading to complacency.”

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Sa Kaeo closes 19 Cambodian border checkpoints – Covid-19

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

Sa Kaeo closes 19 Cambodian border checkpoints – Covid-19
PHOTO: The Nation

Despite denials only days ago, all 19 checkpoints in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo, two permanent and 17 temporary, along the border with Cambodia will be temporarily closed in a bid to stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronivirus. Thai health officials announced a new total of 599 cases. Read that story HERE.

The order, dated yesterday, signed by governor Voraphan Suwannus, is effective from Monday (tomorrow) until April 5.

Under the order, all persons and vehicles are forbidden to travel in or out through these checkpoints, with the exception of goods vehicles and pushcarts and their operators.

This morning from 10am, Voraphan, was scheduled to hold a meeting with Um Reatrey, the governor of Cambodia’s Bantey Meanchey province, to discuss measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus between the two border areas.

As of yesterday, 65 people in Sa Kaeo had been tested for the coronavirus. Of those, 47 tested negative, while 18 others were awaiting test results.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

13 cases in Phuket, official

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

13 cases in Phuket, official

13 cases of Covid-19 coronavirus have now been confirmed in the southern Thai island of Phuket. 6 new cases have been announced in the past 24 hours. On Friday the Phuket Governor admitted to five cases on the island – 2 Chinese visitors in early February and 3 current cases involving a Danish family.

188 new cases have been announced for Thailand today (Sunday).

Figures published by local Phuket news sources are posting banners declaring that the Ministry of Public Health have confirmed the latest toll of 13 patients (below). Five of the patients are Thais.

Phuket now has the third highest number of cases – Bangkok – 284 patients, Samut Prakan – 18 and now Phuket – 13.

13 cases in Phuket, official | News by The Thaiger13 cases in Phuket, official | News by The Thaiger

