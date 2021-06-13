Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM not happy with soccer gambling
Prayut Chan-o-cha, has voiced his concern that there has been an uptick in illegal gambling by Thai people throughout the UEFA European Soccer Championship (AKA Euro 2020).
The PM told the Royal Thai Police, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, and “relevant agencies” to tighten the scrutiny of illegal gambling, with an emphasis on online gambling. He also asked for the existing laws on gambling to be strongly enforced.
Traisulee Traisoranakul, the Deputy government spokeswoman, says the PM extends his good wishes to Thai people, “in general”, but especially to soccer fans.
She says that the PM wants soccer fans to resist illegally betting on their favorite teams. She did not mention if the PM advised Thais to avoid betting on teams they weren’t so fond of.
Thai inhabitants almost missing the opportunity to watch the tournament because the television broadcasters and potential sponsors couldn’t pay for the broadcasting rights, a financial repercussion of Covid-19.
However, 2 days prior to the start of the tournament, PM Office Minister Anucha Nakasai negotiated directly with the owner of the broadcast rights for Thailand. A government source says the rights went for more than 300 million baht. The source also reassures the public that the 300 million baht will not be taxpayer money.
From June 12 to July 11 24 European nations will compete for the crown in 51 matches. Currently, Portugal is the current champion.
24 European nations are battling for the coveted crown during the month-long event, from June 12th to July 11th. Portugal is the reigning champion. 51 matches will be played.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
