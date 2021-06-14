Connect with us

Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray

Maya Taylor

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/PR Thai Government

It seems it’s all turned into a bit of a shambles. Only a week after the government’s national vaccine rollout kicked off to great pomp and ceremony at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station, it has already run into problems. The Bangkok Post reports that both public and private hospitals are postponing appointments, saying they haven’t been given enough vaccines.

The response from the government has been to deflect and finger point, with the Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul blaming the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the BMA blaming the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Kiattiphum Wongrachit from the Health Ministry admits the country has received far fewer vaccine doses than it expected this month. The shortfall has prompted hospitals to postpone appointments, with most of those affected being the elderly and people with underlying health conditions, who booked through the Mor Prom app. One Bangkok hospital took to social media to suggest where the blame should lie.

“If you have any questions about this (postponement), please contact our call centre or contact the public health minister (directly) and ask why this lack of readiness has occurred.”

According to the Bangkok Post report, Anutin used a television interview to blame the BMA, saying that his ministry had agreed to provide 1 million doses to City Hall and 500,000 have already been delivered.

“Please don’t say the ministry isn’t doing anything because it already has distributed all vaccine supplies received from the suppliers to eligible parties as instructed by the CCSA and on time.”

The BMA was swift to retaliate, saying the Health Ministry had pledged to provide 2.5 million AstraZeneca doses, of which only 350,000 have been delivered, in addition to 150,000 Sinovac doses.

The Rural Doctors Society has also jumped into the fray, laying the blame squarely with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, as head of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The society has previous criticised the government for the lack of transparency surrounding vaccine supply issues and over the weekend called on officials to be honest with the people.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

6 Comments

6 Comments

  1. Avatar

    circus clowns

    Monday, June 14, 2021 at 8:46 am

    The Thaiest words there are

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Steve369.

    Monday, June 14, 2021 at 9:02 am

    I suppose it’s partly my fault too……….

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Stardust

    Monday, June 14, 2021 at 9:24 am

    This are criminals and would be behind bars in developped countries. They destroy a whole country and risking peoples life especially elder ones and people who already are in health problems. It is unbelievable in any country they would long time end this and brought them to courts before a whole nation gets down the drain.

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    Neriku

    Monday, June 14, 2021 at 9:26 am

    They should order vaccines by the millions not thousands when you have a population of 65 million should order the double as you know people has to take 2 doses other countries done this smoothly and many countries nearly fully vaccinated, how they want tourists to come when the population not vaccinated

    Reply
  5. Avatar

    Neriku

    Monday, June 14, 2021 at 9:33 am

    Thailand started ordering vaccines very late where many countries were. Already underway so sure is not to blame the people that is I call incompetence.

    Reply
  6. Avatar

    Neriku

    Monday, June 14, 2021 at 9:35 am

    They know people are dying every day I bet all ministers vaccinated what about the people nearly 200 die. Weakly

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

