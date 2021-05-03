Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai authorities set up centre to investigate fake news surrounding Covid-19
Supat says fake news has been circulating throughout the Covid pandemic, with such misleading information ranging from the promotion of herbs as a virus cure to certain drug recommendations by so-called senior doctors. The anti-fake news centre says it will investigate attempts to spread such news to mislead the public about the Covid-19 situation, focusing on online and social media platforms. The task force will be required to submit reports to the Justice Ministry and others overseeing it.
Back in February, however, Thai police arrested 35 people for allegedly spreading false information about the coronavirus. Some posts shared online claimed that migrant workers had broken out of a quarantine facility, another claimed that the coronavirus is actually not a virus, but a bacteria somehow connected to 5G spectrum radio frequencies.
Only 4 people actually wrote posts online with false information while the other 31 people shared fake news posts. Digital Economy and Society Ministry’s Anti-Fake News Centre and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission teamed up with police for the crackdown on fake news regarding the pandemic.
Even earlier this year, COFACT Thailand published a list of the top 5 fake news stories and myths, relating Covid-19, that was circulating among Thai netizens at that time:
- All Thais must enter lockdown
- Drinking lemonade can kill coronavirus
- Those who adopt an alkaline and vegan diets will lower their chance of becoming infected
- Mailing parcels can pass on the coronavirus
- Standing in direct sunlight can kill the coronavirus
As of today, no figures have been given to back up the reasoning for creating a special task force, with regards to the extent of misleading information being spread online.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 31 people die, 2,014 new infections, provincial totals
Today the daily 24 hour infection report for Covid-19 has jumped to back over the 2,000 mark with 2,014 new cases reported by the Thai health ministry. 31 people have died from Covid-related illness as well, a new high. Yesterday the death toll for a single day was 21.
The CCSA report that most of today’s reported deaths were from “close family and infected patients”.
All the people that died over the past 24 hours were aged between 31-83 years. 29,765 people remain in hospitals or field hospitals under state care.
Here is a list of the provincial totals…
New infections announced since April 25…
April 14 – 2,839
April 25 – 2,438
April 26 – 2,048
April 27 – 2,179
April 28 – 2,012
April 29 – 1,871
April 30 – 1,583
May 1 – 1,891
May 2 – 1,940
May 3 – 2,014
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government mulling more relief packages in light of Covid-19 third wave
Thailand’s government is mulling more relief packages to help counteract the country’s third wave of Covid-19. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has told all economic agencies to fast-track their assessments of how the third wave has impacted the economy, a requirement that must be completed before new relief packages can be detailed. Once the packages have been created, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will make the final decision.
Past relief packages aimed at helping with living costs, such as discounts on electricity, water and cooking gas bills for instance, proved effective in helping ease the economic impact of the outbreak on consumers. When the first wave of Covid-19 hit Thailand early last year, the government took out 1 trillion baht in emergency loans to help with the economic impact of the pandemic. Now, more than 700 billion baht has already been used to fund several relief and stimulation packages.
More than 700 billion has already been spent to fund several Covid-19 relief and economic stimulation projects. The first aid package was given to about 16 million self-employed people. Each of those who qualified for the package were given a total of 15,000 baht over 3 months. A second group of about 10 million farmers was later given a similar package. Infants, seniors, and disabled people were given 1,000 baht a month for 3 months. Those with state welfare cards were given extra money in addition to their normal monthly allowances.
Late last year, a co-payment scheme went into effect, reaching 10 million people. They were each offered a 50% co-payment for buying consumer products, with a cap set at 3,000 baht per person. State welfare card holders were once again included in the scheme, with 500 baht per month being paid out for 3 months to 14 million card holders. The co-payment scheme saw a second phase covering 5 more million people.
The second wave of Covid-19, which hit at the beginning of 2021, saw another financial aid scheme that provided 7,000 baht in subsidies to 31 million people. 14 million state welfare card holders also received up to 2,800 baht each.
So far, the rollout of the new set of financial aid packages has not been given a timeline publicly, but once it has been mapped out, the CCSA will surely announce its decision.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Koh Lan proposes closing to tourists for 15 days from May 5
Koh Lan, off Pattaya, may be closed to tourists for 15 days, starting May 5. The island resort is waiting for the vote to be officially approved but 845 residents and business operators voted on the island’s closing.
420 voted for it to be closed to tourists for at least 15 days, while 306 voted for a complete closing to all incoming travellers. The remainder voted for it to stay open, but under the adherence to current Covid restrictions.
If the island’s closing is approved, operators of resorts and lodging houses are to clear out tourists by May 5, with the reopening of the island to be scheduled for May 21. Lottery vendors and hawkers from Pattaya would also be banned from entering the island. Postal companies and private delivery companies would only be allowed to deliver letters and parcels to the island’s Na Ban boat landing.
The island would only provide 2 boat trips per day for residents between Pattaya and Koh Lan. Boats departing from Pattaya would be scheduled for 7am and 6pm. Those departing from Koh Lan would run at the same times. For those who wish to travel to the island for business, they would be required to get permission from a Covid administration centre at least 1 day in advance.
Although the committee voted to shutter the island to tourists, it is still needing approval by Pattaya City government and the provincial communicable disease committee. The Koh Lan committee first will forward the lockdown proposal to those departments who will then decide the island’s fate.
Chon Buri province is reporting 153 new Covid infections today, and 1 death. The new infections today make a total of 2,764 infections in the province since the latest wave of Covid hit early in April. Thailand, overall, has reported 2,014 new infections today, with 31 deaths.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thai authorities set up centre to investigate fake news surrounding Covid-19
Covid UPDATE: 31 people die, 2,014 new infections, provincial totals
Thai government mulling more relief packages in light of Covid-19 third wave
Koh Lan proposes closing to tourists for 15 days from May 5
Buri Ram sees 2 villages go into lockdown after 8 Covid-19 infections
Chon Buri sees 153 new infections of Covid-19, 1 death
8 hospitals across Thailand forced to close after healthcare workers contract Covid-19
Flying rules tightened after Covid-19 infections found on Phuket flights
Protesters rally at Criminal Court after detainees’ bail request denied again
Weekend music festival in Wuhan attracts thousands of fans
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
Covid-19 again lowers Thai economic growth forecast to 2.3%
Cooking food at home more? Most Thais are during Covid-19
Unidentified metal sphere underwater near Phuket is not a bomb
Thailand expecting 3.5m Sinovac vaccines by May’s end
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Samui tourism official calls for inter-provincial travel ban to flatten the curve prior to July re-opening
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules
List of provinces with “soft curfews” urging people to stay at home during the night
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Insurgency2 days ago
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
- Bangkok4 days ago
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Samui tourism official calls for inter-provincial travel ban to flatten the curve prior to July re-opening
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
UPDATE: New provincial colour-coding announced
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
List of provinces with “soft curfews” urging people to stay at home during the night