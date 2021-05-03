Thai authorities set up centre to investigate fake news surrounding Covid-19

Supat says fake news has been circulating throughout the Covid pandemic, with such misleading information ranging from the promotion of herbs as a virus cure to certain drug recommendations by so-called senior doctors. The anti-fake news centre says it will investigate attempts to spread such news to mislead the public about the Covid-19 situation, focusing on online and social media platforms. The task force will be required to submit reports to the Justice Ministry and others overseeing it.

Back in February, however, Thai police arrested 35 people for allegedly spreading false information about the coronavirus. Some posts shared online claimed that migrant workers had broken out of a quarantine facility, another claimed that the coronavirus is actually not a virus, but a bacteria somehow connected to 5G spectrum radio frequencies.

Only 4 people actually wrote posts online with false information while the other 31 people shared fake news posts. Digital Economy and Society Ministry’s Anti-Fake News Centre and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission teamed up with police for the crackdown on fake news regarding the pandemic.

Even earlier this year, COFACT Thailand published a list of the top 5 fake news stories and myths, relating Covid-19, that was circulating among Thai netizens at that time:

All Thais must enter lockdown

Drinking lemonade can kill coronavirus

Those who adopt an alkaline and vegan diets will lower their chance of becoming infected

Mailing parcels can pass on the coronavirus

Standing in direct sunlight can kill the coronavirus

As of today, no figures have been given to back up the reasoning for creating a special task force, with regards to the extent of misleading information being spread online.