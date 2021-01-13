COFACT debunks top 5 fake news about Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
COFACT debunks top 5 fake news about Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand
The pandemic is not only spreading the virus, but also the ‘infodemic’ that has caused misleading information or “fake news”. COFACT Thailand gives a list of the top 5 fake news stories and myths, relating to the latest outbreak of Covid-19, that have been circulating among Thai netizens…
- “All Thai must enter lockdown” – There was a claim that this is a voice of the Dean of Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, urging a lockdown of the whole nation. The Faculty later explained that it is not the Dean’s voice and asked people not to share the fake recording.
- Drinking lemonade can kill coronavirus – This claim became first viral in March last year. But former Director-General of the Disease Control Department has already explained that there were not obvious medical or scientific evidences to prove that. Lemon is rich in Vitamin C but it can’t kill the virus. A similar claim has it that a mix of lemon juice and soda can also kill the virus, while Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine said this was simply not true.
- Those who adopt an alkaline and vegan diets will lower their chance of becoming infected – Medical experts explains that the pH levels or acidity levels in human blood are usually between 7.35-7.45 regardless of diet types. That is a normal function of human body, and eating a lot of fruits can’t change it. They recommend sticking to a healthy, well-balanced diet.
- Mailing parcels can pass on the coronavirus – In response to this false information, Thailand Post made an official announcement that “they have imposed stringent sanitisation measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19”.
- Standing in direct sunlight can kill the coronavirus – the Disease Control Department says this is not correct, clarifying that the coronavirus can be resistant to the heat up to 90 degree Celsius, but the temperature of the sunlight is not that high to make any effect. But you might end up with a bad case of sunburn.
COFACT cofounder Supinya Klangnarong says, “These urban myths are just some of many examples of how the coronavirus outbreak attracts a large amount of fake news and misinformation. Although these claims have already been debunked by experts, some have resurfaced.”
People are urged to double and triple check information they receive before believing it and before sharing it with others to stop the circulations of misleading information.
COFACT or the collaborative fact-checking platform in Thailand is an initiative by a network of civil society in Thailand that intends to establish an open, safe, and creative space for co-finding facts in the “infodemic” era. It is one of the organisations that are currently working to deal with fake news and misinformation on the net, namely COFACT, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Sure and Share Centre of the MCOT.
People who want to check if the information or news they receive are true or false can visit COFACT website.
There are plenty of other general myths and conspiracy theories circulating around the internet HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Golf quarantine now available in 6 golf resorts
The Tourism Ministry’s Golf Quarantine proposal has been approved by the Thai cabinet. That means foreign golfers can now stay in quarantine whilst enjoying a round of golf in 6 approved golf resorts located in Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Phetchaburi and Chiang Mai.
Foreign golfers are now allowed to spend their 2 week quarantine 14-16 days) at any of the 6 certified golf resorts and move around in the resort environment as well as play golf instead of being isolated in a hotel room. However, golfers still need to have all of their advance arrangements for arrival and entry…
- Visa – it should be a Single-Entry Tourist Visa (TR) or a Special Tourist Visa (STV)
- Medical and travel insurance
- Certificate of Entry
- Other relevant documents in line with the Thai government’s travelling regulations and restrictions.
Here’s the list of 6 government-certified golf resorts in different regions of Thailand…
Kanchanaburi, west of Bangkok.
- Mida Golf Club
- Evergreen Hills Golf Club
- Blue Star Golf Course
Nakhon Nayok, northeast of Bangkok
- Artitaya Golf & Resort
Phetchaburi, southwest of Bangkok
- Sawang Resort and Golf Club,
Chiang Mai, north of Thailand
- Artitaya Chiang Mai Golf & Resort
The proposal was initiated by the Ministry of Tourism to boost the battered tourism sector battered by the pandemic, including the empty golf courses.
Golf courses in Thailand is said to be the great value for money. Some now offer special quarantine packages with discounted green fees and special amenities.
SOURCE: TAT News
Thailand
DDC eases concerns about cool weather affecting the spread of Covid-19
The Department of Disease Control is easing people’s worries about the spread of Covid-19, saying that low temperature won’t make the virus more transmissible. They say disinfectants and sunlight are still effective to kill the virus.
With cool weather in Central and Northern Thailand in recent days, some have been concerned that the low temperatures could impact the spread of Covid-19.
While the virus can live on surfaces for a longer time in low temperature, it can die fast if wiped clean or if it is under sunlight, according to Taweesap Siraprapasiri from the DDC.
He advises people to continue to abide by coronavirus prevention practice, like social distancing and avoiding crowded areas.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Trial data doesn’t “impact” Thailand’s plans to use Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine
The recent China’s Sinovac BioTech trial data reporting 50.4% efficiency does not “impact” Thailand’s plans to receive and administer vaccines for Covid-19 next month, according to director general of the Medical and Science Department Supakit Sirilak.
Questions have risen around the vaccine’s efficacy rate, which was originally reported as 78% in trails in Brazil, but recently downgraded to just over 50%. The news comes just as Indonesia is rolling out a mass vaccination campaign with President Joko Widodo injected with the China-made vaccine today.
In Thailand, the news of the low efficiency doesn’t impact the country’s plan to administer the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, according to Supakit.
“There is no impact on our plan right now… We are asking for information directly from Sinovac, so we are waiting for their response to get all the facts.”
Thailand ordered 2 million doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac in the midst of a new wave of coronavirus infections. The first batch of 200,000 doses will arrive next month.
Another 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have already been secured and the Thai company Siam Bioscience will produce the vaccine for both domestic use and to export across Southeast Asia.
All vaccines will be assessed based on quality, safety and efficiency, according to Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration.
SOURCE: Reuters
John_2
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 6:53 pm
All viruses die at temperatures above 70 degree Celsius which is why the Bat Soup story was ridiculous. For every few degrees in temperature rise the distance the virus can be transmitted over becomes less.
Jason
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 7:05 pm
This stuff is hilarious. If I can encourage people to do one thing, it’s to listen to the scientists with appropriate qualifications. Forget the politicians and government departments. Just listen to the expert scientists. All the other voices are just spreading nonsense. Scientists are the ones grappling with this pandemic and the solutions to it. Face masks, washing hands, social distancing and testing are the things WE can do…so lets do these things 🙂
Issan John
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 7:07 pm
Those are the “Top 5”?
Evidently COFACT doesn’t read The Thaiger 🙂