Chachoengsao villagers say homeless man’s mysterious death could be from Covid

Chachoengsao province villagers suspect a homeless man’s death may be due to Covid-19. Chachoengsao is just to the east of Bangkok. The man died under a pavilion by the road with relatives saying he chose to be homeless. They also say he had existing health problems but was not high-risk and hadn’t been in contact with anyone infected. But somehow, the community has concluded that he had the virus.

The Bang Pakong Police Station received a notification on May 2 that a man was dead at a road intersection. The police captain says they found 58 year old Lotok’s body. They say he was quite thin and was about 160 centimetres tall. The man was by a mosquito net and had other daily use items including a wheelchair. They say he was using the pavilion he was under as a home.

54 year old Jakpan and 56 year old Thawee, Lotok’s relatives, say he had diabetes and high blood pressure. But they say he has no history of visiting Covid high risk areas. They say he couldn’t walk and would always stayed around the pavilion. Relatives usually helped take care of him but he always refused staying in a house and would always come back to the pavilion or spend time at a local temple.

In Chachoengsao, there have been 343 infections of Covid with 2 deaths in total. Where Lotok was found, in the Homsil sub-district, there have not been any reported cases of Covid during the third wave. The numbers are related to the third wave of Covid that swept the country stemming from entertainment businesses.

It is not known whether an autopsy or tests will be performed to determine if he had Covid-19 or the cause of his death in general. Police have appeared to not be releasing any more information to the media surrounding his death. But, if that information is released, we will update the story.