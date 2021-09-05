Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Sunday afternoon Update: Provincial Covid-19 totals

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/Mae Sai Hospital

224 Coronavirus-related deaths and 15,452 new Covid-19 infections were reported today by Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The infection trend has declined over the past week, but the daily fatality count remains high. 4,682 patients remain in a serious condition and 1,008 are on artificial respiration as of last night.

Nearly 187,000 people received their first vaccine yesterday and over 180,000 received a second dose as Thailand inches closer to 10 million fully vaccinated people with 2 doses administered.

In the past 24 hours, the CCSA recorded 18,257 recoveries from the coronavirus. There are now 152,105 people receiving treatment for Covid-19. The number of active cases has been on a downward trend as the number of recoveries continues to exceed the number of new cases.

The average for daily Covid tests over the past 7 days has been 44,562 people.

Out of the new cases reported today, 468 were found in Thai correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates in Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months. Infections at jails and detention centres have been reported on a daily basis.

PROVINCIAL UPDATES:

Bangkok is the nation’s Covid-19 hotspot as always with 3,906 new infections yesterday and hundreds more in the 5 provinces surrounding Bangkok. In the North, Uttaradit had the most infections with 33, while Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai had 27 and 24 infections respectively.

The Deep South province of Yala had 353 infections today, leading the South of Thailand, while Phuket saw 240 new infections and 3 from the Sandbox. And while the Samui Plus reopening has seen some financial success, Koh Samui’s province Surat Thani saw 179 new infections.

In the Northeast, Nakhon Ratchasima and Khon Kaen are the 2 provinces with well above 200 infections in each. In the East, Chon Buri maintains daily infection rates above 900 with 938 new cases yesterday. In the West, Ratchaburi’s 741 infections is more than the other 4 western provinces combined.

Sunday afternoon Update: Provincial Covid-19 totals | News by Thaiger Sunday afternoon Update: Provincial Covid-19 totals | News by ThaigerSunday afternoon Update: Provincial Covid-19 totals | News by ThaigerSunday afternoon Update: Provincial Covid-19 totals | News by Thaiger Sunday afternoon Update: Provincial Covid-19 totals | News by Thaiger

Official COVID-19 update in Thailand Sunday, 5 September 2021

  • 1,280,534 people infected (+15,452)
  • 1,115,574 recovered (+18,257)
  • 152,105 receiving treatment
  • 12,855 deaths (+224)
  • Number of people who received vaccines
    • 1st dose: 25,104,942 (+186,888)
    • 2nd dose: 9,879,371 (+180,529)
    • 3rd dose: 603,363 (+2,095)
    • Total: 35,587,676

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 seconds ago

Sunday afternoon Update: Provincial Covid-19 totals
Phuket6 mins ago

Only 20% of hospital beds unoccupied in Phuket
Phuket34 mins ago

Phuket Covid-19: 3 Sandbox infections, no deaths, 3,000+ recovered
Sponsored2 days ago

A Guide to Visiting Austria in 2021

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Central Thailand50 mins ago

Woman whose naked body was found in Samut Prakan had Covid
Koh Samui2 hours ago

Samui Plus programme rakes in nearly 40 million baht
Thailand4 hours ago

Over 7,000 travellers fly following easing of restrictions
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand6 hours ago

Sunday Covid update: 224 deaths, 15,452 new infections
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

Chinese Embassy condemns bad-mouthing of Sinovac vaccine
Tourism16 hours ago

Tourists flood Khao Yai Park after viral video of curious bear
Crime17 hours ago

Thitisan refutes murder, argues for assault charges instead
Expats18 hours ago

Another missing expat man found safe after being lost in forest
Technology21 hours ago

Facebook video recommendations disabled after labelling black men Primates
Eastern Thailand22 hours ago

Navy rescued Cambodian man floating at sea for 2 days
Phuket23 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19 passes 5,000 infections, bed occupancy up 5%
Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago

Covid-19 deaths still high, infections falling, provincial totals
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending