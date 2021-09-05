Sunday afternoon Update: Provincial Covid-19 totals

224 Coronavirus-related deaths and 15,452 new Covid-19 infections were reported today by Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The infection trend has declined over the past week, but the daily fatality count remains high. 4,682 patients remain in a serious condition and 1,008 are on artificial respiration as of last night.

Nearly 187,000 people received their first vaccine yesterday and over 180,000 received a second dose as Thailand inches closer to 10 million fully vaccinated people with 2 doses administered.

In the past 24 hours, the CCSA recorded 18,257 recoveries from the coronavirus. There are now 152,105 people receiving treatment for Covid-19. The number of active cases has been on a downward trend as the number of recoveries continues to exceed the number of new cases.

The average for daily Covid tests over the past 7 days has been 44,562 people.

Out of the new cases reported today, 468 were found in Thai correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates in Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months. Infections at jails and detention centres have been reported on a daily basis.

PROVINCIAL UPDATES:

Bangkok is the nation’s Covid-19 hotspot as always with 3,906 new infections yesterday and hundreds more in the 5 provinces surrounding Bangkok. In the North, Uttaradit had the most infections with 33, while Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai had 27 and 24 infections respectively.

The Deep South province of Yala had 353 infections today, leading the South of Thailand, while Phuket saw 240 new infections and 3 from the Sandbox. And while the Samui Plus reopening has seen some financial success, Koh Samui’s province Surat Thani saw 179 new infections.

In the Northeast, Nakhon Ratchasima and Khon Kaen are the 2 provinces with well above 200 infections in each. In the East, Chon Buri maintains daily infection rates above 900 with 938 new cases yesterday. In the West, Ratchaburi’s 741 infections is more than the other 4 western provinces combined.

Official COVID-19 update in Thailand Sunday, 5 September 2021

1,280,534 people infected (+15,452)

1,115,574 recovered (+18,257)

152,105 receiving treatment

12,855 deaths (+224)

Number of people who received vaccines 1st dose: 25,104,942 (+186,888) 2nd dose: 9,879,371 (+180,529) 3rd dose: 603,363 (+2,095) Total: 35,587,676



SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

