Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Schools no longer need to close for Covid outbreaks

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Schools won't need to close for a Covid outbreak anymore. (via Flickr/ Melani McAlister)

With Covid-19 being downgraded to a communicable disease of concern, schools and universities will no longer require closures for outbreaks. Minister of Education Trinuch Thienthong spoke at a press conference yesterday and said that new control measures won’t include definite closures, should an outbreak of the coronavirus afflict a school.

With many students often packed into a tight area, schools are still at higher risk than most locations. But the ministry has ended three pandemic notifications as of August 1. They still advised some safety precautions as students interacting as part of a group is unavoidable.

Organizing classes to be conscientious of Covid safety has been recommended along with the use of face masks in enclosed areas. The Education Minister reiterated a commitment to the safety and good health of all teachers and school faculty. They said more projects were in the works to address any concerns in schools.

As of now though, it is no longer necessary to close a school should a Covid outbreak occur. The minister said that accommodations can be made for a cluster, but don’t need to be as extreme as before.

“Since the pandemic situation in Thailand is now considered manageable, school closures are not necessary, and classroom activities are going to be situationally adjusted instead of closed if Covid-infected students or teachers are identified.”

Preventive measures and actions seem to be the preferred course in addressing Covid at school now. A deputy director of the Department of Health agreed that keeping schools open was fine. But he suggested that group vaccinations and regular use of home antigen test kits become standard. The acting permanent secretary also suggested implementing a Covid tracking system for schools.

Full vaccinations are still low in a lot of young students. Out of five million students aged five to 11, only 1.1% have had two doses and a booster shot. But the last few months have seen a sizable decrease in death and severe Covid infections in young people with fewer requiring a hospital stay.

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World36 mins ago

Europeans arrested in Iran
Thailand38 mins ago

Thai woman charged for selling fake discount vouchers
Crime55 mins ago

Expressway killer reveals 3 month plan to murder girlfriend in remorseless confession
Thailand2 hours ago

Prayut plans to contact citizens hit by power cuts via radio
Thailand2 hours ago

Submarine purchases could sink over engine debate
Guides2 hours ago

Best IB schools in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok3 hours ago

VIDEO: Paramedics push patient through Bangkok floods on stretcher
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Schools no longer need to close for Covid outbreaks
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai industries want to produce energy to combat rising costs
Crime3 hours ago

Clumsy burglar injures himself after trying to steal in Chon Buri
Thailand3 hours ago

Mountain B nightclub fire claims 24th life
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand & Australia pledge to stamp out trafficking
Thailand4 hours ago

Jail Term for Carrying Crops & Repossessing the wrong house | GMT
Phuket4 hours ago

Girl sustains head injuries while surfing in Phuket
Press Room18 hours ago

Best island boat tours from Phuket – must-visit islands and unforgettable experiences you should not miss out on
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending