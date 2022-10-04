Bangkok
VIDEO: Paramedics push patient through Bangkok floods on stretcher
Paramedics abandoned their ambulance to push a patient on a stretcher through the floods in Bangkok last night. The clip was taken in front of the Government Complex on Chaeng Wattana Road where the traffic came to a standstill for three hours.
Kontapon Bungwai, who filmed the clip, said…
“Bangkok is facing a heavy crisis. The ambulance needs to get through but it can’t. They had to transport the patient, ready with oxygen, by foot. This is not the first patient. Two more patients on stretchers have already passed me. I’ve been stuck outside the Government Complex on Chaeng Wattana Road for three hours.
“The patients are going to Mongkut Watthana Hospital. I have to sympathise with the paramedics who are working hard and wading through the water to help the sick. Please be safe.”
Chaeng Wattana was still inundated with water at midnight last night and soldiers were deployed to evacuate people stuck in the floods.
Floods are impacting central, north, and northeast Thailand this week. Chiang Mai in northern Thailand is flooded after the Ping river overflowed yesterday. Nakhon Sawan in central Thailand is flooded after the Nan River burst its banks.
At 6pm yesterday, the Department of Highways reported that highways in 26 provinces were flooded, namely…
Phetchabun, Leoi, Sisaket, Surin, Buriram, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Chaiyaphum, Ubon Ratchathani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Roi Et, Lop Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayuttahaya, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Chainat, Prachin Buri, Lamphun, Chiang Mai and Nakhon Sawan.
