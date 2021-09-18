Saturday Covid-19 UPDATE: Select provincial totals

Aftern0on Update: 122 Coronavirus-related deaths and 14,109 new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, down slightly from yesterday’s totals. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 13,280 recoveries. Thailand now has 130,128 active Covid-19 infections.

Since April 1, in the latest and most severe wave of Covid-19, the CCSA has reported 1,434,038 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

In other Covid-19 related news:

Phuket has launched a plan to help those crossing in an out of the province, doing expensive Covid-19 tests each time. They will set up an antigen test kit centre near the checkpoint where visitors can quickly test for the virus, with costs expected to be no more than 200 baht. Read the full story here.

Following in Pfizer’s footsteps, Moderna has now received approval by the Thai FDA for use on children aged 12 to 17. Sinopharm had requested the okay for use on ages 3 and older but have yet to receive approval. Read the full story here.

While Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul defends the October 1 reopening plans, the governor of Bangkok declared he has no intention on reopening on October 1 or 15 or any time until the Covid-19 situation is more under control in the capital. Read the full story here.

Provincial totals:

The full Covid-19 provincial totals have not been released the last several days in English, but select highlights were made available this afternoon with Bangkok still seeing the most infections in today’s update with 2,843. In Phuket, infections rates have held steady, but the number of available hospital beds today is just 3 higher than the number of daily infections today.

The next highest daily infections were in Bangkok neighbour Samui Prakan with 1,018 while Nonthaburi to the west had 399 infections and Prachinburi to the northeast had 386. The third most infected was Chon Buri with 848 Covid-19 cases yesterday as Pattaya looks towards reopening possibilities. Next to Chon Buri, Rayong had 414 infections.

Yala in the Deep South had 477 infections and neighbouring Narathiwat had just one less. Songkhla joins the heavily infected deep south with 370 new infections today. Ratchaburi in the west had 378 Covid-19 infections.

Official COVID-19 update in Thailand for Saturday, 18 September 2021

1,462,901 people infected (+14,109)

1,317,527 recovered (+13,280)

130,128 receiving treatment

15,246 deaths (+122)

Number of people who received vaccines 1st dose: +175,306 2nd dose: +371,686 3rd dose: +332 Total: 43,889,427



SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

