Coronavirus (Covid-19)
FDA considering Sinopharm vaccine for children over age 3
The Food and Drug Administration said that it will consider a request by Sinopharm’s local representatives in Thailand to use their vaccine for children age 3 and older. Biogenie Tech Co is the distributor of the Sinopharm vaccine within Thailand and they have requested permission to lower the age group the vaccine is approved for from 18 years old to children over the age of 3.
The Deputy Secretary-General of the FDA says their committee is now contemplating the request and whether the vaccine is effective and safe enough to lower the age limit. They vow to confirm or deny the request within 30 days. Currently, the youngest age approved for any vaccine is 12 years old with both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines being allowed.
Plans are in place to begin inoculating 4 million students with Pfizer vaccines starting next month in an effort to make classroom learning a safe possibility sooner rather than later. To that effect, Chulabhorn Royal Academy opening a sign-up process for 50,000 students to receive Sinopharm vaccines.
The application is open to educational institutions that can request the vaccines for their students with the goal to get students vaccinated quickly in hopes of building some immunity in schools as the students begin to start in-person learning again.
Registration is open from today and starting on September 20 the academy will be announcing the inoculation schedule.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
