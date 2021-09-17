Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai FDA approves Moderna vaccine for ages 12 to 17

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Moderna vaccine has been approved for teenagers. (via Flickr/Marco Verch)

The Moderna vaccine has just won approval from the Thailand Food and Drug Administration to be given to teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17 years old. ZP Therapeutics, a division of Zuellig Pharma, distributor of the Moderna vaccine, made the announcement yesterday. In a statement, the company expressed gratitude to the Food and Drug Administration for approving the use of their vaccine in the younger population.

They observed that this approval gives Thailand a better chance to administer more vaccines to a wider range of people and will be helpful in fighting off Covid-19 and the pandemic that has swept Thailand in recent months, especially with more contagious and easily transmissible variants now in play.

“The approval of Covid-19 vaccine Moderna for use in adolescents expands the vaccine arsenal that Thailand has to combat the pandemic. We are grateful that the FDA has authorised the use of the Moderna vaccine for adolescents so that they can be offered protection against the coronavirus, especially in light of the highly contagious Delta variant.”

ZP Therapeutics says that the vaccination method for those between the ages of 12 and 17 is exactly the same as for adults. The regimen involves receiving one dose following 28 days later by a second injection to be fully inoculated.

Moderna will be seeing an influx of usage in Thailand in the coming months after a recent study showed that 6 months after full vaccinations its effectiveness dropped just 1%. The Red Cross recently got budget approval for nearly a billion baht to purchase 1 million Moderna vaccines, while Chulabhorn Royal Academy, which had been using the Sinopharm vaccine, announced its intentions to buy 8 million Moderna vaccines to use as booster shots.

SOURCE: BKK Post

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Griff1315
2021-09-17 11:27
6 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Didn't someone tell you the truth about Santa yet? 🙄 Got a chimney on my Thai house ready.
image
Bob20
2021-09-17 11:30
And what will you leave for Rudolph?
image
Griff1315
2021-09-17 11:36
5 minutes ago, Bob20 said: And what will you leave for Rudolph?
image
Griff1315
2021-09-17 11:38
Always willing to feed Santa.
image
HolyCowCm
2021-09-17 11:55
15 minutes ago, Griff1315 said: Always willing to feed Santa. No Thai Christmas this year.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics15 seconds ago

Foreign Minister Don to US for meetings with UN, ASEAN, more
Thailand34 mins ago

The Future of Medical Tourism in Thailand | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Episode 91
Transport43 mins ago

Thai government officials offered special promotional fares on Air Asia

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket47 mins ago

Phuket: 5 Covid-19 deaths, 2 Sandboxers, drop in hospital beds
Coronavirus Vaccines1 hour ago

Rollout of AstraZeneca boosters for people fully vaccinated with Sinovac begins September 24
Business1 hour ago

Occupancy at alternative quarantine hotels takes a nosedive
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thai FDA approves Moderna vaccine for ages 12 to 17
Tourism2 hours ago

Desperate hotel operators look to Bangkok re-opening for signs of hope
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 171 deaths and 14,555 new cases
Tourism3 hours ago

Will it, won’t it? October re-opening in doubt as Anutin defers to medical experts
Philippines18 hours ago

ICC opens investigation into Philippines President Duterte
World18 hours ago

American general defends “clandestine” phone calls with China
Thailand18 hours ago

Countdown to October reopening; body of Koh Phi Phi resort manager found | Thailand News Today | September 16
Visa18 hours ago

Hungarian woman arrested in Koh Samui for 10-year overstay
Thailand19 hours ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat reports Covid outbreak at prison
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending