Samut Sakhon governor tests positive for Covid-19, public health minister in quarantine | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon governor tests positive for Covid-19, public health minister in quarantine
The Samut Sakhon governor Veerasak Vijitsaengsri tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Prior to testing positive for the virus, the governor had an hour-long meeting on Sunday with public health officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul who is now in quarantine at his home.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Taweeslip Visanuyothin confirmed the governor’s positive result today. More than 1,000 people in Samut Sakhon have tested positive for Covid-19, Most cases are linked to a seafood market in Mahachai and affecting a large migrant community who work in the fishing hub.
“The official has been working hard in the province and been exposed to a high risk of contracting the disease, despite taking precautions.”
All of the health officials wore masks throughout Sunday’s meeting at the Samut Sakhon Hospital. Anutin says doctors consider him at low risk of catching the virus because he wore a mask.
Following the governor’s positive test result, Anutin had a swab test. He says his first test was negative. Test results from the other senior officials at the meeting are pending.
CCSA Update: 144 new Covid-19 cases
144 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the CCSA’s daily briefing. Many of the cases are linked to the outbreaks at a Samut Sakhon seafood market and at a Rayong gambling den. 15 of those cases were detected in quarantine from those arriving in Thailand from overseas.
Thailand’s total number of confirmed cases is raised to 6,285 with 4,180 recoveries. 2,045 people are currently receiving medical treatment for the coronavirus, a record high in active cases in Thailand.
The Samut Sakhon outbreak, just southwest of Bangkok, affected a large migrant community. In mass testing rolled out after the recent spike in cases, 14 more migrant workers tested positive for Covid-19, the CCSA announced today. Altogether, 1,370 migrant workers have tested positive for the virus, Taweeslip says.
New cases linked to the “Samut Sakhon cluster” include 2 cases in Pathum Thani, 2 in Nonthaburi, 2 in Nakhon Nayok, 17 in Nakhon Pathom, 5 in Samut Prakan, 10 in Bangkok and 1 each in Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon and Sukhothai.
For cases related to the “Rayong cluster,” 21 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Rayong, 1 in Chon Buri and 1 in Chiang Mai.
Health officials say 49 cases are under investigation to determine the source of the infection. Cases under investigation include 7 in Bangkok, 5 in Chon Buri, 35 in Rayong, 1 in Nakhon Pathom and 1 in Nonthaburi.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
2021’s new normal – the digital Covid passport
Looking forward to travelling, shopping, going to the movies? Now that Covid-19 vaccines are beginning to be rolled out around the world, you may now need something in addition to the actual vaccine. Documentation… a vaccine passport.
Documentation, including your current Covid status and vaccination details, will become 2021’s biggest challenge as governments, businesses, and world travel, try and re-establish some sort of workable way forward.
Several companies and technology groups are developing smartphone apps or systems for individuals to upload details of their Covid-19 tests and vaccinations, creating digital credentials that could be shown in order to enter public building, sports stadiums, movie theatres, or even other countries.
One is the Common Trust Network, an initiative by Geneva-based non-profit The Commons Project and the World Economic Forum. Along with airlines Cathay Pacific, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Swiss Airlines, United Airlines and Virgin Atlantic, the new app will allow users to upload medical data and generate a QR code ‘health certificate’ without revealing sensitive information. For travel, the app can lists health pass requirements relating to the countries based on your itinerary.
The next challenge facing the world after populations become more widely inoculated will be privacy issues and representing the effectiveness of the different vaccines. Different apps are tackling these issues in different ways and immigration officials and airlines will have to keep up to date with the various methods of digital ‘covid’ passports in the future.
Of course there’s also a large subset of people that don’t use or have access to smartphones. The Covid-19 Credentials Initiative is also developing a smart card that can easily be updated with the latest information and an online version that’s easier to store.
Still, the real-life implementation, and lack of a worldwide ‘standard’ is going to add to ongoing confusion. Did you get the Pfizer vaccine, did you get the Chinese vaccine, did you get the Russian vaccine, did you get a vaccine developed in the US? The vaccine developed by Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm has a reported efficacy of 86% against Covid-19. Vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna each have an efficacy of around 95%.
The CommonPass platform will assess whether a person’s lab test results or vaccination records come from a trusted source and can satisfy the health screening requirements of the country they want to visit.
It also remains unclear how effective the vaccines are in stopping the transmission of the virus. So while a vaccine passport app will show that you’ve received the shot, it may not be a guarantee that you safely attend an event or get on a flight. Like the early days of Covid-19, there will be a steep learning curve and a constant change in the fact pool, mixed in with plenty of spicy conspiracy theories.
Governments and airlines are expecting a variety of apps that can work with each other to be “widely available” within the first half of 2021. IATA, the International Air Transport Association, and most of the larger airlines have already foreshadowed that some sort of digital Covid passport will be necessary before you get on a plane or enter a country in the future.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA: New Covid-19 wave “more serious” than the first
Thailand’s new wave of coronavirus infections is more serious than the first, according to the spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesilp Visanuyothin. The number of active Covid-19 cases has spiked to 1,920 cases, a record high for Thailand since the start of the pandemic.
Health officials are urging the public to follow coronavirus prevention measures like wearing a face mask. Taweesilp says that if the public abides by health safety practices, then there will be no lockdown.
“So whether or not the disease control measures will be intensified will depend on how much the public cooperates. If we cooperate, there will be no need to enforce the law, impose lockdowns or a curfew. The government doesn’t want to impose restrictions.”
The majority of recent Covid-19 cases are linked to the outbreak at the Samut Sakhon seafood market Talad Klang Kung. Since the spike in cases 10 days ago, the virus has spread to 38 other provinces.
A new cluster of Covid-19 cases was detected in Rayong, 40 kilometres south of Pattaya, known to be linked to a casino in the Muang district.
In Bangkok, more than 70 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Private hospital in Bangkok told to take down vaccine pre-order ads
Thailand’s Department of Health Service Support is demanding a private hospital in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district to remove advertising for people to pre-order their Covid-19 vaccines. The vaccines they were advertising were from the US biotech firm Moderna.
While the Moderna vaccine is now approved by food and drug authorities in Canada and the US, the vaccine still needs approval from Thailand’s FDA.
At this stage no Covid-19 vaccines have been certified for use in Thailand.
The advertisement were placed on social media on December 26 stating that the hospital was offering a Covid-19 vaccination. Of course, they were flooded with enquires. The hospital has not declared how many people responded to the promotion or paid booking slots for the proposed vaccine.
The DHSS director-general is asking staff to check the contents of the private hospital’s online vaccine promotion.
In the ads, the hospital was charging 4,000 baht for a booking of the vaccine. In the post the hospital said the vaccine would arrive in Thailand in October 2021. The all also announced that the vaccine would cost 6,000-10,000 baht.
Some Thai private hospitals have been price-gouging customers throughout the outbreak of Covid-19 in Thailand, asking patients to pay up to 30,000 for a Covid-19 test or demanding they have a test, at the patient’s expense, before undergoing any surgery.
Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration has ordered the hospital to immediately remove the posts.
“The exact price of the vaccine, which will have to be administered in two doses, will be known by Jan 6 next year.”
The link to a booking page on the private hospital’s website has now been removed.
The DHSS director-general says that the hospital may have violated Section 38 of the Medical Facilities Act by “failing to secure permission to run an advertisement for medicine and medical services”. “It is also liable for publicly carrying exaggerated information.
Toby Andrews
Monday, December 28, 2020 at 3:10 pm
What’s this? The Health Minister does quarantine at home, and the peasants have to do quarantine in a big tent!
Issan John
Monday, December 28, 2020 at 3:21 pm
No, the peasants are allowed to quarantine at home too unless they test positive, but the Burmese workers are quarantined in the big tent, as they (rather obviously) can’t quarantine “at home”.
Issan John
Monday, December 28, 2020 at 3:23 pm
I shouldn’t be, but I can’t help being slightly amused that yesterday the Governor said ““The field hospital is in front of my house so I am confident that it is 1,000% safe.”
Galaxy
Monday, December 28, 2020 at 3:23 pm
“The Samut Sakhon governor Veerasak Vijitsaengsri tested positive for Covid-19”
He is maybe on the good way to get 100.000 B.