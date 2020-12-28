Samut Sakhon governor tests positive for Covid-19, public health minister in quarantine | The Thaiger

The Samut Sakhon governor Veerasak Vijitsaengsri tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Prior to testing positive for the virus, the governor had an hour-long meeting on Sunday with public health officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul who is now in quarantine at his home.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Taweeslip Visanuyothin confirmed the governor’s positive result today. More than 1,000 people in Samut Sakhon have tested positive for Covid-19, Most cases are linked to a seafood market in Mahachai and affecting a large migrant community who work in the fishing hub.

“The official has been working hard in the province and been exposed to a high risk of contracting the disease, despite taking precautions.”

All of the health officials wore masks throughout Sunday’s meeting at the Samut Sakhon Hospital. Anutin says doctors consider him at low risk of catching the virus because he wore a mask.

Following the governor’s positive test result, Anutin had a swab test. He says his first test was negative. Test results from the other senior officials at the meeting are pending.

CCSA Update: 144 new Covid-19 cases

144 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the CCSA’s daily briefing. Many of the cases are linked to the outbreaks at a Samut Sakhon seafood market and at a Rayong gambling den. 15 of those cases were detected in quarantine from those arriving in Thailand from overseas.

Thailand’s total number of confirmed cases is raised to 6,285 with 4,180 recoveries. 2,045 people are currently receiving medical treatment for the coronavirus, a record high in active cases in Thailand.

The Samut Sakhon outbreak, just southwest of Bangkok, affected a large migrant community. In mass testing rolled out after the recent spike in cases, 14 more migrant workers tested positive for Covid-19, the CCSA announced today. Altogether, 1,370 migrant workers have tested positive for the virus, Taweeslip says.

New cases linked to the “Samut Sakhon cluster” include 2 cases in Pathum Thani, 2 in Nonthaburi, 2 in Nakhon Nayok, 17 in Nakhon Pathom, 5 in Samut Prakan, 10 in Bangkok and 1 each in Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon and Sukhothai.

For cases related to the “Rayong cluster,” 21 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Rayong, 1 in Chon Buri and 1 in Chiang Mai.

Health officials say 49 cases are under investigation to determine the source of the infection. Cases under investigation include 7 in Bangkok, 5 in Chon Buri, 35 in Rayong, 1 in Nakhon Pathom and 1 in Nonthaburi.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand