image
image
image
image
Connect with us

Bangkok

Police called after Bangkok bus passenger removes his mask to blow his nose

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

41 mins ago

 on 

Police called after Bangkok bus passenger removes his mask to blow his nose | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Daily News
    • follow us in feedly

Police were called after a passenger on a public Bangkok bus blew is nose and spit in a tissue. Thai media reports that the bus driver ordered the man to get off the bus in Bangkok’s Petchkasem area and that the passenger eventually agreed after the police were called.

The man had removed his mask and was wiping and blowing his nose with a tissue. Someone video recorded the man and posted it on Facebook saying it was “terrible behavior.” Thai media reports that many passengers were worried about the spread of Covid-19 after the recent spike in cases.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Issan John

    Monday, December 28, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    A pity he wasn’t arrested, but having his face plastered over the news may encourage others not to follow his example.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    Monday, December 28, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    Disgusting behaviour at this present time.
    He still was not going to leave even when the cop arrived.
    A gentle tap on the knee with a truncheon tends to alter these scoundrel’s antics.
    Or as in the West, a full power blast with a taser which make their hair spike out from their head.
    However I would favour a three second application of a pepper spray, which would turn them blue in the face, and leave them coughing and choking for an hour.
    What other methods would members on the forum recommend to punish a person for coughing on a bus?

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Rasputin

    Monday, December 28, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    Seems like paranoia has really set in, NEEDING to blow your nose or sneeze isn’t a guarantee of covid 19 especially in a country with less than 1 in a 100,000 people are actually infected. On reflection I think he would have been wise to do it a bit more discreetly though.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

TAT launch new Alternative State Quarantine “one stop shop” in Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

Saturday, December 26, 2020

By

TAT launch new Alternative State Quarantine &#8220;one stop shop&#8221; in Thailand | The Thaiger

The TAT have launched a new “one stop” shop for quarantine (Alternative State Quarantine) bookings in Thailand.

The new website is designed to be a single place for booking quarantine hotels during the time when arrival in Thailand is welcomed with a mandatory 14 day stay (which seems to end up as 15 days in many cases) in a government-qualified hotel. In this case the government have partnered with Ascend Travel to provide the services you’ll need for you ASQ stay.

You can check out the new website HERE.

TAT launch new Alternative State Quarantine

“The ASQ is the process of two-week quarantine at government-approved hotels in Thailand at traveler’s own expense. Every hotel is partnering a selected hospital to provide this service. ASQ is the type of quarantine hotels that are located in or around Bangkok. And ALQ is the same type of quarantine as ASQ just quarantine hotels in this list are located outside Bangkok.

These types of quarantine facilities must be used for several types of foreigners returning to Thailand as well as Thais preferring to quarantine at higher quality facilities at their own expense instead of using State Quarantine (SQ) facilities that are provided for them at no expense.”

Thailand currently requires quarantine for everyone arriving in the country, Thais or Foreign nationals. If you’re a foreigner the quarantine is at your own expense. The Thai government provides a free quarantine service for Thai national but they have the option to purchase an ASQ at their own expense if they want more something more luxurious than an old military camp quarters.

The new platform is in both Thai and English. There is over 100 ASQ/ALSQ registered hotels listed along with additional that meet all Thai Ministry of Public Health quarantine requirements.

The website contains a variety of information, not just based on quarantine, to help people looking to visit Thailand at this time. It also contains rules and restrictions for quarantine .

The Thai government have already speculated that there will be no opening of the borders in Thailand until at least April 2021. The recent outbreak in Samut Sakhon, and its current spread, will likely push that date down the track.

TAT launch new Alternative State Quarantine

NOTE: DO NOT make any bookings or arrangements to travel to Thailand before you contact the Thai Embassy or consulate in your home country.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA threatens lockdowns by March “if situation spirals out of control”

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

Saturday, December 26, 2020

By

CCSA threatens lockdowns by March &#8220;if situation spirals out of control&#8221; | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

The spokesperson for Thailand’s CCSA, Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, yesterday stated that, if the “situation spiralled out of control”, there would be a “nationwide lockdown by March”. The Christmas Day warning followed a week of tracking and tracing from an outbreak that centred on the Mahachai seafood market in Samut Sakhon, specifically, and Burmese migrant workers in the fishing and seafood trade, more generally.

The spokesperson said the the lockdown would only be necessary “if there was not “proper cooperation from the people”.

In other Covid-related news from yesterday, 6 government officials, who initially tested positive in ‘rapid’ tests were later found to be false positives. The King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital had conducted 350 tests for ‘at-risk’ staff with the rapid tests.

Thailand is still under an Emergency Decree, which has been extended numerous times, which allows the government’s appointed CCSA to make quick decisions related to any Covid outbreaks in the country and circumvent the parliamentary procedures. The government is looking to abandon the emergency decree and update its Disease Control laws instead.

Bangkok reported 6 new cases yesterday, taking the capital’s total to 40, related to the latest cluster. Nationally there has been 1,443 infections reported in the past week, more than 1,200 of them migrant workers. 6 Thais and 3 foreigners who have recently entered the country, also tested positive in quarantine and were reported in yesterday’s figures.

Patients linked to the Samut Sakhon cluster have been found in 31 provinces… Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Samut Prakan, Saraburi, Uttaradit, Petchabun, Suphanburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachin Buri, Krabi, Phuket, Ayutthaya, Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Chai Nat, Samut Songkhram, Udon Thani, Phichit, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Sawan, Nonthaburi, Ang Thong, Ratchaburi, Songkhla, Loei and Ubon Ratchathani.

The total number of cases in Thailand, since February this year, has now reached 5,910 with 4,137 now fully recovered.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Authority closed down the city’s public schools on Thursday, and yesterday all public and private schools, nurseries were ordered to close temporarily in Nonthaburi, the province directly north of Bangkok, were also closed. The province has also closed entertainment venues from midnight-5am with a ban on live music and serving of food after 10pm. The province has also banned all migrant workers from entering the province. The precautionary measures are in place until January 6.

In Songkhla, the Prince of Songkla University’s Hat Yai campus has cancelled face-to-face lessons following a positive test from a lecturer. At the Prince of Songkla University’s campus in Phuket all Food Panda and Grab Food deliveries are banned from entering the campus.

Around the country some schools have also closed, as a precaution, after single cases were identified within their school community. A single case of a parent in Phuket ended up causing the closure of 16 of the island’s schools on Wednesday this week.

CCSA threatens lockdowns by March

GRAPHIC: Nation Thailand

SOURCE: National Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Total of 81 new Thai Covid infections in past 24 hours, including from Samut Sakhon

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

Friday, December 25, 2020

By

Total of 81 new Thai Covid infections in past 24 hours, including from Samut Sakhon | The Thaiger

Thailand’s CCSA has reported 81 new Covid-19 infection – 37 are local Thais, 35 are migrant workers and 9 that were detected in quarantine after arriving from outside the country. The total in Thailand is now 5,910, 1,613 new infections detected in the past 7 days. The 9 quarantined arrival cases are from the US, Russia, Switzerland, Germany, Myanmar and the UAE. 4,130 people have fully had recovered, 21 have been discharged in the past 24 hour reporting period, and 1,713 patients remain in hospital.

26 of the 37 local infection cases are linked to the Covid-19 cluster in Samut Sakhon province, primarily relating to Burmese migrant workers working in the country’s seafood and shrimp industry and markets. 11 more cases remain under investigation.

Yesterday the CCSA announced there will be no national lockdown but the government has set up a colour coding for provinces, separating them in high risk, medium risk, low risk and no risk…

Red (high risk for Covid-19)

Samut Sakhon

Orange (medium risk for Covid-19)

Bangkok, Samut Songkram, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom

Yellow (low risk for Covid-19)

Saraburi, Samut Prakan, Suphan Buri, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Uttaradit, Chachoengsao, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Krabi, Khon Kaen, Chainat, Udon Thani, Phichit, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Sawan, Ang Thong

Provinces that have zero Covid-19 infections at the moment are classified as green.

The other local infections included street vendors, public servants, seafood transport workers and bank staff.

“Most were of working age and showed symptoms of the disease”.

The Covid-19 outbreak that was first detected at the Mahachai Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon, just south west of Bangkok, has now spread to 31 provinces. Thailand has 73 provinces, including Bangkok.

So far, 8,810 people have been tested in Samut Sakhon. About 15% have tested positive. The plan remains to test a total of 10,300 people considered at ‘high risk’ in the current outbreak. Provincial officials have locked down the province, placed a curfew on residents and sealed off access to and from the migrant worker camps.

500 of the tested people have been admitted to hospital… “there are a few cases of serious illness and others showing mild symptoms. The others were quarantined only.”

SOURCE: Reuters

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 days ago

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23 | The Thaiger
Thailand5 days ago

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22 | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 days ago

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21 | The Thaiger
Thailand7 days ago

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17

Thailand News Today | &#8216;Digital Nomad&#8217; visa, &#8216;Property&#8217; visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14

The smog returns to Bangkok | The Thaiger
Air Pollution2 weeks ago

The smog returns to Bangkok

Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11

Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10

Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9

Kiss the high season goodbye &#8211; Thailand&#8217;s long wait continues | The Thaiger
Tourism3 weeks ago

Kiss the high season goodbye – Thailand’s long wait continues

Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending