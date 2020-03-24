Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases (Tuesday) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases (Tuesday)
Local media outlet Newshawk Phuket today reported 9 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus on the southern resort island of Phuket, bringing the total to 26, up from 17 yesterday.
• Case 18 is a 33 year old Thai woman, a waitress at Soi Bangla in Patong district. She fell sick on March 16.
• Case 19 is a 56 yeaar old Frenchman who arrived in Phuket Mach 15 and fell ill on march 18
• Case 20 is a 25 year old Swedish air hostess who arrived in Phuket on Friday.
• Case 21 is a Thai woman, aged 35, who “had contact with foreigners.” She became ill on March 20th
• Case 22 is 26 year old Thai woman, also believed to have caught the disease at Soi Bangla Bangla, and also became sick on March 20.
• Case 23 is 27 year old Thai dancer at Soi Bangla Bangla. She fell sick on March 22.
• Case 24 is a 28 year old Thai man, a bouncer in Soi Bangla, who became sick on March 19.
• Case 25 is a Thai woman, aged 62, who recently traveled to Switzerland and got sick abroad. She returned to Thailand to seek treatment.
• Case 26 is a Frenchman, aged 62, a golf teacher who recently traveled to Germany and Spain.
Phuket confirms 4 new coronavirus cases, some businesses closed
4 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Phuket, southern Thailand, today. This brings the total on the resort island to 17. 26 more are in hospital awaiting test results. Provincial officials are inspecting a variety of sites for a potential “field hospital” to be set up, in case the number infections in Phuket continues to rise.
The director of Vachira Phuket Hospital has been tasked with considering available options, and alternatives, including the Phuket Provincial Hospital (aka the “OrBorJor Hospital”). There’s also the chronically incomplete ‘new’ Provincial Hall sitting empty on the south side of Phuket Town. Vachira Hospital is now prohibiting visits to patients to help prevent the spread of the disease.
Meanwhile, Phuket officials on Friday ordered all cockfighting and fishfighting venues, as well as water parks, closed until further notice. (Yes, we’re Googling ‘fishfighting’ as well…)
The order also covers six types of venues and shops to be closed until at least March 31. Spas, massage shops, fitness centres, gyms, Thai boxing and martial arts schools, indoor and outdoor kids’ playgrounds, markets and weekend markets, gaming and internet cafés… all close until at least the end of the month.
Loch Palm Golf Course has closed temporarily to help prevent the spread of the virus. The closure follows Bangkok officials ordering all golf courses in its area of jurisdiction closed on Saturday.
Thailand announced 122 new confirmed cases of the virus nationwide today (Monday), taking the national total to 721 since the virus was first identified in January.
13 cases in Phuket, official
13 cases of Covid-19 coronavirus have now been confirmed in the southern Thai island of Phuket. 6 new cases have been announced in the past 24 hours. On Friday the Phuket Governor admitted to five cases on the island – 2 Chinese visitors in early February and 3 current cases involving a Danish family.
188 new cases have been announced for Thailand today (Sunday).
Figures published by local Phuket news sources are posting banners declaring that the Ministry of Public Health have confirmed the latest toll of 13 patients (below). Five of the patients are Thais.
Phuket now has the third highest number of cases – Bangkok – 284 patients, Samut Prakan – 18 and now Phuket – 13.
Covid-19 UPDATE: World cases exceed 300,000, Italian hospitals overwhelmed
In the past week, the number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases has nearly doubled. Same with the number of deaths.
This morning (10am Thai time) more than 308,000 people are now infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, and that’s only the people who have been tested and identified.
The most worrying rises have been in the US, Spain, Italy, Germany and France. In the US the number of cases has pushed the superpower into third position, behind China and Italy, with the most number of cases. In Italy, four weeks after a lockdown of towns and borders, the number of cases continues to surge – yesterday Italy recorded 793 new deaths in the past 24 hours.
A global recession is looming as governments impose additional restrictions, businesses close down (either because their governments have closed them down or just to protect their employees) and citizens struggle to find a new ‘normal’ amongst the evolving chaos.
In Thailand there are currently 411 cases, 89 were announced yesterday. The Bangkok government, and surrounding provinces, have announced many closures. More about those HERE.
Here are some snippets from around the world…
China has confirmed six new deaths and 46 additional cases. None of the latest cases were reported from Hubei province, the ground-zero of the outbreak in December 2019. This the fourth straight day that Hubei province has reported no new cases.
Chinese officials say that, of the 46 new cases, 45 were imported, bringing the total number of imported cases to 314.
The death toll in Hubei is now 3,144, and the nation’s overall death toll stands at 3,261.
China’s National Health Centre reports that 72,244 patients in mainland China have recovered and been discharged.
• Italy has now closed all non-essential factories. Italy’s health system is currently completely overwhelmed with the recent surge of cases. The Italian PM says that factories not involved in producing food or medical equipment must shut.
“The country is facing the most severe crisis since WWII.”
• In Spain the Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez asked his citizens to “remain strong. The worst is yet to come.”
Spain has more reported a total of 24,496 cases and 1,378 deaths.
• Kuwait has imposed new curfews to curb the spread of the virus. The country’s Deputy Premier and Interior Minister announced an 11 hour curfew starting 5pm today, Kuwait time.
Bolivia is imposing strict new quarantine rules. The country has imposed a total quarantine for 14 days, starting today.
“All Bolivians should be at home 24 hours a day, and only one person per family can leave at a time to go shopping.”
• Major events around the world continue to be cancelled or at least postponed. Countless art institutions, museums and galleries have temporarily closed their doors. The Louvre in Paris, which houses the famous “Mona Lisa,” is closed until further notice. A blockbuster exhibition marking the 500th anniversary of the death of Italian Renaissance painter Raphael was suspended days after opening in Rome.
UK organisers have pulled the plug on the annual Glastonbury music festival, which was meant to be celebrating its 50th anniversary.
In New York, the curtains remain down and the lights are out on Broadway. Performances are now cancelled until mid-April at least. The Met Gala, one of the world’s biggest fashion shows, has been postponed.
• The former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died yesterday from the novel coronavirus. He was 76. Sanz had been in intensive care since the beginning of the week while being treated for the virus.
Sanz presided over Real Madrid from 1995 until 2000.
• Australian PM Scott Morrison will meet with health officers and representatives of state education boards to decide an action plan on school closures in Australia. The meeting will commence at 6.30 tonight.
It comes as south eastern states,Victoria and New South Wales push for a lockdown of all non-essential activities, including a school shutdown from Tuesday. Australia currently has recorded 1.072 cases and 7 deaths.
