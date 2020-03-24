Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases (Tuesday) | The Thaiger

image
Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases (Tuesday)

Local media outlet Newshawk Phuket today reported 9 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus on the southern resort island of Phuket, bringing the total to 26, up from 17 yesterday.

• Case 18 is a 33 year old Thai woman, a waitress at Soi Bangla in Patong district. She fell sick on March 16.

• Case 19 is a 56 yeaar old Frenchman who arrived in Phuket Mach 15 and fell ill on march 18

• Case 20 is a 25 year old Swedish air hostess who arrived in Phuket on Friday.

• Case 21 is a Thai woman, aged 35, who “had contact with foreigners.” She became ill on March 20th

• Case 22 is 26 year old Thai woman, also believed to have caught the disease at Soi Bangla Bangla, and also became sick on March 20.

• Case 23 is 27 year old Thai dancer at Soi Bangla Bangla. She fell sick on March 22.

• Case 24 is a 28 year old Thai man, a bouncer in Soi Bangla, who became sick on March 19.

• Case 25 is a Thai woman, aged 62, who recently traveled to Switzerland and got sick abroad. She returned to Thailand to seek treatment.

• Case 26 is a Frenchman, aged 62, a golf teacher who recently traveled to Germany and Spain.

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket

