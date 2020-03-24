Thai epidemiologist warns public to stay home to avoid virus surge | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai epidemiologist warns public to stay home to avoid virus surge
As the number of Covid-19 coronavirusinfections rises around Thailand, an epidemiologist from the Ministry of Public Health is urging the public to stay home, avoid all social interaction unless absolutely essential and practise social distancing whenever you need to go outdoors to avoid an outbreak like those in Italy and Spain.
Ministry epidemiologist Walairat Chaifoo says that the total number of infections could remain in the hundreds if 80% of the population continue to comply with social distancing procedures. On the other hand, she warned, Thailand’s cases could explode into the thousands if the measures are ignored.
Health officials announced this morning that three more people died from complications associated with the virus, bringing the total death toll in the country to four. Ministry spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin confirmed that lab results also confirmed 106 new cases, a slight fall from yesterday’s 188. Four people remain in critical condition.
The new fatalities include a 70 year old patient who suffered from tuberculosis, a 45 year old patient with diabetes, and a 70 year old patient with a combination of unspecified health issues. He is known to have attended a boxing match at Lumphini Boxing Stadium prior to testing positive. Taweesin added that four physicians who work closely with coronavirus patients have now tested positive.
12 new patients shared close contact with individuals previously diagnosed the infection,and 2 were found to have the virus after returning from a religious ceremony in Malaysia. Another group of 32 patients, including 12 foreign nationals, were either infected overseas or working in a crowded environment. Four of them are medical personnel working in Yala, Buriram, and Nakhon Pathom provinces. The travel histories of the remaining 47 patients are being investigated.
There are currently 766 patients being treated for coronavirus at hospitals, while 57 have recovered as of Tuesday.
SOURCE: Khaosod English

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Sharp jump in Thai coronavirus cases due to new testing methods
Thailand’s Ministry of Public health explained today that the sharp rise in confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases reported in recent days is due to new testing standards. In the past, two labs have had to show a positive result before a case was confirmed, but now a positive result from one lab is considered a confirmed case. The situation was explained today by Assistant. Professor Walailak Chaiyasoot said at the Covid-19 daily report press conference on Tuesday.
She added that the performance of the labs had been enhanced hence one lab test was deemed adequate.
A lab in Bangkok can test 10,000 samples for Covid-19 daily and 10,000 samples outside Bangkok.
According to statistics, up to date, men have been more representative in the infection rates than women by a ratio of 2:1. Most patients were found in the range of 30-39 years of age, followed by 20-29 year olds.
As of March 23, the three provinces with the most number of infections were: Bangkok (329), Nonthaburi (47) and Chonburi (30).
“The global ratio is one patient to two healthy people on average, which means the transmission rate in Bangkok exceeds the global average.
"If people strictly follow social distancing, the transmission rate will decrease by 80%."
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand under a State of emergency – Prime Minister
Thai PM Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha told a news conference today that Thailand will be under emergency decree from this Thursday (March 26) until the end of April, 2020 to deal with the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in the Kingdom.
The decree means the PM will have the executive power to declare further measures to contain the virus, including giving extra authority to officials and creating checkpoints to reduce people’s movements.
The Emergency Decree act of 2005 gives the government sweeping powers to enact these measures.
Prayut says some requirements would be mandatory while others would be “requests.” A special committee will be formed to implement policy and procedures for the requirements. He did not state how this committee will be chosen.
He urged people not to return to their home provinces and said there will be checkpoints and quarantine measures taken along the way for those who do. Provincial governors have full authority and are cooperating to quarantine those trying to return. Violator of quarantine or self isolation face fines of up to 20,000 baht.
The emergency decree gives various powers, including the potential restriction of domestic travel, censoring media, curfews, commandeering or closing building, among others.
None of these measures has been officially announced and will not be until at least this Thursday. Rumours of a curfew taking place as early as this evening are false.
The PM also said that social media will be “very closely monitored” during the emergency decree period. Those sharing fake news or making claims of cover-ups or conspiracies “will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Thailand reported 3 deaths and 106 new coronavirus cases today. The country now has 827 cases and four fatalities since the outbreak began.
SOURCE: Reuters | The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM asks cabinet for emergency decree
PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha formally asked the Thai Cabinet this afternoon for the declaration of a national emergency to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Thailand. The decree, which the Cabinet is currently discussing, will likely be enacted for a month. A decision is expected to be announced later today.
The decree would allow authorities to impose curfews, ban domestic travel and close any building without a warrant, and would give the government the ability to censor and shut down media if deemed necessary.
Proponents of the decree say it will help bring the situation under control, while critics fear the decree could be used to further the government’s power and limit individual rights.
Prayut proposed the enactment of the 2005 Royal Decree of Emergency Situation during today’s Cabinet meeting. If approved, the decree will be enacted from Thursday to April 30. A news conference is expected later this afternoon.
SOURCES: Khaosod English | The Pattaya News
