No public transport bus tickets until at least April 30 | The Thaiger

“We cannot provide additional buses and all available buses have been used. Complying with the social distancing policy halves the number of passengers per bus.”

Due to the state of emergencydeclared by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, the president of state enterprise Transport Company, Jirasak Yaovatsakul, announced today that ticket sales for all public transport buses are suspended until April 30.

He says the company will also enforce social distancing by leaving empty alternate seats on buses and require a distance of at least one metre between persons at all bus terminals. When the state of emergency was announced on Tuesday, people rushed to buy bus tickets, and now all tickets have been sold out well beyond April 30.

“Those who haven’t reserved tickets should refrain from coming to bus terminals hoping to get one, since all ticket booths will be closed until April 30. Those who bought tickets earlier can still travel as per schedule.”

“You can also postpone or cancel your trip and apply for refund as per the conditions of Transport Company.”

Jirasak says that some operators of private buses and vans have submitted appeals to suspend their service during the crisis.

“If you have already bought tickets from these operators, please contact them directly to ask for refund or postponement of your trip.”

SOURCE: The Nation