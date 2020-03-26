No public transport bus tickets until at least April 30 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
No public transport bus tickets until at least April 30
“We cannot provide additional buses and all available buses have been used. Complying with the social distancing policy halves the number of passengers per bus.”
Due to the state of emergencydeclared by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, the president of state enterprise Transport Company, Jirasak Yaovatsakul, announced today that ticket sales for all public transport buses are suspended until April 30.
He says the company will also enforce social distancing by leaving empty alternate seats on buses and require a distance of at least one metre between persons at all bus terminals. When the state of emergency was announced on Tuesday, people rushed to buy bus tickets, and now all tickets have been sold out well beyond April 30.
“Those who haven’t reserved tickets should refrain from coming to bus terminals hoping to get one, since all ticket booths will be closed until April 30. Those who bought tickets earlier can still travel as per schedule.”
“You can also postpone or cancel your trip and apply for refund as per the conditions of Transport Company.”
Jirasak says that some operators of private buses and vans have submitted appeals to suspend their service during the crisis.
“If you have already bought tickets from these operators, please contact them directly to ask for refund or postponement of your trip.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket, special restrictions for locals (Thursday)
Additional measures are being rolled out in Phuket as the Provincial Office refines the local needs to restrict the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
Some public offices are being closed, or services restricted, including at the Land Transport Office (most expats’ favourite place!).
Dental clinics will be closed but dental clinics within hospitals will remain open.
Finally, the notice lists a number of public spaces which will now be closed, including running areas around dams on the island and the Saphan Hin sports centre.
The notice also lists penalties for people that don’t follow the new guidelines.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s State of Emergency – INFOGRAPHIC
No fuss, clear, easy to read. This infographic from the Australian Embassy in Thailand lays out all the latest restrictions imposed on people living in Thailand at the moment under the current State of Emergency. The situation is likely to update daily. We will publish all the latest information at thethaiger.com. We have a social page dedicated to the Covid-19 coronavirus HERE.
With thanks to the Australian Embassy in Thailand.

Hot News
April Thai lottery postponed
The Thai national lottery scheduled for April 1 will now take place on May 2, and the other April 16 and May 2 lottery draws have been cancelled. The Thai Government Lottery Office made the announcement today. The bi-monthly drawing of the six magic numbers is one of the most watched TV programs in Thailand.
The move, sure to disappoint many Thai people, already down on their luck due to the effects of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and hoping to win the lottery during these difficult times, is intended “to promote social distancing”, according to a spokesman for the office.
The Chairman of the Lottery Office, Phachara Anantaslip, say that if the situation worsens, there may be further postponements.
The Lottery Office is also considering temporarily using online channels or machines to distribute tickets during the crisis, saying that they don’t want to put the public at risk, and encourage social distancing from the usual individual ticket vendors. This means, however, that many low income workers, who depend on selling lottery tickets, many whom are disabled, will be out of work during this period, joining millions of others.
Thailand’s government announced a series of measuresintended to help such “informal workers,” including cash handouts of 5000 baht per month per person for those who qualify.
Source: The Pattaya News
