“Comply or I’ll tear it down myself” Pattaya mayor tells encroaching resort | The Thaiger

Crime
“Comply or I’ll tear it down myself” Pattaya mayor tells encroaching resort
Pattaya’s mayor Sontaya Khunpluem yesterday ordered his staff to post notices at Ban Sukhawadee, or “Sukhawadee House” as it’s known in English, a luxury beachfront property and tourist attraction on a total of 80 rai in the Bang Lamung district, that encompasses Pattaya.
The company that runs the resort, HealthFood International, has two weeks to comply with a judgment relating to encroachment on 11 rai of public land. If the company doesn’t comply within 15 days, the authorities will tear down the property themselves.
“Comply or I’ll tear it down myself” says the Pattaya mayor.
The order relates to Building A on 11 rai of reclaimed land. Buildings B and C are also under dispute, but the current order relates only to Building A, after an appeal to a provincial committee was rejected.
The legal wrangling over the site has been going on for years.
Pattaya’s ‘strongman’ mayor is part of an infamous political family whose late patriarch Somchai Khunpluem, better known as “Kamnan Poh,” has been described as “one of the most politically, economically and criminally influential men in Thailand’s east.” (“Kanman” means village headman in Thai)
Kamnan Poh rose from humble origins to become an entrepreneurial and political force in Chon Buri province. He supported businesses that enabled the area to flourish, and vocally endorsed politicians vying for seats in the region. He even once took up the post of mayor of Saen Suk district.
He was also sentenced to five years and four months in prison for corruption over the purchase in 1992 of a protected 22.4 hectare area in Khao Mai Kaeo tambon with intentions to convert it into landfill.
The local “godfather” evaded capture for some time after an appeals court upheld the murder verdict in 2006, until he was caught by police in Bangkok on January 30, 2013 at a motorway toll gate. He began to serve his combined sentence of 28 years and four months, which was later reduced to 11 years and six months.
He died of cancer in June of last year.
SOURCES: thaivisa |Daily News | Khaosod English
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Escaped coronavirus patient nabbed in Krabi, faces charges
A patient who fled isolation and treatment for the Covid-19 coronavirus in the southern province of Krabi has been nabbed at a checkpoint last night and returned to hospital. The 25 year old faces criminal charges for violating the Communicable Disease Act.
The director of Krabi Hospital says the patient had been at the hospital since Saturday but escaped on Wednesday.
“The patient had travelled from Koh Phi Phi and had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 21, so he was sent to receive treatment in a negative pressure room on the first floor of the 45th Anniversary Building of Krabi Hospital.”
“On Wednesday evening, the hospital staff reported him missing from his room and assumed that he had escaped by jumping off the balcony.”
The hospital contacted police to track him down, and later that night authorities informed the hospital that they had stopped a man with high fever trying to pass the checkpoint at Krabi Bus Terminal.
“Hospital staff and police officers went to check him out and confirmed that he was the escaped patient. He was brought back to the hospital to resume treatment. The hospital’s legal staff will press a charge against him for violation of the Communicable Disease Act.”
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
1000 kilograms of marijuana seized in northeastern Thailand
More than a tonne of marijuana has been been recovered in Thailand’s Bung Kan province, in the far north east on the Laos border. The stash was discovered in fertiliser sacks by a security patrol boat along the Mekong river.
Authorities say a longtail boat with 4 to 5 men on board was spotted pulling up to the river bank, where the men began unloading sacks. When the patrol boat approached and demanded they stop for a search, the men fled, leaving 25 sacks behind. The sacks contained a total of 1,000 bricks of dried, compressed marijuana, weighing about a kilogram each.
More than 3 tonnes of dried marijuana was seized in Nakhon Phanom, a few hundred kilometres downstream, back in February.
Thailand is set to become the main competitor in the Asian medical marijuana and hemp markets, even though the full commercialisation of the sector and liberal access for private businesses isn’t likely before 2024, according to a new report.
Thailand’s medical cannabis market has been characterised as “high potential, having fast regulatory developments and a considerable degree of protectionism,” according to the analysis by Vienna-based Cannabis Catalysts.
Thailand’s volatile Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is a leading proponent of the legalisation of marijuana for medical and even recreational use.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Pattaya motorbike seriously wounded in early morning shooting
A Pattaya motorbike taxi driver was seriously early this morning when he was allegedly shot by another motorbike taxi driver following a dispute over money.
Police were notified of the incident at 2:30am. Officers, and emergency responders and reporters rushed to the motorbike taxi stand, where the supervisor, 52 year old Pairoj Laipueangthong, and 21 year old witness Jennapa Kaewta were waiting.
Jennapa told police that she is the girlfriend of the victim, Battawut Paechuat, aged 28, who sustained serious injuries from a single bullet wound.
She told The Pattaya News that Battawut “sold various consumer goods independently” and had recently taken on the other driver as a business partner with a shared bank account. The dispute was over a financial transaction involving that account and the “lack of transparency” between the two men.
The suspect allegedly went to the motorcycle stand and began an argument with the victim before shooting him and fleeing. Pattaya Police have already identified the suspect with the help of witnesses and say he will be in custody shortly.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Cambodia burns, Bangkok chokes, schools closed
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
‘Watching the Thais’ – understanding Thai culture
Smoke from plantation fires continues to choke central and northern Thailand
Pattaya City officials confirm rumours of Covid-19 in Soi 6 bar staff were fake news
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
Tourism Authority of Thailand clarifies “self quarantine” situation
Thai Health Minister laughs at media when asked about his ‘travel restrictions’ document
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
March 2020, the Thai month of cancellations
Blue Flag grocery vehicles deployed in greater Bangkok to encourage staying home
Thailand’s chicken egg exports banned for 7 days
‘Boxing Stadium Cluster’ investigation over banned March 6 event
5 new coronavirus cases reported in Phuket, first in Koh Samui
20,000 expected to apply for unemployment in Chiang Mai
“Comply or I’ll tear it down myself” Pattaya mayor tells encroaching resort
No public transport bus tickets until at least April 30
One MRT station closed after confirmed Covid-19 case
Escaped coronavirus patient nabbed in Krabi, faces charges
New cases in Thailand – 111, pushes total over 1,000
Immigration Bureau asks people to file reports online, avoid their offices
Phuket, special restrictions for locals (Thursday)
Military checkpoints set up to monitor domestic travel
Thai government reassures public: No food shortages
1000 kilograms of marijuana seized in northeastern Thailand
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand increasingly blaming caucasians for coronavirus crisis
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Hundreds of Thais stranded in New Zealand, denied boarding without documentation
- Bangkok4 days ago
Officials concerned about people heading ‘up country’ after being put off work
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand confirms 122 new coronavirus cases (Monday)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Cash handouts to Thais being proposed
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Team Thailand, hell yeah! Coming to save you from Covid-19.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Italian coronavirus strain may be more dangerous than Wuhan version
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thai restaurants and food chains switching to home deliveries