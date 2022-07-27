Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New studies show Covid-19 started in Wuhan market, not lab
Two new studies suggest rumours of a lab leak or unnatural starts to Covid-19 are likely wrong, as a Wuhan animal market appears to be the epicentre of the pandemic’s beginnings. The studies were published Tuesday in Science, an academic journal, and point to a natural transition from animals to humans as the start of Covid, not any sort of laboratory accident.
One study looked at December 2019, and the geographic spread of the first Covid cases, finding that they centred very closely around the Huanan Market. The second study approached the pandemic from the biological side, finding that tracing the evolution of the virus from genomic data in the earliest cases suggests that widespread human infections prior to November of 2019 are very unlikely.
The two studies had been shared in their early stages, but have now gone through scientific peer-review in order to be published in a reputable academic journal. Co-author Kristian Anderson of The Scripps Research Institute said that, while no research can’t definitively disprove lab leak theories, it shows that a natural animal to human spread of Covid is far more plausible.
“I think what’s really important here is that there are possible scenarios and they’re plausible scenarios and it’s really important to understand that possible does not mean equally likely.”
Notably, a co-author of both of the papers, the University of Arizona’s Michael Worobey, had embarked on his study by encouraging the scientific community to consider more seriously the possibility of a lab leak being the coronavirus source. But upon completion of the studies, data pointed to the viral outbreak starting from the Wuhan market and the trading of wildlife, without any sinister or malicious origin.
While the animal market in Wuhan has long been studied, some felt that it merely amplified the already existing lab-sourced outbreak, but pinpointing studies at a neighbourhood level suggest that it most likely jumped from animals to humans. Hog Badgers, raccoon dogs, and red foxes that are known to be able to carry Covid were all available for sale in the market, where 155 of the first 174 infections were located.
The first study found that the early cases centred around the market, and then people exposed by living near the market. Researchers were able to derandomise the early spread from there by deep-diving into the Chinese Weibo social media app and people’s check-ins online.
The second study found an interesting scenario where two early strains of Covid were found around the market: Type A, closer to the strains found in bats, and Type B, actually the strain that spread more in the market. It appears that the two separate strains began spreading at the same time, and not one emerging from the other according to the timeline constructed by the rate of genetic mutation.
This suggests that in November and December of 2019, Covid jumped on multiple occasions from animals to humans in that Wuhan Market, forming the true origin story of the virus that evolved into the massive global pandemic we all know today.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Sri Lanka former president’s stay in Singapore extended
UPDATE: Latest information about Philippine earthquakes – four dead
Bomb explosion injures 5 students in a Thailand school
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Indian tourist in Pattaya claims his wallet with 17,000 baht stolen
Foreigner’s body found off Phuket beach
New studies show Covid-19 started in Wuhan market, not lab
Thailand’s cannabis cottage industry set to fly high
Blaze breaks out at Pattaya hotel
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
8 common problems for Thai consumers addressed
Dead man walking – after being ‘dead’ for 25 years, Thai man receives new ID card
Bangkok film festival urged to avoid deep south torture movies
Flood warning to Bangkok & 10 provinces along Chao Phraya River
Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach planning temporary vendor zone
A debt-ridden Thai woman seeks help after spiky durian assault
British Airways flights to Thailand suspended until 2023
Thai monkeypox fugitive believed to have swam to Cambodia
Singapore hangs a fifth person in four months
Teen girl found lying on Pattaya beach missing her phone
Thai police seize 200kg of smuggled cannabis but don’t know if it’s illegal
Nigerian monkeypox fugitive arrested in Cambodia
18 passengers rescued after ferry explodes off South Thailand coast
Northeast woman dies chasing biker thief who nabbed her gold chain
Thailand’s heavy rain is coming back
Best burgers to try in Bangkok 2022
Rescuers searching for missing tourist in Chiang Mai find broken helmet
Another Indian tourist reported gold necklace stolen in Pattaya
Elderly northeast woman charged with theft after picking plants for curry
Three Asian countries have the most useful passport
4 tips about buying a condo in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cambodia3 days ago
Nigerian monkeypox fugitive arrested in Cambodia
-
Chiang Mai4 days ago
Rescuers searching for missing tourist in Chiang Mai find broken helmet
-
Property2 days ago
4 tips about buying a condo in Thailand
-
Best of2 hours ago
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand upgrades monkeypox alert to national level
-
Thailand3 days ago
Muay Thai fighter dies from brain injury
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Rescuers capture massive python from Pattaya house
-
Phuket3 days ago
First tourists arrive in Phuket on South Korea’s Jin Air airlines
Recent comments: