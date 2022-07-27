Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

New studies show Covid-19 started in Wuhan market, not lab

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Studies show Wuhan market, not labs, are the origin of Covid-19. (via Nature)

Two new studies suggest rumours of a lab leak or unnatural starts to Covid-19 are likely wrong, as a Wuhan animal market appears to be the epicentre of the pandemic’s beginnings. The studies were published Tuesday in Science, an academic journal, and point to a natural transition from animals to humans as the start of Covid, not any sort of laboratory accident.

One study looked at December 2019, and the geographic spread of the first Covid cases, finding that they centred very closely around the Huanan Market. The second study approached the pandemic from the biological side, finding that tracing the evolution of the virus from genomic data in the earliest cases suggests that widespread human infections prior to November of 2019 are very unlikely.

The two studies had been shared in their early stages, but have now gone through scientific peer-review in order to be published in a reputable academic journal. Co-author Kristian Anderson of The Scripps Research Institute said that, while no research can’t definitively disprove lab leak theories, it shows that a natural animal to human spread of Covid is far more plausible.

“I think what’s really important here is that there are possible scenarios and they’re plausible scenarios and it’s really important to understand that possible does not mean equally likely.”

Notably, a co-author of both of the papers, the University of Arizona’s Michael Worobey, had embarked on his study by encouraging the scientific community to consider more seriously the possibility of a lab leak being the coronavirus source. But upon completion of the studies, data pointed to the viral outbreak starting from the Wuhan market and the trading of wildlife, without any sinister or malicious origin.

While the animal market in Wuhan has long been studied, some felt that it merely amplified the already existing lab-sourced outbreak, but pinpointing studies at a neighbourhood level suggest that it most likely jumped from animals to humans. Hog Badgers, raccoon dogs, and red foxes that are known to be able to carry Covid were all available for sale in the market, where 155 of the first 174 infections were located.

The first study found that the early cases centred around the market, and then people exposed by living near the market. Researchers were able to derandomise the early spread from there by deep-diving into the Chinese Weibo social media app and people’s check-ins online.

The second study found an interesting scenario where two early strains of Covid were found around the market: Type A, closer to the strains found in bats, and Type B, actually the strain that spread more in the market. It appears that the two separate strains began spreading at the same time, and not one emerging from the other according to the timeline constructed by the rate of genetic mutation.

This suggests that in November and December of 2019, Covid jumped on multiple occasions from animals to humans in that Wuhan Market, forming the true origin story of the virus that evolved into the massive global pandemic we all know today.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
riclag
2022-07-27 14:44
Lol ,I like the attempt of transparency by Scripps , despite 2 new studies ,research can’t disprove whether it was leaked in the Lab!
23RD
2022-07-27 14:44
Very convenient timing just as Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart are about to meet? Who commissioned this report The Democrats or The CCP ???
Giltee
2022-07-27 14:55
They say the most plausible origin was the market, not definite. Some questions, if the CCP had nothing to hide why did they punish Australia for suggesting an inquiry. Why did they silence everyone who knew something about it, why…
Faz
2022-07-27 15:29
32 minutes ago, Giltee said: They say the most plausible origin was the market, not definite. Some questions, if the CCP had nothing to hide why did they punish Australia for suggesting an inquiry. Why did they silence everyone who…
longwood50
2022-07-27 15:38
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: Two new studies suggest rumours of a lab leak or unnatural starts to Covid-19 are likely wrong In other breaking news "new studies" have uncovered pictures of ships falling off the edge of earth.  The…

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World17 mins ago

Sri Lanka former president’s stay in Singapore extended
Philippines31 mins ago

UPDATE: Latest information about Philippine earthquakes – four dead
Central Thailand56 mins ago

Bomb explosion injures 5 students in a Thailand school
Sponsored1 day ago

Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Pattaya1 hour ago

Indian tourist in Pattaya claims his wallet with 17,000 baht stolen
Phuket1 hour ago

Foreigner’s body found off Phuket beach
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

New studies show Covid-19 started in Wuhan market, not lab
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Cannabis2 hours ago

Thailand’s cannabis cottage industry set to fly high
Pattaya2 hours ago

Blaze breaks out at Pattaya hotel
Best of2 hours ago

Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
Thailand3 hours ago

8 common problems for Thai consumers addressed
Central Thailand3 hours ago

Dead man walking – after being ‘dead’ for 25 years, Thai man receives new ID card
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bangkok film festival urged to avoid deep south torture movies
Bangkok4 hours ago

Flood warning to Bangkok & 10 provinces along Chao Phraya River
Pattaya4 hours ago

Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach planning temporary vendor zone
Northern Thailand4 hours ago

A debt-ridden Thai woman seeks help after spiky durian assault
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending