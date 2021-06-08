Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

US report says Covid-19 may have leaked from a Chinese lab

Jack Arthur

Published 

23 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via ca.garcia.s from Pixnio.

Yesterday, a report was released that said a virus leak from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is a credible assumption and worthy of additional investigation. The report comes from the Wall Street Journal and is based on a classified document.

According to US media, the study was conducted last May by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, which was used by the State Department as it launched an inquiry into the Covid-19 origins.

According to the report, the assessment used genomic analysis of the COVID-19 virus.

The US government is currently speculating 2 possible scenarios:

  1. The virus happened because of a laboratory accident
  2. The virus came about via human contact with an infected animal

President Biden says they have not reached a conclusion.

During President Trump’s tenure, there was a report that alleged 3 researchers working at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virorolgoy got so sick in November 2019 that they needed medical attention.

US officials have stated that China has not been transparent about the virus’ origins. Beijing has denied such accusations.

However, Mike Ryan, a WHO official said yesterday that WHO cannot force china to reveal more information about Covid-19’s origins.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Thailand

Vaccination history made, says PM

Jack Arthur

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

By

Vincent Vega on Flickr.

Thailand vaccinated its most people to date with yesterday’s 300,000 doses successfully administered. The Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, says it was a historic day for Thailand fighting back against Covid-19.

By 4 pm, over 300,000 doses had been given, says the permanent secretary of public health, Kiattiphum Wongrajit, who also says that figure does not include doses given in Bangkok.

As the day wore on, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says they gave 11, 352 doses.

The vaccines administered were Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

The government is optimistic they can finish the first of two rounds of vaccines… by the end of September. The government, buoyed by their recent high vaccinations, also plans to buy 100 million does and vaccinate 50 million people to hit the coveted 70% herd immunity. They expect to hit this target by the end of the year with an eye towards a full reopening next January.

The prime minister turned to Facebook to remind everyone of the importance of vaccines:

Vaccines will be the key to reopening the country to tourism, to rehabilitating the economy and to returning normalcy.

Vaccines will be the force to drive the country forward with security and sustainability

He also continued to beat the drums of war against Covid-19 and to tout Thailand’s recent vaccination landmark:

June 7, 2021 will go down in history as one of the important days in the country’s fight against the pandemic. It marks the beginning of Thais striking back… and that we will not give up the fight until we win.

Last month, and before the mass vaccination started, it was reported that at Thailand’s then-current rate of vaccinations, it would take 2 years to reach herd immunity.

SOURCE: The Phuket News Bangkok Post

 

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Private hospitals ordering 10 million doses of Moderna, expected to arrive by October

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

By

PHOTO: Ian Hutchinson on Unsplash

Private hospitals in the Kingdom are planning to buy up to 10 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine through the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation. The Private Hospital Association expects to take delivery of the vaccines by October.

Paiboon Eksaengsri from the PHA says progress was made at a meeting with Moderna importer, Zuellig Pharma. The price has also been set at 3,800 baht for 2 doses, inclusive of fees.

The US-manufactured vaccine was approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration last month, with a total of 5 vaccines now approved in the Kingdom. The others are China’s Sinovac, AstraZeneca, the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and a second Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm.

According to a Thai PBS World report, the government is in talks with Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, with plans to import up to 25 million doses of those vaccines. To date, 6 million doses of Sinovac and nearly 2 million AstraZeneca doses have been delivered. 1.8 million of the AstraZeneca doses were locally produced by Siam Bioscience.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Bangkok’s vaccine rollout brings a sense of optimism to the capital

Maya Taylor

Published

3 hours ago

on

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

By

PHOTO: Facebook/Bang Sue Grand Station

Mass inoculation against Covid-19 has finally kicked off in Thailand and the sense of relief in Bangkok, epicentre of the latest wave, is palpable. The Bangkok Post reports on the rollout at Bang Sue Grand Station, now serving as a temporary vaccination centre. It’s where 78 year old U-ree Dechdamrong received her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday. A retired nurse, U-ree travelled to the vaccination centre with her daughter and describes the whole process as smooth and efficient.

“I felt okay as the place is very clean and the staff are so kind. I was in an even better mood after I was vaccinated within 10 minutes of walking in. Afterwards they sat me in the waiting area for half an hour to make sure there were no side effects. I was in and out and on my way home in just 45 minutes.”

The Bangkok Post reports that thousands headed to Bang Sue Grand Station on day 1 of the national vaccine rollout. The groups being vaccinated now consist of elderly citizens and those with 1 or more of 7 health conditions that put them at greater risk of serious illness from Covid-19. Healthcare workers at Bang Sue station expected to administer 10,000 vaccine doses yesterday.

Nichada Sarnthawanpat from Praboromarajchanok Institute Nursing School in the central province of Nonthaburi was helping to administer vaccines, 1 of many former medical practitioners now working in higher education sector but returning to the frontline to lend a hand.

“Although we’re the teachers now, today we’re taking off our gowns and putting our doctors’ and nurses’ uniforms back on to help the nation. We try to be as efficient as possible when we work because the vaccines are only usable for around 30 minutes once they are taken removed from cold storage.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 seconds ago

US report says Covid-19 may have leaked from a Chinese lab
News39 mins ago

18 dead from chemical plant fire in India
Myanmar50 mins ago

Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to go on trial next week

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Thailand1 hour ago

Grab driver with disability killed in car accident
Thailand2 hours ago

Trang villagers set up nets to catch snakes after 20 king cobras were spotted
Thailand2 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Thailand’s top foreign Vlogger, Foreigner vaccinations
Krabi2 hours ago

Krabi tourism playing the sandbox waiting game
Thailand2 hours ago

Vaccination history made, says PM
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Private hospitals ordering 10 million doses of Moderna, expected to arrive by October
Thailand2 hours ago

Billionaire couple in Koh Tao drowned, preliminary autopsy results show
Visa3 hours ago

Finance Ministry challenges tax cut proposal for holders of new long-stay visa
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bangkok’s vaccine rollout brings a sense of optimism to the capital
Chiang Mai3 hours ago

Chiang Mai applies to implement sandbox re-opening from August 1
World4 hours ago

Fed-up waiting, some Thais have travelled overseas to be vaccinated
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 2,662 new cases and 28 deaths
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism3 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending