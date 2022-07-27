Phuket
Foreigner’s body found off Phuket beach
A foreigner’s body was found in waters off Yanui Beach in Phuket’s main city district this morning. Even though police found an American passport with the body, they stressed that they have not yet officially identified the man. The passport is for a 73 year old man.
Police also found Thai and Korean cash with the body, as well as a key for a resort at Nai Harn Beach. Police said the man had been dead for at least 7 days, and the body had already started to decompose. The body was taken to the district’s Vachira Hospital for final identication. Authorities will then contact the appropriate embassy, and the man’s family.
A man fishing near Yanui Beach first spotted the body, and tipped off Chalong Police about it. Rescuers then went out on jet skis to collect the body. Footage of the rescuers bringing the body back to shore has circled on social media.
Another body was found in Thailand earlier this week in the northern province of Chiang Mai. The body belonged to a Thai-Belgian tourist who went missing after a white water rafting accident on Friday. The man, 30 year old Nicolas Hinckxt, fell off a rubber dinghy while rafting with two of his friends in the Mae Taeng River.
Earlier this month, a hotel maid discovered a Canadian man’s body in a grass field in Pattaya. The man was identified as 79 year old Glenn. Glenn had come to Thailand on July 6 to see his partner who lives in Chaiyaphum province, when he suddenly disappeared.
SOURCE: The Phuket Express
