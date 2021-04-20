Thailand goes shopping for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand goes shopping for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
Still waiting for your vaccine? You’re not alone with only around 0.9% of Thailand currently vaccinated. With the Public Health Ministry nailed to just two international vaccines at this stage – the Chinese Sinovac and the AstraZeneca vaccines – it has found itself running short as it tries to catch up to regional neighbours and the rest of the world.
Now the Public Health Ministry says that it’s negotiating with Pfizer to buy 5-10 million doses of the new-technology Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Today the PM said they could expect supplies from Pfizer to arrive between July and December this year.
The PM Prayut confirmed that the National Vaccine Institute is awaiting prices from the US-based pharmaceutical company. The PM denied that the government was dragging its feet on the national vaccine roll out.
“… if all goes well, 5-10 million doses can be delivered as soon as July.”
Except that the government HAS been dragging its feet. To date only 666,000 doses have been rolled out, less than 1% of Thailand’s population over the past 2 months. The arrival of the ordered Sinovac Biotech and AstraZeneca vaccines appears to have been lumpy, at best, and the date for the local production of the AstraZeneca vaccine, under license, continues to be pushed back… now the earliest date is expected to be July.
The prime ministers’ response was that he had set up a panel to consider “alternative vaccines”, according to Bangkok Post.
“Initially, the purchases Thailand made were based on the situation at that time, when we were very successful in containing the outbreak.”
“Let me be clear. It’s not that we acted too late or too little. Everything depends on the situation at a given time. We don’t want to subject people to risk when the vaccine was first produced. Several countries opted to do the same.”
The Pfizer/BioNTech works in a different way to the more traditional AstraZeneca and Chinese vaccines. It uses mRNA technology, a completely new approach and the first of its kind. There’s an entire detailed article HERE from the NY Times explaining how the new Pfizer vaccine works.
But no matter what vaccines are available in Thailand, or whenever they may arrive in the provincial hospitals, it still appears that the foreigners and expats will be at the end of the queues, although some local embassies have assured their citizens that the vaccination of their expatriate citizens will be a priority.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya
• Nonthaburi, directly to Bangkok’s north and west along the Chao Phraya River, has now had additional restrictions added to the provincial measures imposed over the weekend. The new measures are effective from today and will apply until further notice.
Amulet trading venues and all public swimming pools, including including the community areas in housing estates and condo, must remain closed.
The Nonthaburi communicable disease committee, chaired by the governor, has also imposed limits on people visiting fitness clubs, banned group sauna areas, group exercises or group activities.
• In Surat Thani the governor has issued a specific warning to anyone who doesn’t wear a cloth or medical face mask while outdoors, will face prosecution and maximum fine of 20,000 baht. This will also apply to Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao.
“The new measure is necessary because many people in the province are not wearing face masks when they are outside their homes and are, therefore, increasing the risk of the spread of the virus.”
• In Ayutthaya, the local communicable disease committee has extended the closure of the province’s central farmers market. The extension goes into effect today for another 7 days.
The market was closed on Saturday after at least 17 people at shrimp restaurant tested positive for Covid-19, including the owners and their employees.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Covid UPDATE: 1,443 new infections, provincial totals
After a 20% drop in new infections reported yesterday by the CCSA, Thailand has today recorded 1,443 cases.
4 more deaths have also been recorded. 55 people are now on ventilators under state care. The government claims there are 10,000 ventilators available. 666,210 people in Thailand have now received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine. Only 2 of today’s reported cases were imported.
Here are the provincial totals reported today by the CCSA…
In other news…
• Dr. Yong Poovorawan, the virologist from Chulalongkorn University, says it’s likely that people vaccinated against Covid-19 will still require boosters in order to remain protected. He shared his views after a study of recovered patients showed that their immunity to the virus started to drop between 3 and 6 months after infection.
“It is highly likely that a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be needed and it is possible that people will need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus periodically.”
• Thailand’s Public Health Minister says asymptomatic Covid-19 patients ‘may’ be allowed to recover at home, in order to ensure hospital beds can be kept for seriously ill patients. The ministry is preparing a “recover at home” plan, but insists it is not being implemented for the time being as there are currently enough beds available. Just over a week ago, health officials confirmed there was no plan to change its mandatory hospitalisation policy for anyone testing positive for the virus.
• From tomorrow, Phuket will join other provinces after additional entry restrictions were announced on Monday by the Phuket Governor.
If you’re flying into Phuket you’ll need either a certificate of proof that you’ve had both doses of an approved Covid-19 vaccine, a Covid-19-free certificate, not older than 72 hours, or you’ll have to do a Rapid Covid Test at a cost of 300 baht at the airport. More information about the new travel restrictions HERE.
10 new infections in Nakhon Phanom province linked to entertainment venues
Thailand’s northeastern Nakhon Phanom province is reporting 10 new infections today, with most being traced back to entertainment venues. The new infections raise the Covid-19 case number in the “red-zoned” province to 43. And, more than 1,500 customers of those entertainment venues have been tested for the virus, with results expected this week.
The customers were from an entertainment venue cluster in the Muang municipality, where an employee was infected from visitors who arrived from high-risk provinces. The local government is asking those who frequented the venues from April 4 to 12 to take a Covid test at the provincial hall, where a testing station is open until April 22.
As part of the nationwide measures that were implemented last Sunday, all entertainment venues in Muang district have been ordered to close for 2 weeks and be disinfected. Other popular tourist areas in 12 districts of the province have been temporarily shuttered. Those include: Lan Phaya Srisatta Nakharat, or the Naga monument in Muang district and Wat Phrathat Phanom Voramahaviharn in That Phanom district. Those arriving from any of the red zone provinces, must report to authorities and self-quarantine. The province’s 12 districts have set up field hospitals, offering more than 300 beds to anyone infected.
The new, nationwide measures that came into effect on Sunday include:
• Closures of schools, all nightlife venues, pubs and clubs, karaoke bars and massage parlours
(except for international schools running exams)
• No events can have more than 50 people
Provincial red zones (listed below)…
• Dining-in allowed until 9pm (but can do takeaway until 11pm)
• Serving of alcohol banned
• Shopping centres and fitness centres to be closed by 9pm
(Sporting fields, exercise places, gyms and fitness clubs must close at 9pm)
• Convenience stores, markets, supermarkets must be closed by 11pm
Everywhere else…
• Dining-in allowed until 11pm
• Serving of alcohol banned
• Shopping centres to be closed by 9pm
Thailand’s CCSA has reported a total of 1,390 new Covid infections today, tallied from Thailand’s 77 provinces in the past 24 hours. The tally is a welcome drop in new case reports after the last 5 days’ record levels of new infections. Yesterday there were 1,767 new infections reported by the CCSA.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
