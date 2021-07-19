Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: Record high of 11,784 new cases and 81 deaths
A record high of 11,784 new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The CCSA also recorded another 81 coronavirus-related deaths. Since April 1, the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, the CCSA has reported 386,307 confirmed infections.
The CCSA has said the expected uptick in cases is due to the emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant. This weekend, infection rates hit record highs with 10,082 cases reported on Saturday and 11,397 reported on Sunday.
Despite strict measures in Bangkok and other “dark red” provinces, including nightly curfews, business closures and travel restrictions, Covid situation has not improved and more measures may be imposed to control the spread of the virus.
Out of the new infections, 100 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 30,000 inmates.
More information will be released this afternoon following the CCSA’s press briefing.
Other updates…
- Starting Wednesday, there will be no domestic flights to or from Bangkok and other “dark red” zones, except for medical flights, emergency landing aircrafts and flights in connection with the “Phuket Sandbox” or “Samui Plus” reopening programs.
- The Central Vaccination Centre at Bangkok’s Grand Station is now offering walk-in Covid-19 inoculation services to foreign residents ages 75 and older. The centre is open from 9am to 4pm.
- There are now 13 “dark red” provinces under maximum control including Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Pattani, Ayutthaya, Yala, Songkhla, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.
