Coronavirus (Covid-19)
June letter warned only 3 million AstraZeneca vaccines per month
AstraZeneca now looks like it will deliver far less than the original 10 million vaccines announced, but letters newly leaked show the Public Health Ministry was alerted at least a month ago that the actual amount of doses would be far less than that. In a letter dated June 25 to Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul, AstraZeneca confirmed with him that it would be able to supply Thailand with just 3 million vaccines a month.
According to the information from Isranews Agency whom the letter was leaked to, the letter last month referred to the deal agreed to last September stating that AstraZeneca would produce vaccines locally with Siam Bioscience, a company wholly owned by a subsidiary of Crown Property Bureau, and provide one-third of those vaccines produced for use within Thailand, a total of 3 million vaccines per month, while exporting another 6 million doses abroad. Many have pushed for the government to enact a restriction or ban on exporting vaccines while Thailand is in a growing Covid-19 crisis with a severe inoculation shortage.
Anutin admitted that he received the letter and has been aware of the actual figures being 66% lower than what has been publicly discussed for some time, but defends himself by explaining that he fought back after receiving the letter, pressing AstraZeneca to rectify the shortfall. In a response on June 30, 5 days later, Anutin explained that with Covid-19 rapidly growing, Thailand needed 10 million vaccines a month as scheduled in order to keep up with the already sluggish vaccination rollout.
AstraZeneca requested to postpone the 61 million vaccine fulfilment deadline from the end of 2021 to May of 2022, which would average about 5.5 million vaccines per month for the next 11 months. The Department of Disease Control is in contract discussions with AstraZeneca now to try to reach an agreement to get more than 3 million vaccines per month, to step up production and speed up delivery. The negotiations are conducted with the DDC, National Vaccine Institute, and legal experts.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
June letter warned only 3 million AstraZeneca vaccines per month
Foreigners over 75 can get a vaccine at Bang Sue Bangkok
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Despite ban, protests call for removal of PM for Covid-19 failure
Dozens arrested in Phuket baccarat game, including local politician
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
Poll: Covid-19 situation critical, government should help, not profit
LATEST: European flooding death toll exceeds 170
Government meeting to address rising Covid-19, action to take
3 more provinces to be maximum control zones, restrictions apply
Covid UPDATE: 11,397 new infections, provincial totals
Breakup goes south when girlfriend allegedly stabs boyfriend to death in Pattaya
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
Royal Thai Navy goes ahead with plans to buy 2 submarines
Traditional Thai medicine “Fah Talai Jone” gains steam as a treatment, despite shaky scientific merit
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
Concerns raised as Health Ministry appears to ignore WHO warning on mixing vaccines
Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand monitoring Myanmar situation, will work to end conflict
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
42-billion-baht aid package to cushion the financial impact of Covid restrictions
Phuket finds another visitor has Covid, total now stands at 7
Vietnam considers strict regulations for social media live streaming
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Crime23 hours ago
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
- Thailand3 days ago
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Bars can reopen in Rawai Phuket.. but not like we hoped
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid-19 situation has not improved, stricter rules being discussed – CCSA
- Phuket3 days ago
Meeting reveals Thai vs foreigners in Phuket Sandbox, other stats
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Covid UPDATE: 10,082 new infections, provincial numbers
- Bangkok1 day ago
Gatherings prohibited due to Covid-19 before planned protests