Monday Covid Update: 7,926 new cases; provincial totals

13 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,838 with 21,744 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 7,926 new Covid-19 cases and 3,612 recoveries. There are now 58,159 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 195 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,277,476 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,248,613 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 106,475,122 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 12,766 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 32,977 received their second dose, and 93,142 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 767
Bangkok – 534
Samut Prakan – 693
Ubon Ratchathani – 383
Phuket – 513
Khon Kaen – 203
Chiang Mai – 200
Nonthaburi – 261
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 227
Rayong – 157

Udon Thani – 182
Buriram – 162
Surat Thani – 134
Maha Sarakarm – 59
Nakhon Ratchasima – 138
Pathum Thani – 168
Samut Sakhon – 118
Songkla – 66
Pattalung – 73
Chachoengsao – 53

Sisaket – 123
Kalasin – 29
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 101
Roi Et – 80
Surin – 53
Nakhon Sawan – 45
Prachin Buri – 45
Nakhon Pathom – 97
Lampang – 48
Pitsanuloak – 50

Saraburi – 70
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 53
Trang – 35
Phang Nga – 55
Chaiyaphum – 40
Tak – 23
Lop Buri – 88
Petchabun – 50
Krabi – 73
Kanchanaburi – 39

Ratchaburi – 42
Chanthaburi – 53
Kakon Nakhon – 44
Nong Kai – 39
Trat – 42
Yasothon – 69
Nan – 64
Srakaew – 51
Chumporn – 21
Payao – 49

Nakhon Panom – 49
Mukdaharn – 31
Chiang Rai – 24
Phetchburi – 30
Pattani – 14
Suphan Buri – 53
Kamphaeng Phet – 24
Nakhon Nayok – 20
Satun – 15
Bueng Karn – 19

Amnat Charoen – 17
Yala – 13
Uthai Thani – 15
Mae Hong Song – 16
Loei – 35
Nong Bua Lumphu – 19
Chainat – 9
Pichit – 20
Phrae – 32
Uttaladit – 13

Sukhothai – 8
Narathiwas – 16
Samut Songkhram – 10
Ranong – 21
Lamphun – 1
Ang Thong – 14
Singburi – 19

 

