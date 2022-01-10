Travellers from Africa told to re-register for Thailand Pass to change entry scheme

Starting tomorrow, some entry restrictions lift for those travelling to Thailand from countries in Africa. Those from nations in Africa who have been approved to enter through the Alternative Quarantine scheme can now apply to enter under the more relaxed Sandbox entry scheme, which allows travellers to roam freely in a designated province or district rather than undergoing isolation at a hotel.

Travellers from Africa who have been approved to enter Thailand under the Alternative Quarantine scheme are advised to re-register for the Thailand Pass to enter under the Sandbox scheme, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Early on in the emergence of the Omicron variant, the Thai government set emergency orders suspending the issuance of the Thailand Pass to those from eight African countries considered to be at high risk of the strain and imposed a 14-day quarantine on arrivals from all other African countries.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration recently decided to lift the restrictions and those from African countries are now subject to the standard entry requirements for international arrivals.

Fully vaccinated travellers can either undergo a 7-day quarantine period at a certified hotel or resort, or enter under the Sandbox scheme where they can stay in Phuket, Surat Thani, Krabi, or Phang Nga. Unvaccinated travellers must undergo a 10-day quarantine. All travellers must undergo at least two RT-PCR tests.