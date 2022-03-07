Monday Covid Update: 21,162 new cases; provincial totals

65 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 23,300 with 1,602 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 21,162 new Covid-19 cases and 23,159 recoveries. There are now 230,459 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 74 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,047,857 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 824,422 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 124,916,084 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 20,882 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 6,597 received their second dose, and 54,999 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 784

Bangkok – 2,803

Samut Prakan – 872

Ubon Ratchathani – 260

Phuket – 592

Khon Kaen – 216

Chiang Mai – 276

Nonthaburi – 723

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,042

Rayong – 403

Udon Thani – 238

Buriram – 520

Surat Thani – 210

Maha Sarakham – 163

Nakhon Ratchasima – 614

Pathum Thani – 549

Samut Sakhon – 659

Songkla – 241

Pattalung – 298

Chachoengsao – 401

Sisaket – 128

Kalasin – 214

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 237

Roi Et – 406

Surin – 286

Nakhon Sawan – 201

Prachin Buri – 184

Nakhon Pathom – 589

Lampang – 61

Pitsanuloak – 143

Saraburi – 272

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 567

Trang – 303

Phang Nga – 89

Chaiyaphum – 144

Tak – 182

Lop Buri – 212

Petchabun – 105

Krabi – 112

Kanchanaburi – 176

Ratchaburi – 307

Chanthaburi – 130

Sakon Nakhon – 119

Nong Kai – 136

Trat – 51

Yasothon – 147

Nan – 47

Srakaew – 221

Chumporn – 156

Payao – 50

Nakhon Panom – 88

Mukdaharn – 34

Chiang Rai – 49

Phetchburi – 205

Pattani – 198

Suphan Buri – 440

Kamphaeng Phet – 158

Nakhon Nayok – 46

Satun – 172

Bueng Karn – 97

Amnat Charoen – 58

Yala – 225

Uthai Thani – 65

Mae Hong Son – 20

Loei – 94

Nong Bua Lumphu – 50

Chainat – 17

Pichit – 59

Phrae – 90

Uttaradit – 53

Sukhothai – 92

Narathiwas – 186

Samut Songkhram – 217

Ranong – 146

Lamphun – 7

Ang Thong – 199

Singburi – 82