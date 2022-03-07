Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 21,162 new cases; provincial totals
65 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 23,300 with 1,602 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 21,162 new Covid-19 cases and 23,159 recoveries. There are now 230,459 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 74 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,047,857 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 824,422 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 124,916,084 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 20,882 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 6,597 received their second dose, and 54,999 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Chon Buri – 784
Bangkok – 2,803
Samut Prakan – 872
Ubon Ratchathani – 260
Phuket – 592
Khon Kaen – 216
Chiang Mai – 276
Nonthaburi – 723
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,042
Rayong – 403
Udon Thani – 238
Buriram – 520
Surat Thani – 210
Maha Sarakham – 163
Nakhon Ratchasima – 614
Pathum Thani – 549
Samut Sakhon – 659
Songkla – 241
Pattalung – 298
Chachoengsao – 401
Sisaket – 128
Kalasin – 214
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 237
Roi Et – 406
Surin – 286
Nakhon Sawan – 201
Prachin Buri – 184
Nakhon Pathom – 589
Lampang – 61
Pitsanuloak – 143
Saraburi – 272
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 567
Trang – 303
Phang Nga – 89
Chaiyaphum – 144
Tak – 182
Lop Buri – 212
Petchabun – 105
Krabi – 112
Kanchanaburi – 176
Ratchaburi – 307
Chanthaburi – 130
Sakon Nakhon – 119
Nong Kai – 136
Trat – 51
Yasothon – 147
Nan – 47
Srakaew – 221
Chumporn – 156
Payao – 50
Nakhon Panom – 88
Mukdaharn – 34
Chiang Rai – 49
Phetchburi – 205
Pattani – 198
Suphan Buri – 440
Kamphaeng Phet – 158
Nakhon Nayok – 46
Satun – 172
Bueng Karn – 97
Amnat Charoen – 58
Yala – 225
Uthai Thani – 65
Mae Hong Son – 20
Loei – 94
Nong Bua Lumphu – 50
Chainat – 17
Pichit – 59
Phrae – 90
Uttaradit – 53
Sukhothai – 92
Narathiwas – 186
Samut Songkhram – 217
Ranong – 146
Lamphun – 7
Ang Thong – 199
Singburi – 82
