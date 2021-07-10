Connect with us

Transport

All buses from Bangkok to Phuket and south cancelled from today

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: All buses from Bangkok to Phuket and south have been cancelled. (via BorKorSor Facebook)

In response to Bangkok’s new lockdown measures from today, all bus service between Bangkok and Phuket has been cancelled, along with buses to the dark red zone southern provinces. Interprovincial buses will stop running, effective immediately until further notice, with no set end date.

The announcement was made by the president of the public company Transport Co which supervises all interprovincial bus services in Thailand. The cancellations of buses were ordered in line with the new lockdown measures for dark red provinces like Bangkok and its 5 neighbouring provinces and the 4 southern provinces of Yala, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration included in their new restrictions limitations on travel between provinces and asked that everyone refrain from travelling out of Bangkok. On top of that, a curfew is in place in Bangkok and all 10 provinces from 9 pm to 4 am barring buses or any other vehicles to be travelling except for medical emergencies or to jobs at medical facilities or utility companies.

During the lockdown measures in the capital, limited services will run to various regions of Thailand. Only 3 routes for buses will operate 1 roundtrip journey each day between Bangkok and the Northern Thailand cities of Khlong Lan, Lom Sak and Uttaradit.

For the East and Northeast of Thailand, 5 roundtrip journeys per day will run between Bangkok and Saraburi and 9 other routes will run back and forth once a day only. Those routes are between Bangkok and Buriram, Loei and Chiang Khan, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Bua Lamphu, Rattanaburi, Surin, Trat, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Due to the sudden cancellations of routes and lockdowns in Bangkok and the 9 other provinces, the buses will issue full refunds without penalty or fee for any ticket travelling between July 10 and 25. Refunds can be obtained at the bus station ticket office at least 3 hours before the original departure time. Alternatively, they instruct riders to contact the BorKorSor (ticketing office) to postpone a trip. Those that booked using state welfare only have the option of postponement, no refund will be given.

Further information and help can be received by calling the bus service hotline at 1490.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

image

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Welcome back to Thailand!

image
