Koh Pha Ngan partygoers and organiser get a fine and suspended sentences | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Koh Pha Ngan partygoers and organiser get a fine and suspended sentences
109 partygoers who attended a party at cliff-top bar on Koh Pha Ngan, including 89 foreigners and 22 Thais, have received suspended jail terms and fines for breaking Thailand’s emergency decree and Covid-19 restrictions. A judge sentenced each of the attendees to 1 month in jail, suspended if they have a good behaviour record for a year. He also fined them 4,000 baht each.
Police arrested most of the attendees in a raid Tuesday evening at the ThreeSixtyBar. Among the foreigners arrested were 20 French citizens, 10 Americans and 6 British citizens. Others were from Russia and Switzerland. Everyone was given a Covid-19 test by local health officials. So far all results have come back negative.
Koh Pha Ngan has been a popular destination in the past for backpackers, ‘wellness’ seekers, the hippie crowd and was famous for its monthly full moon party. But the Had Rin Beach monthly invasion has been cancelled since March 2020 although a core of international expats and tourists, some stuck in Thailand or waiting out the pandemic, have moved to the island for its relaxed tropical lifestyle. Thailand barred virtually all tourists from entering the country in April 2020 because of the coronavirus.
Koh Pha Ngan is a short boat ride from Koh Samui, located off the coast of Surat Thani province in the Gulf of Thailand.
Police said the raid was easy as the organisers did a lot of publicity (below) on social media for the Celebration 5 Bang party, where the bar promoted the event to celebrate its fifth year in business.
The court conducted the trial of the 109 people over a video conference call.
As for the Thai organiser and the 2 bartenders, they were given fines of 10,000 baht and a 2 year suspended jail sentence. The party’s organiser claimed he had made an “honest mistake”.
“I thought Surat Thani province was in the Covid-19 green zone…. I thought we were allowed to organise an activity.”
Thailand is currently graded in four zones – red, orange, yellow and green – depending on the number of cases in the current outbreak that has now spread around the country in the past 5 weeks, tripling the number of cases before December 20. Thailand has now registered 17,023 infections since January 2020, 802 new cases today and a total of 76 deaths.
SOURCE: AP
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
Hotels and tourist attractions in Chonburi must close, according to an official order from the province’s communicable disease committee. Hotel and other businesses related to the tourism industry, who struggled due to the provincial travel restrictions, actually requested the order so employees could get unemployment benefits. With the official closure order, the employees can receive 3 month compensations from the government.
The new wave of Covid-19 infections hit businesses in Chon Buri even worse than the first outbreak, which peaked in April, according to acting president of the province’s tourism council, Tanate Supara-sahasrangsri.
During the first wave, a strict lockdown was imposed and all hotels were ordered to close. Relief measures supported the affected employees. But during the new wave of infections, strict restrictions were imposed in Chon Buri as the province was classified as a “high risk” area under maximum control. While strict restrictions were imposed, hotels and businesses were not ordered to close. Many businesses struggled due to the lack of tourists entering the province.
Hotels with checked-in guests as well as those who wish to stay open can continue, but are required to inform the district chief within 7 days.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s immunisation plan might be delayed, EU threatens ban on vaccine exports
Thailand plans to receive the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines within the next couple of weeks, but the mass immunisation campaign might be put on hold due to possible restrictions on exports from the European Union.
The EU warned pharmaceutical companies, like AstraZeneca, that they would take legal action and possibly block exports if the drugmakers do not deliver shots that were secured by the Western countries.
The Thai government had earlier announced that February 14 would be the first day of vaccinations. At yesterday’s National Vaccine Committee meeting, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said it’s not clear when the first batch of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive, but added that he still expects the vaccine to arrive within the next month.
If the EU decides to block exports of the vaccine, which is being made in Italy, Thailand may have to wait until June, according to Anutin. In a contract with the Thai government, AstraZeneca agreed to deliver the complete order of vaccines by June. Thailand has secured 26 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and recently reserved another 35 million doses.
“Thailand has requested an amendment to the contract to deliver the first lot of 50,000 doses, and then another 100,000 doses.”
SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Reuters
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 802 new Covid-19 cases
802 new Covid-19 cases were detected today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 5,551 active cases. The CCSA has reported a total of 17,023 cases and 76 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.
Most of the cases were found in active case finding, which was rolled out in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the new wave of infections. The majority of cases are asymptomatic. The province has set up various field hospitals to treat the patients and contain the virus.
Out of the 802 cases, 692 cases were detected in proactive testing, 89 were local transmissions and 21 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from abroad.
SOURCE: CCSA | National News Bureau of Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Myanmar Election Commission pours water on the Army’s claims of election fraud
Body dumped on the roadside in Phuket
Taxi and transport drivers calling for help from the Thai government
Koh Pha Ngan partygoers and organiser get a fine and suspended sentences
Thailand News Today | Monk busted over ‘ice’ alms | January 29
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
600 factories ordered to monitor emissions to help reduce air pollution
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
Taxis and tuk tuks ask Thai government for help
Thailand’s immunisation plan might be delayed, EU threatens ban on vaccine exports
Monk arrested on drug charges, allegedly told police methamphetamine was a merit gift
CCSA Update: 802 new Covid-19 cases
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
Chon Buri tutoring centre owner arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student
Man killed and 2 injured after sports car collides with van in Bangkok
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
Survey finds Thais want tourists back… but with quarantine
Thailand News Today | Island Party Crackdown | January 28
Thailand News Today | Restrictions on Bangkok and Pattaya to be lifted? | January 27
Ask The Thais | Road deaths, dating foreigners, and is ‘farang’ racist?
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
Methamphetamine worth 51 million baht found washed up on Koh Samui beach
Restaurants to serve alcohol again, other restrictions to be eased
15,000 people in Samut Sakhon at high risk of infection, health officials concerned
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
Monk arrested on drug charges, allegedly told police methamphetamine was a merit gift
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
Thailand’s immunisation plan might be delayed, EU threatens ban on vaccine exports
Taxis and tuk tuks ask Thai government for help
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Business4 days ago
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
- Bangkok2 days ago
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
- Business2 days ago
Survey finds Thais want tourists back… but with quarantine
- Koh Samui21 hours ago
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
- Drugs2 days ago
Methamphetamine worth 51 million baht found washed up on Koh Samui beach
- Thailand2 days ago
Restaurants to serve alcohol again, other restrictions to be eased
- Central Thailand2 days ago
15,000 people in Samut Sakhon at high risk of infection, health officials concerned
- Business16 hours ago
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
Bill Fischer
Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 8:27 am
4,000 baht fine! That’s barely a slap on the wrist. This is a joke. They should have been fined heavily and deported.