Arrest warrant issued for Sia Golf in Songkhla officer attack

An arrest warrant has been issued for Sia Golf, a 28 year old man involved in an incident where a group attacked a police officer at a polling station in Songkhla province.

The attack on Police Lance Corporal Nisathit Khongthep, from the 43rd Border Patrol Police Company, occurred while he was on duty maintaining order during local elections at polling station 7 in Mueang district. The altercation began when Nisathit cautioned a provincial councilor and his followers against taking photographs within the polling station, a violation of election laws.

This led to dissatisfaction, and a group of five to seven men subsequently assaulted Nisathit, injuring his eye and wrist before fleeing.

Today, May 12, it was reported that the Songkhla Provincial Court issued arrest warrants for seven people involved in the crime. These include 28 year old Siradonai Plaiduang, known as Sia Golf, 41 year old Pongthep Wadwilai, 34 year old Numsek Thongsri, 40 year old Rapeepong Sawatchukaew, 45 year old Chakkrapong Thepchoom, 38 year old Sasan Sangabaankok, and 32 year old Sarayuth Nuchaikaew.

Investigations revealed that Siradonai, or Sia Golf, was charged with inciting the violence, while Pongthep was charged with carrying out Sia Golf’s orders to assault the officer.

They face charges of obstructing or resisting an officer on duty with violence using weapons and causing harm to an officer performing official duties. The arrest warrant for Siradonai is numbered J.307/2568, with warrants for the others ranging from J.308 to J.313/2568, reported KhaoSod.

The police chief has vowed to apprehend the culprits, stating that no one is above the law. Songkhla police have committed to pursuing the case to its full extent, ensuring those responsible for the attack at the polling station are held accountable.

Original news: Local politician’s aide allegedly assaults border officer at polling station

A local politician‘s aide allegedly assaulted a border patrol officer after being prohibited from taking photographs at a polling station. The police are gathering evidence to issue arrest warrants for the politician and all involved parties.

Today, May 12, Police Lieutenant General Piyawat Chalermsri, commander of Provincial Police Region 9, visited Police Lance Corporal Nisathit Kongthep at Songkhla Hospital to offer support. Nisathit suffered injuries including a swollen area above his right ear, a swollen bruise under his eye, a stitched wound on his right palm, and inflammation in his right shoulder and hip. The doctor advised him to stay in the hospital for one night.

Nisathit explained that the incident began when a local politician expressed displeasure after being told not to take photographs within the polling station. Following instructions from the polling station chairman, Nisathit and others had intervened to stop the politician from taking pictures. This led to a heated exchange before the politician left the area.

Shortly afterward, a group of five young men arrived on two motorcycles. Initially thought to be voters, they surrounded Nisathit and assaulted him with kicks and a chair while he was seated with two village headmen.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Piyawat then visited Mueang Songkhla Police Station to follow up on the case, stating that the incident occurred at 1.25pm. The local politician, alongside his wife and another companion, attempted to capture photos while voting, which prompted the intervention.

The politician’s frustration escalated into an argument, following which the assault took place approximately 20 minutes later. The assailants, believed to be the politician’s aides, fled the scene on motorcycles.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Piyawat vowed to expedite the investigation and issue arrest warrants for the politician and his aides by the end of the night. He confirmed that evidence, including CCTV footage and testimonies from eyewitnesses like the polling station chairman and other officers, corroborated the events. One of the motorcycles involved has already been seized, reported KhaoSod.

National police chief Police General Kittirat Phanphet expressed that the police force nationwide is deeply concerned about this deliberate attack on an officer performing his duty. He emphasised that all people responsible would face strict legal action.