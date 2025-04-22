Koh Larn to get new police station amid tourist boom

With more than 10,000 tourists descending on Koh Larn every day, officials have finally responded to mounting concerns about safety and stretched police resources by announcing plans for a brand-new police substation at Tawaen Beach.

In a recent meeting held at Pattaya City’s branch office on the island, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya Manoch Nongyai, Permanent Secretary Kiatthisak Sriwongchai, and other key officials discussed the urgent need to bolster law enforcement on Koh Larn.

The island, known for its pristine beaches and popularity among both Thai and foreign tourists, is struggling to cope with the growing number of visitors and its permanent residents.

“Koh Larn welcomes around 10,000 tourists every single day. The current police force from Pattaya Police Station simply cannot provide the level of safety and coverage required for such a busy island.”

To address the problem, officers have agreed on a collaborative plan. Pattaya City will provide the land for the substation and install CCTV cameras around the area.

The Chon Buri Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) will step in with essential equipment, including patrol vehicles and prisoner transport vans. Pattaya Police Station will assign additional officers to staff the new post.

The new substation will be strategically located near the Pattaya City branch office at Tawaen Beach, one of the busiest areas on the island, to ensure quicker response times and better visibility of police presence.

Worapot Pongpalee, representing the Chon Buri PAO, confirmed the organisation’s commitment to public safety, stating that their support will extend to areas beyond Pattaya City’s administrative capabilities.

“We’re focused on ensuring both residents and tourists can feel safe and secure while enjoying everything Koh Larn has to offer.”

The project is expected to be rolled out soon, offering a much-needed solution to rising concerns over crime, traffic, and emergency response times on the island, reported The Pattaya News.

With tourist numbers continuing to surge, the new police substation could be a game-changer for Koh Larn, boosting confidence, improving safety, and helping maintain the island’s image as one of Thailand’s top seaside getaways.