Local politician’s aide allegedly assaults border officer at polling station

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 day agoLast Updated: Monday, May 12, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A local politician‘s aide allegedly assaulted a border patrol officer after being prohibited from taking photographs at a polling station. The police are gathering evidence to issue arrest warrants for the politician and all involved parties.

Today, May 12, Police Lieutenant General Piyawat Chalermsri, commander of Provincial Police Region 9, visited Police Lance Corporal Nisathit Kongthep at Songkhla Hospital to offer support.

Nisathit suffered injuries including a swollen area above his right ear, a swollen bruise under his eye, a stitched wound on his right palm, and inflammation in his right shoulder and hip. The doctor advised him to stay in the hospital for one night.

Nisathit explained that the incident began when a local politician expressed displeasure after being told not to take photographs within the polling station. Following instructions from the polling station chairman, Nisathit and others had intervened to stop the politician from taking pictures. This led to a heated exchange before the politician left the area.

Shortly afterward, a group of five young men arrived on two motorcycles. Initially thought to be voters, they surrounded Nisathit and assaulted him with kicks and a chair while he was seated with two village headmen.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Piyawat then visited Mueang Songkhla Police Station to follow up on the case, stating that the incident occurred at 1.25pm. The local politician, alongside his wife and another companion, attempted to capture photos while voting, which prompted the intervention.

The politician’s frustration escalated into an argument, following which the assault took place approximately 20 minutes later. The assailants, believed to be the politician’s aides, fled the scene on motorcycles.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Piyawat vowed to expedite the investigation and issue arrest warrants for the politician and his aides by the end of the night. He confirmed that evidence, including CCTV footage and testimonies from eyewitnesses like the polling station chairman and other officers, corroborated the events. One of the motorcycles involved has already been seized, reported KhaoSod.

National police chief Police General Kittirat Phanphet expressed that the police force nationwide is deeply concerned about this deliberate attack on an officer performing his duty. He emphasised that all people responsible would face strict legal action.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

