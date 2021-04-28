Initial investigation finds woman’s death not related to receiving 2nd Sinovac dose

Officials say a 23 year old woman’s death, after recently receiving a second Sinovac jab, is not related to the Covid-19 vaccine. The findings are from an initial investigation into her death by the Ministry of Public Health. The woman received the second dose of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine in Samut Sakhon province at her workplace on April 21. 1 day later, she developed a severe headache and started vomiting 30 minutes after eating an unknown kind of food supplement. She was admitted to hospital that day and her condition deteriorated. A team of doctors found that she had developed the most severe symptoms of encephalopathy, also known as brain damage.

Chawetsan Namwat from the Emergency Health Hazard and Disease Control Division, part of the Public Health Ministry, made a statement shortly after her relatives took to the media to request an investigation into her death.

“We will perform an autopsy on her body to determine the true cause of her death. We have yet to find a death we could attribute to the vaccine. There is no need to suspend the roll-out as we strongly believe it can and will help to bring the outbreak under control. However, it is our duty to investigate and we will let the public know once the facts become clearer.”

The ministry later held a press conference detailing the results of the medical investigation’s report from the committee on Adverse Events Following Immunisation. Taweesap Siraprapasiri, an expert at the Department of the Disease Control backed the findings.

“Her death has nothing to do with the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. She experienced critical symptoms after eating a kind of supplementary food. It is seen as a coincidence.”

Taweesap said that the committee yesterday forwarded the medical report of the case to the ministry after it had been submitted for investigation following a complaint from her relatives who were concerned that the death might be linked to the Sinovac vaccine she had recently been given.

Chawetsan says autopsies were performed on 2 others, who died shortly after being inoculated, found that their deaths were caused by pre-existing conditions. The autopsies ruled out the Sinovac vaccine as a cause of death in both cases. The woman was pronounced dead on April 23. Her funeral rites are being held at a temple in her hometown of Ang Thong.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

