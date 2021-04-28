Thailand
Thai Airways employee union push against forming a new airline
Plans to create a new national airline to replace the struggling Thai Airways are meeting oppositions from the employee union. The union insists that Thai Airways is a known brand worldwide and has contributed significantly to the economy of Thailand and deserves aid and rehabilitation.
In the past, Thailand’s flagship international airline spent years as a state-owned property until the Thai Ministry of Finance reduced it’s majority stake to only 47% in 2020. The Finance Minister says that they are not discussing taking over Thai Airways as a government-owned carrier again. So the future of the airline will depend on the current long list of creditors.
Formed in cooperation with Scandinavian Airlines in 1960 to create Thailand’s first international airline, The government eventually bought out SAS. But now the Finance Ministry reduced their ownership in order to make Thai Airways eligible for debt rehabilitation. The airline is now seeking assistance through the Central Bankruptcy Court to help with the over 300 billion baht of debt the airline is currently holding.
The workers union has been pushing the government not to give up on the distressed airline, and to support debt-restructuring in hopes that Thai Airways can surge back after Covid-19 stronger than ever. The union argues that while the industry outlook is still bleak during the pandemic, the airline can still cut operating costs, streamline operations, and focus on profit-generating sectors of the business. Ground services, cargo logistics, and aircraft repair can still generate revenue and help Thai Airways fight to stay afloat.
The union argues that pulling the plug on Thai Airways and forming a new national airline would be counterproductive as the airline industry during the pandemic would not allow a new company to thrive.
The International Air Transport Association has predicted a global loss of about 1.47 trillion baht (US $47.7 billion) for the airline industry this year. This is actually an improvement over last year’s losses of nearly 4 trillion baht (US $126.4 billion) at the global peak of Covid-19 lockdowns. While an estimated 2.4 billion people are expected to fly this year, with government travel restrictions and tight border controls, a further US $81 billion in losses are still predicted for the airline industry.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Initial investigation finds woman’s death not related to receiving 2nd Sinovac dose
Officials say a 23 year old woman’s death, after recently receiving a second Sinovac jab, is not related to the Covid-19 vaccine. The findings are from an initial investigation into her death by the Ministry of Public Health. The woman received the second dose of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine in Samut Sakhon province at her workplace on April 21. 1 day later, she developed a severe headache and started vomiting 30 minutes after eating an unknown kind of food supplement. She was admitted to hospital that day and her condition deteriorated. A team of doctors found that she had developed the most severe symptoms of encephalopathy, also known as brain damage.
Chawetsan Namwat from the Emergency Health Hazard and Disease Control Division, part of the Public Health Ministry, made a statement shortly after her relatives took to the media to request an investigation into her death.
“We will perform an autopsy on her body to determine the true cause of her death. We have yet to find a death we could attribute to the vaccine. There is no need to suspend the roll-out as we strongly believe it can and will help to bring the outbreak under control. However, it is our duty to investigate and we will let the public know once the facts become clearer.”
The ministry later held a press conference detailing the results of the medical investigation’s report from the committee on Adverse Events Following Immunisation. Taweesap Siraprapasiri, an expert at the Department of the Disease Control backed the findings.
Chawetsan says autopsies were performed on 2 others, who died shortly after being inoculated, found that their deaths were caused by pre-existing conditions. The autopsies ruled out the Sinovac vaccine as a cause of death in both cases.
The woman was pronounced dead on April 23. Her funeral rites are being held at a temple in her hometown of Ang Thong.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 2,012 new cases, 15 deaths
2,012 new Covid-19 infections and 15 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control this morning. Over the past month, more than 32,000 Covid-19 infections have been reported.
There are currently 27,119 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. 695 patients are in critical condition with 199 of those patients on ventilators.
Out of the 2,012 new Covid-19 cases, 1,893 are local transmission and 108 cases were detected in active case finding. Another 11 cases were detected in quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas.
830 of the new cases were reported in Bangkok. Numerous new cases were reported in provinces surrounding Bangkok including 161 cases in Samut Prakan, 59 cases in Samut Sakhon, and 71 cases in Nonthaburi. Another 108 cases were reported in Chon Buri.
The recent wave of cases makes up more than half of Thailand’s total case count of 61,699 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic last year. The pandemic’s death toll in Thailand is now at 178.
Numerous clusters have been linked to bars and nightclubs in Bangkok and since April 1, more than 10,000 cases have been reported in the capital, leading to overcrowded hospitals and limited beds in intensive care units.
More than half of the Covid-related deaths this month are people over 60 years old who have pre-existing conditions, although a number of recent deaths have been young adults who were diagnosed with diabetes or obesity.
Recently, there have been more than 10 Covid-related fatalities per day. Out of the 15 deaths reported today, 9 were in Bangkok. Deaths were people between the ages of 35 and 88. Most had pre-existing conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, and thyroid disease. Most of them contracted the virus from family members and co-workers.
Most provinces in Thailand have imposed orders requiring face masks to be worn in public places. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht. Restrictions and closure orders have been set in Bangkok to help slow the spread of the virus, but the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will discuss today whether to impose a lockdown in the city.
And yesterday, the Minister of Education announced that the next term for Thai schools will now open on June 1, instead of mid-May.
Since February 28, there been 1,227,032 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in Thailand. Yesterday, 26,572 people received their first dose of the vaccine and 26,109 received their second dose.
SOURCE: Matichon
Thailand
Dozens of Burmese migrants arrested at Thai-Myanmar border for entering illegally
As many flee Myanmar to escape violence following the February military coup, Thai border patrol arrested 60 Burmese migrants yesterday for crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally into Kanchanaburi. Another 52 migrants in the province were arrested on Monday. Officers suspect many entered Thailand in search of jobs.
The migrants were charged with illegal entry as well as violating emergency orders and the Communicable Disease Act. Yesterday, most of the migrants were caught hiding in a forest in the Muang district by the Thai army’s Lat Ya Task Force. Apparently, the migrants had walked for 7 days. They told officers they walked on natural paths from the Myanmar city Dawei to the Thai border.
They told officers that they had paid Burmese job brokers 13,000 to 20,000 baht each to set them up with work in Thailand and they told the migrants to wait in the forest to be picked up. They say they were set to work in Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, and Bangkok.
Another 9 migrants were caught by border patrol in the district yesterday evening. Officers say they were also seeking work in Thailand and had paid brokers 15,000 baht each to set them up with jobs in Pathum Thani and Samut Sakhon.
On Monday, migrants were found hiding in a forest on a mountain slope Sai Yok district. Police say the migrants were carrying suitcases filled with clothes, but it’s unclear if the group was entering Thailand to escape violence or to look for jobs. Temperatures were checked as a screening for Covid-19 and none of them had a fever.
Thailand tightened patrol along the Myanmar border after a spike in Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring country last year. Following the December outbreak affecting a large migrant population at a fishing hub in Samut Sakhon, southwest of Bangkok, Thai authorities said they would focus on cracking down on illegal labour traffickers rather than migrant workers.
In the past, many have feared that those entering the country illegally, skipping the mandatory quarantine period and the required Covid-19 tests, could potentially lead to coronavirus outbreaks in Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
