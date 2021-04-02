Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital | Thaiger

A 70 year old monk died the day after he was injected with the Covid-19 vaccine while 3 other monks at the same temple, Wat Samphanthawong Moranaphap in Bangkok, were taken to the hospital sometime after being injected with the vaccine to be treated for a high fever. One of them complained of chest tightness and difficulty breathing.

Medical examiners will do an autopsy of the deceased monk’s body to determine if his death is related to the Covid-19 vaccine. Health officials did not say which vaccine the monk received, but a report from Nation Thailand said the AstraZeneca vaccine is administered to monks of 60 while the Sinovac vaccine is given to those 18 to 59 years old.

At another Bangkok temple, Wat Traimit Withayaram Worawihan, 151 monks received their Covid-19 vaccine. No side effects were reported. The vaccinated monks are still advised to practice social distancing and to wear face masks, Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pituthecha says.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Matichon Online

