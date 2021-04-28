Expats
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules
Phuket’s foreigners are being called out again over their alleged failures to comply with Covid-19 safety measures. A meeting comprised of high-ranking Phuket officials, and a majority of consuls and foreign government representatives decided that those who are not being “socially responsible” will face legal actions, with the most severe of those, as being kicked out of Thailand.
The meeting yesterday was all about discussing ways to prevent the spread of the virus for foreign tourists living in Phuket. 14 consul representatives were at the meeting, including those from:
UK
Russia
France
Netherlands
Norway
Kazakhstan
Luxembourg
South Korea
Chile
Nepal
Switzerland
Mexico
Australia
According to the meeting’s report, participants were given the opportunity to express their opinions and make recommendations surrounding the Covid-19 epidemic. The report included this wording:
“However, if the investigation of the disease by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office finds that you (foreigners) who are at high risk, or have tested positive for Covid-19, you (foreigners) must be socially responsible by preparing for treatment in strict accordance with the place set by the Public Health Office, which is this standard. The same standard as Thai citizens living in Phuket Province.”
“If you (foreigners) do not comply, there will be legal penalties and affect your consideration for permission to stay in the Kingdom.”
The report did not include any statements by the consuls on the message, but did note that the Honorary Consul of the UK proposed asking the provincial government to allocate quota vaccination doses against Covid-19 for foreigners living in Phuket and to clarify how long it would be before foreigners could receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
Early in April, Officials confirmed yesterday that expats in Phuket will be included and receive Covid-19 vaccines as part of the Thai government’s vaccination scheme. Dr. Chalermpong of Vachira Phuket Hospital, made the announcement and said the first 100,000 doses are earmarked for registered residents and people from other provinces that work in tourism, but the following batch will be open to other industries as well as foreigners. Chalermpong confirmed that eligibility for inoculation will be wide.
“All people on the island who are older than 18 years old but younger than 60 years old are eligible to be vaccinated, including people registered as living in Phuket, those who are from other provinces, and foreigners.”
The Honorary Consul of Norway asked provincial officials to prepare information published on a central website for the convenience and speed of extraction of information to be used in public relations. The Dutch honorary consul, Seven Smulders, asked the provincial authorities to update the progress of Phuket’s Covid situation in English-language media.
Phuket government officials have recently threatened to strictly enforce the 20,000 baht face mask fine and contact consular officials for foreigners that refuse to mask up. The vice governor of Phuket has issued a stern warning that all people are required to wear face masks in public at all times. But foreigners aren’t the only ones who are being criticised for not wearing masks. Thailand’s own PM was fined 6,000 baht recently for failing to wear a mask at a Cabinet meeting at the Government House by the Bangkok Governor. And, now, 3 Government House workers have contracted Covid-19.
However, no explanation has been provided as to what inspired the Phuket Immigration Office to start heavily emphasizing the need for people to follow Covid prevention measures, other than the rising number of infections.
Yesterday was the first time the Phuket Immigration Office delivered a warning to foreigners in Phuket that they may have their stay in the country cut short if they are caught not following the Covid prevention measures. The meeting noted that there are currently approximately 11,000 foreigners living in Phuket.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s “problem foreigners” who don’t wear masks. Really?! | VIDEO
UPDATE: Even the Thai PM has been fined for not wearing a mask at a meeting at Government House yesterday.
Phuket’s vice governor has stirred the pot by singling out, what he described as, “problem foreigners” who weren’t wearing their mask in public. Over the past week there has been renewed attention to the wearing of masks at all times even though it’s actually been part of Thailand’s emergency decree since April last year. And while there has been wide use of masks over the last year there may have been a dropping off of serious mask wearing at all times in recent months.
But, I have to say, the VAST majority of all people in Thailand have been wearing their masks whilst in public over the past year.
There are a few problem foreigners. There are also plenty of problem Thais who have occasionally erred in the mask-wearing department. The intentional, and malicious non wearing of masks, has been very rare in Thailand. But, really, we’re talking about a tiny percentage. I haven’t seen too many foreign Karen’s or the male equivalent in my travels.
If you want to talk about the non-wearing of masks, just look at the pub and club scene over the past few months. In just about all the photos of parties and club events the battle is to find anyone actually wearing a mask.
Expats
International Living magazine ranks Koh Samui among 15 best islands to retire
Thailand’s popular Gulf island of Koh Samui is basking in glory as it is listed as one of the best islands to retire by International Living magazine. The island is ranked number 10 out of 15 islands listed by the magazine, and is said to be affordable for retirees. Peace, privacy, a simpler way of life and strong communities are also listed as some of its benefits.
The magazine detailed life on Koh Samui, pointing out the island’s world-class beaches…
“LYING ABOUT 425 MILES SOUTH OF THE COUNTRY’S CAPITAL, BANGKOK, KOH SAMUI HAS BECOME ONE OF THE MOST COVETED EXPAT DESTINATIONS IN THAILAND. ALTHOUGH ONLY 13 MILES WIDE AND OVER 15 MILES LONG, THE ISLAND IS THAILAND’S SECOND LARGEST ISLAND AFTER PHUKET.
KOH SAMUI BOASTS WORLD-CLASS BEACHES TUCKED AWAY IN SECLUDED BAYS…EXPANSIVE INLAND JUNGLES TEEMING WITH EXOTIC BIRDS, BUTTERFLIES, AND MONKEYS…MAGNIFICENT CASCADING WATERFALLS AND INLAND NATURAL POOLS…AND AN ALMOST COUNTLESS CHOICE OF GREAT SPOTS TO SIT DOWN, RELAX, AND WATCH THE SPECTACULAR SUNSETS OVER THE GULF OF THAILAND.
SAMUI, ONE OF AN ARCHIPELAGO OF 80 SMALLER ISLANDS, HAS A WARM AND MOSTLY CRYSTAL-CLEAR SEA WITH LOTS OF OPPORTUNITIES FOR KAYAKING, SAILING, AND BOATING. IT IS ALSO FAST BECOMING A GOLFER’S PARADISE.
THE ISLAND MAKES A GREAT DESTINATION FOR ANYONE LOOKING FOR A DREAM RETIREMENT BY THE SEA. YOU CAN LIVE WELL HERE ON A BUDGET OF US$2,000-2,500 A MONTH.”
Thailand has long been a favorite destination for retirees as obtaining a retirement visa can be done at the young age of 50.
Apart from the necessary documents needed, you can renew your retirement visa yearly without needing to go on a visa run or outside of the country, making the option convenient for those who may be unfit for sucFor information regarding a retirement visa, you can visit or contact a Thai embassy or consulate. Or a properly qualified visa agent.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Thailand
Briton stranded in Thai hospital after balcony fall appealing to return home
A 56 year old Briton is appealing to be repatriated after surviving an attempted suicide, falling from a 6-storey balcony here in Thailand. The family of the man is trying to raise £10,000 to fly him home, after he has been stuck in a Thai hospital recovering from his injuries. He has no insurance, and before the accident, he has suffered from chronic diabetes.
Ian Mitchell-Barnes, known as Barney, is from Solihull in the U.K.’s West Midlands. He broke his pelvis, both arms and both legs in the fall, has already had 1 foot amputated and may be losing the other foot as well. His sister, Jane, says it was “nothing short of a miracle” that her brother survived.
“Thankfully, Barney is being positive about coming home and looking forward to rehabilitation that will restore some semblance of normality for him. He will have to adapt to being disabled as he has had one leg amputated below the knee. Unfortunately, he does require further treatment as his injuries were so catastrophic. He really wants to get home to get a second opinion on the treatment for his remaining foot as the Thai doctors are recommending amputation.”
“He won’t be able to get benefits or be eligible for NHS health care once he’s back at home, but we know that, and are quite prepared to look after him ourselves. We just want him here with his family.”
Jane said the cost of medical repatriation by stretcher on a commercial airline is £16,000, so the family has launched a JustGiving appeal for £10,000. Ian has been living in Thailand since retiring from working for British Airways 5 years ago. When the pandemic hit, he opted to stay in Thailand, despite not having any work or health insurance. His sister said that he has been very isolated in the past 6 months, before his attempted suicide. She says he chose to stay at home and isolate to keep from catching Covid-19. That is apparently when his mental health declined.
In 2000 he married a Thai woman and they lived in Smethwick for 4 years before getting divorced. He returned to the UK a year ago, and also last summer, and had been planning to come home for Christmas. He has a 27 year old son from a past relationship, who lives in London. He also has a 12 year old daughter in the Philippines with a woman in that country.
SOURCE: Birmingham Mail
