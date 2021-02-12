Health Ministry says 2 million vaccine doses to be administered by April | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Ministry says 2 million vaccine doses to be administered by April
Thailand’s Health Ministry says it hopes to have vaccinated over 960,000 people across 10 provinces come April. The Bangkok Post reports that Sopon Mekthon from the government’s Covid-19 vaccine task force says the initial rollout will target high-risk groups, such as those over the age of 60, those with underlying conditions, as well as frontline healthcare workers and disease control officials.
He says initial vaccine supplies will be limited, but it’s hoped there will be a lot more available for the second phase of the national rollout, in order to start building herd immunity and to allow the country to return to normal. The second phase will target healthcare staff not classed as frontline workers, employees in the tourism and industry sectors, and the general public.
The latest announcement from the Health Ministry comes amid growing criticism of how long it is taking to roll out a vaccine programme. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has hit backat critics, saying Thailand shouldn’t be compared to other countries currently rolling out vaccines, given the Kingdom’s success at controlling the virus.
Thailand is expected to take delivery of 2 million doses of the vaccine this month, most of which will be rolled out to the above categories of people in 10 provinces classed as strict and maximum control zones, and areas where virus cases are still on the rise. Some doses will also be administered in provinces bordering the high-risk ones.
In each of the 10 provinces, those who will be first in line to receive dose number 1 of the jab are healthcare workers, disease control officials who may come into contact with Covid patients, those with underlying health conditions, those over the age of 60, the migrant worker population, and other members of the general public.
According to the Bangkok Post report, the 10 provinces first in line for vaccination are primarily in central and eastern Thailand, with the exception of Tak, in the lower-north, which borders Myanmar.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Tourism
Despite lack of vaccine clarity, TAT still aiming for Q3 revival of foreign tourism
Despite there being no definitive date for when everyone in Thailand might be vaccinated against Covid-19, officials say they’re still planning for the return of foreign tourists later this year. Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand says the plan to welcome international travellers in the third quarter of 2021 is still on track. The optimistic Yuthasak says foreign tourists will be looking to holiday in low-risk countries and Thailand remains popular. However, he acknowledges that the possibility of a vaccine passport scheme, and the current mandatory quarantine period, need to be taken into account.
The Bangkok Post reports that the TAT is planning to discuss the second phase of the national vaccine rollout with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Yuthasak says that allowing the private sector to purchase vaccines could speed up the process, however he acknowledges that vaccines are currently in short supply around the world. He says the jabs may also prove too expensive for local administrations and that local officials considering this move must remember they’ll be using state finances to do so.
He made his comments after operators on the southern island of Phuket expressed dismay at a government U-turn on allowing local administrations and the private sector to purchase vaccines. Various business groups and the local administration in Phuket had proposed a plan whereby they would finance the vaccination of 70% of the island’s population, in the hope of creating herd immunity and being able to re-open to international tourists from October 1.
After Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the government could not approve such a move, the groups involved have written a letter to the PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, urging him to reconsider.
Meanwhile, Chamnan Srisawat from the Tourism Council of Thailand says tourism operators need clarity on when they might be able to re-open to foreign tourists, which he says is the only path to economic recovery. He points out that no international tourists will be able to visit Thailand if the locals are not vaccinated.
“Tourism will not fully recover without vaccinations that can ensure health and safety. It’s more important than any tourism stimulus plan. The government must include the private sector in discussions about a vaccine distribution plan.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
201 new cases, 185 locally transmitted- Covid-19 Update
Today, Thailand has reported 201 new Covid-19cases, with 185 being locally-transmitted. 16 of those cases were imported, raising the total number of cases in the country to 24,104 since the outbreak began.
An assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says 96 new cases were confirmed at hospitals and 89 others through active case finding.
Bangkok recorded 17 new cases with 14 being linked to the cluster at Chulalongkorn University. Tak province reported 37 new cases with 23 being confirmed at hospitals (22 Myanmar and 1 Thai) and 14 other cases in communities, all working Myanmar nationals.
The 16 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from Pakistan, Sudan, Japan, the United States, Russia, Turkey, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
Of the 24,104 total cases, 19,799 (82.14%) had recovered, including 885 discharged over the past 24 hours. 4,225 were still receiving treatment, with 1,531 undergoing treatment at field hospitals. The death toll has remained the same at 80.
Covid-19 cases worldwide have increased by 437,780 in 24 hours to 107.85 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 14,018 to 2.36 million. The US had the most cases at 27.90 million, up 96,806, and the most deaths at 483,200, up 3,432.
Thailand’s Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, says the first stage of human trials of a locally-produced vaccinewill get underway next month. The jab is a joint collaboration between the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation and the Faculty of Tropical Medicine of Mahidol University. It’s understood the vaccine has performed satisfactorily in animal testing, showing an ability to stimulate immunity.
According to a Thai PBS World report, Kiatipoom Wongrachit from the Public Health Ministry, says the GPO is very experienced in the production of flu vaccines and is collaborating with Mahidol University’s Faculty of Tropical Medicine, with support from the US-based Program for Appropriate Technology in Health.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
The leaders in the race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine
With the coronavirus claiming more than 2.3 million lives, the biggest challenge across the world is developing and distributing a Covid-19 vaccine. Major pharmaceutical companies are now in a race to develop and distribute safe and effective vaccines.
The leaders of the Covid-19 vaccine race…
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
US Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson has now applied with the US FDA for emergency use authorisation for the company’s new single-dose Covid-19 vaccine.
Preliminary results from a huge international study say that the J&J vaccine was safe and offered strong protection against moderate to severe cases of the coronavirus.
Early indications suggest it doesn’t appear quite as strong as the 2-dose competitors made by Pfizer/BionTech and Moderna, but some of these early assumptions haven’t really compared like-study with like-study.
The J&J vaccine is an adenovirus vector vaccine. It works by taking a piece of DNA from the Covid-19 spike protein and injecting it into an adenovirus, a type of virus typically involved in a common cold.
But in the J&J vaccine, the adenovirus has been genetically modified so that it cannot replicate, and can only act as a carrier, or vector.
The combination of vector virus and Covid-19 DNA is then injected into the body, where human cells read the COVID-19 DNA and begin replicating the spike proteins. The human immune system then recognises those spike proteins and destroys them.
MODERNA & PFIZER/BIONTECH
The Johnson & Johnson technology is slightly different from both the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, which are called mRNA vaccines.
Those vaccines use RNA instead of DNA, a slightly different genetic code. The labs take RNA from the COVID-19 spike protein, mix it in lipid solution, and inject it into the human cells.
The body recognises the code (mRNA) and starts to replicate the spikes. Again, the human immune system recognises and destroys them.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine still has the transport challenges where it has to be transported and stored at extremely low temperatures.
OXFORD/ASTRAZENECA
The Oxford–AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, codenamed AZD1222, was developed by Oxford University and the British/Swedish multinational AstraZeneca and is given by intramuscular injection, using as its vector a modified chimpanzee adenovirus.
One dosing regimen showed 90% efficacy when a half-dose was followed by a full-dose after at least one month, based on mixed trials with no participants over 55 years old.
NONAVAX
Then there’s the Novavax vaccine, also from the US. It’s a different vaccine based on newer technology, in this case a protein based vaccine.
It involves the spike protein of the virus itself, which is produced and formulated as a nanoparticle type structure. It uses a synthetic coronavirus spike protein to teach the immune system to produce antibodies that can deactivate the coronavirus if a person were to be exposed.
Once injected, it stimulates the immune system to start producing antibody and also induces T-cell immune responses.
SINOPHARM
There are three vaccines in China. On is from Sinopharm who have developed the vaccine called Vero and is based on an inactivated virus. It’s been developed in collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Institute of Biological Products.
This type of vaccine has been tried and tested for decades and the technology successfully used against diphtheria, hepatitis B, polio, whooping cough and tetanus.
Phase III trials for Vero have been conducted in 10 countries worldwide, including the UAE, Bahrain, Peru, Morocco, Argentina, Jordan and Pakistan. One reason for the research outside the People’s Republic is that in China, case numbers dropped so sharply in the summer due to the strict lockdown that it was difficult to obtain any meaningful data at all.
So far, Vero is the only Chinese vaccine where the manufacturer has published official data. Sinopharm has reported a 79% efficacy in an interim evaluation, back in December 2020. The vaccine was licensed in China one day later.
Efficacy data from other countries is up and down, with the Emirates confirming even higher efficacy in their study at 86%.
SINOVAC BIOTECH
The Sinovac Biotech vaccine is called CoronaVac and is also based on inactivated viruses. It has been tested in various phase III trials since the summer, including in Brazil, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Turkey.
Evaluations by Brazilian collaborators suggest an efficacy of up to 78% whilst the Indonesian health authorities reported it around 65% effective.
To put these efficacy ratings into context, although these inactivated virus vaccines are not as effective as the mRNA vaccines approved for use in Europe and the US, the results do exceed measurements that are common for influenza vaccines. Some of those are only 30-60% effective.
Thailand plans to introduce this vaccine despite its moderate efficacy. Malaysia and Singapore are still deciding if they will buy doses for their populations.
Meanwhile, Sinovac is aiming to increase efficacy by prolonging the interval between the two doses, but scientists say prolonging the time between the original vaccination and the booster also increases the risk of possible mutations.
CANSINO BIOLOGICS
Another vaccine is called Ad5-nCoV or Convidecia, where CanSino Biologics worked with the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology. This vaccine is a vector virus vaccine based on an adenovirus type 5.
Here, a harmless transport virus brings non-replicable surface proteins of the Covid-19 pathogen to the human cells and triggers the immune reaction there.
In terms of the way it works, this vaccine is much like the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.
Phase III trials have started in Pakistan, Russia, Mexico and Chile.
A Canadian trial was cancelled because CanSino Biologics hadn’t delivered the vaccine doses as agreed to by its partner, the Canadian Center for Vaccinology. But in China, the vaccine has been administered to military personnel since June 2020 but no recent efficacy data has been released.
SPUTNIK 5
And finally to the Russian Sputnik V, which has been showing high efficacy results after several months of testing and real-life application.
Efficacy results over 90% have surpassed most of the world’s other vaccines at this stage. The Russian jab is another example of an adenovirus vector vaccine, similar to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
The news about the vaccines is very fluid and we’re right in the middle of the biggest roll out of vaccines in human history. Despite a lot of misinformation about vaccines, generally… some of it outright nonsense, these Covid 19 vaccines provide the best possibility of slowing down the spread of the virus and keeping millions alive.
The biggest challenge now is for scientists to chase the Covid-19 virus as it mutates, and modify the vaccines to work with the new mutations.
EdwardV
Friday, February 12, 2021 at 9:57 am
The second phase will target employees in tourism among others. Wow there is only one reason to do that …
Issan John
Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:06 am
Actually … “The second phase will target healthcare staff not classed as frontline workers, employees in the tourism and industry sectors, and the general public.”, Ed V.
… so quite a few possible reasons … 🙂