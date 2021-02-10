Health Minister hits back at accusations of vaccine “failure” | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Minister hits back at accusations of vaccine “failure”
Thailand’s Public Health Minister has refuted accusations that the government has failed to procure Covid-19 vaccines in a timely manner, demanding that the media stop confusing the public. A somewhat vexed Anutin Charnvirakul says Thailand cannot be compared with other countries as the Kingdom now has a deal to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine locally. This will make it easier to obtain and distribute the vaccines without having to wait on supplies from overseas.
“Thailand had devised a carefully planned vaccination programme. But when a second wave occurred, it was necessary to adjust the plan. While the second outbreak was the result of violations of laws – illegal entry and gambling — some are trying to point the finger of blame at public health officials. I don’t want anyone to compare the Thai public health system with other countries because Thailand ranked high on the list of countries that are successful in containing the Covid-19 outbreak.”
In January, Thailand was ranked 4th of 98 countries for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Australian think-tank, The Lowy Institute. However, the government has been criticised by some for not signing up to the Covax agreement in the early days of the pandemic. Covax is an alliance of organisations, that includes the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organisation, which aims to guarantee the fair distribution of vaccines worldwide. The alliance supplies poor countries with free or low-cost vaccines, but Thailand is classified as “self-financing”.
The Bangkok Post reports that countries that joined the Covax agreement are now starting their vaccine rollouts. Thailand decided not to join the programme, choosing instead to strike deals with manufacturers directly. Anutin says the first doses of Covid-19 vaccines should arrive this month and will be given to priority individuals. He has also confirmed that the private sector and local administrations are not authorised to purchase vaccines. Several business groups and representatives on the southern island of Phuket had proposed funding the vaccination of 70% of the island’s population, with the aim of achieving herd immunity and being able to open to international tourists from October 1.
Meanwhile, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the Kingdom will take delivery of 200,000 vaccine doses this month, with a further 800,000 arriving next month, and 1 million in April. Health officials say Thailand will have vaccinated 50% of its population by the end of the year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 189 new Covid-19 cases
189 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 5,301 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 23,746 coronavirus infections and 79 coronavirus-related deaths.
123 of the new infections were linked to high risk areas including 109 in Samut Sakhon. 56 cases were detected in active case finding with 50 cases in Samut Sakhon, 4 in Samut Songkhram and 2 in Nonthaburi. The other 10 new cases were detected in quarantine for those travelling to Thailand from overseas.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
World Tourism hotspots re-opening – success or failure? | VIDEO
The world of tourism has been turned upside down, not just in Thailand but around the world. Globally, it’s certainly the hardest hit industry from the coronavirus pandemic, shutting down hotels, tour companies, grounding aeroplanes and putting millions out of work.
Before we look at the latest situation, and predictions for Thailand, let’s take a quick tour of some of the other world top tourist spots and their experiments with re-opening amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
DUBAI
MALDIVES.
COSTA RICA
BALI
THAILAND
In Thailand, the gravity of the impact on the country’s tourist sector appears to have eventually sunk in. After a year of hubris that the world’s tourists were ready to burst through Thailand’s doors, even the perennially-positive TAT governor Yuttthasak Suphasorn admitted that it will be another 2-3 years before any semblance of a tourism industry returns.
His comments were made at the same time as industry leaders urge the Thai government to save what is left of the shattered tourism sector, before it is too late and there is literally nothing for foreign tourists to return to.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Court denies request to remove online footage of Thanathorn’s criticism of vaccine rollout
The Criminal Court has rejected a bid by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to remove a piece of online footage that criticises the government’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout. The former leader of the Future Forward Party, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, took to Facebook to live stream his thoughts on the government’s handling of the national vaccination programme, criticising officials for procurement decisions and referencing the Monarchy.
Thai firm Siam Bioscience, which is owned by the Crown Property Bureau, has been given sole rights to manufacture the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine in the Kingdom. Production is expected to begin in mid-2021. The government had attempted to use the country’s strict lèse majesté law as grounds to remove Thanathorn’s footage. The law prohibits criticism or defamation of the Monarchy.
However, in its ruling, the court says most of Thananthorn’s criticism was directed at the government’s handling of the vaccine rollout, with little mention of Siam Bioscience. As such, the video could not be considered a violation of the lèse majesté law or a threat to national security. The finding comes following Thananthorn’s appeal of an earlier ruling that saw the livestream removed from Facebook. The opposition politician has come under fire from staunch royalists, who accuse him of dragging the Monarchy into the debate on vaccine rollout.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok police say over 1,000 officers to be deployed at MBK Skywalk rally today
200 people file complaints with Pattaya police after losing money from alleged pyramid scheme
Court refuses bail applications for 4 pro-democracy activists
Health Minister hits back at accusations of vaccine “failure”
Thailand aims for 30% electric vehicle production by 2030
Man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a police officer outside a petrol station
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine on the way to Thailand | February 9
CCSA Update: 189 new Covid-19 cases
3 men arrested for allegedly stealing more than 700,000 baht from an ATM machine
World Tourism hotspots re-opening – success or failure? | VIDEO
Huge pyramid scheme and scam uncovered involving 1000s of people | VIDEO
Teenagers killed in motorbike accident with 18-wheel trailer truck in Chon Buri
A year after Thailand’s deadliest mass shooting a victim still gets medical treatment
Court denies request to remove online footage of Thanathorn’s criticism of vaccine rollout
UN human right experts speak out against Thailand’s “severe” use of lèse majesté law
Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work | VIDEO
British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat
Around 100 foreigners allegedly scammed by housing project company
Thai police arrest 35 people for allegedly spreading fake news on Covid-19
Phuket aims to vaccinate 70% of population, re-open to foreign tourists by October
Thai man finds rare orange pearl possibly worth millions of baht in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Thai health officials brush off “vaccine passport” idea for travellers
How Thai mega-villa buyers have reignited Phuket’s luxury real estate market in the downturn
Ask The Thais | EP.3 | Ladyboys, Covid situation, Bad Students’ protest
Democracy Index 2020 ranks Thailand 4th in ASEAN, 73rd in the world
Thai principal pulls out gun at school assembly amid sexual abuse allegation
Bangkok’s future is green, forest park project set to finish next year
Tourism Minister to request 5 million vaccine doses for tourism sector
Officials say 4 Bangkok parties have led to nearly 40 Covid-19 cases
Thailand News Today | Thailand fallout from Burmese coup | February 3
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Thai Life4 days ago
Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work | VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai health officials brush off “vaccine passport” idea for travellers
- Phuket3 days ago
How Thai mega-villa buyers have reignited Phuket’s luxury real estate market in the downturn
- Crime3 days ago
Police bust alleged illegal surrogacy ring, Thai women allegedly gave birth for overseas buyers
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai Airways lays off hundreds of pilots under debt rehabilitation plan
- Crime2 days ago
Thai man who found rare orange pearl arrested on drug charges
- Bangkok2 days ago
Foreign man and Thai woman injured in motorcycle accident
- Bangkok3 days ago
Health officials worry about potential spread of Covid-19 during Chinese New Year
Roger C
Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10:22 am
“Thailand had devised a carefully planned vaccination programme”
Yes. Hiso’s first.
Fred glue
Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10:37 am
That is clear as crystal. 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼
Ben
Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10:40 am
Money talks…