Thailand News Today | Home-made Thai vaccine ready to start trials | February 11 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Home-made Thai vaccine ready to start trials | February 11
Thailand’s Health Minister, Anutin, is now claiming that the first stage of human trials of a locally-produced vaccine brew will get underway next month. The local Thai vaccine is a joint collaboration between the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation and the Faculty of Tropical Medicine of Mahidol University. It’s understood the vaccine has performed satisfactorily in animal testing, showing an ability to stimulate immunity.
Human trials will take place in 3 stages. Phase 1 will involve 210 volunteers and will be conducted over 2 months, to determine the ideal dosage. Thai volunteers in next month’s trials will be either given the vaccine or a placebo. Those who show positive results will also take part in phase 2 trials.
In phase 2, researchers will trial 2 of the most effective dosages on 250 participants. Phase 3 should start around the end of 2021.
Once the vaccine has successfully completed all 3 phases, the vaccine manufacturers will seek approval from the local FDA and, and then go into production locally.
The Faculty of Tropical Medicine has more than 30 years’ experience in testing various vaccines, including those used against bird flu, dengue fever, cervical cancer, HIV, and the seasonal flu.
The normally busy tourist hotspots of Pattaya and Phuket are aiming to re-boot domestic tourism, now that the latest Covid-19 surge is waning. Both locations had become completely dependent on domestic tourists following last April’s border closures, but then had to contend with a second blow when Covid-19 clusters broke out in December, principally around Samut Sakhon and Rayong.
Now Pattaya has launched a campaign known as “Check in Chon Buri Free 500”. Guests who check into a hotel anywhere in the eastern province of Chon Buri will be rewarded with a 100 baht coupon, which can be redeemed at around 130 restaurants, spas, and tourist attractions. On the first night, 5 coupons will be handed out, up to maximum of 10 coupons for 2 nights. The promotion is only available for people from outside of Chon Buri.
Meanwhile, Phuket has also launched an online campaign called “Have You Ever”. Phuket’s provincial administration organisation is calling on Thais to share the campaign on Facebook, to encourage people to visit the island.
Phuket’s Governor says the damage done to the local tourism sector by the border closures and lockdowns means it must now fight back to rebuild its economy.
Myanmar’s military commander has established a line of communication with Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha detailing why a coup was staged next door and why they found it necessary seize power after a democratic election last November.
Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing explained why the Tatmadaw (that’s the Burmese Army) had to stage a coup and asked for help to support democracy. He alleged that fraud took place in the November 8 democratic election – an election where the army-backed parties only gained 7% of the total vote. The country’s electoral commission had already dismissed the army’s complaints of fraud just days before the coup on February 1. PM Prayut responded by saying he always supports the democracy of Myanmar, but won’t interfere with its internal affairs.
“At the very least, we are supportive of the democratic process in Myanmar, while what we also have to do is maintain relations (with Myanmar) as well as possible because that will benefit all Thai people and border trade (with the neighbouring country). Thailand supports the democratic process. The rest is up to him to see how to proceed.”
Prayut says the issue is sensitive but warned that he was not supportive of anti-Myanmar coup protests inside Thailand. Hundreds of Burmese people recently gathered outside the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, whilst in Myanmar, thousands of demonstrators took to the main city of Yangon, including hundreds of government workers and a group of policemen from the eastern Kayah state. The large protests have prompted the military to issue a night curfew and restrictions on gatherings in the state’s larger cities.
Pro-democracy activists have pledged to continue and increase their protest action this year, aiming for 2 million protesters at each event. The pledge came a day after 4 activists were denied bail by the Criminal Court in Bangkok. Around 1,000 protesters gathered at the Pathumwan intersection in the capital calling for the release of their 4 colleagues… the ring leaders of last year’s anti-government protest movement.
They also reiterated the 3 key demands they’ve been pushing for since anti-government protests began in July 2020: the resignation of the PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, a re-write of the Constitution, and reform of the Thai Monarchy.
Protesters booed police officers and beat pots and pans, a nod to a belief that banging pots will dispel evil spirits. One activist told the media that the pots were empty to reflect the fact that many people are now so poor they can’t afford rice.
Yesterday’s protest started at 4pm, with participants marching to Pathumwan police station at around 7.30pm to demand the release of the 4 detained activists. Police arrested 10 people, including 2 minors who were released on bail of 5,000 baht each. Protesters dispersed peacefully around 9pm.
Thai authorities say they will oppose Vietnam’s plan to impose a 34% anti-dumping tax on sugar imports from Thailand. Vietnamese authorities claim that Thai exporters are gaining an advantage over their Vietnamese competitors because of lower costs.
The Vietnamese Industry and Trade Ministry launched a probe into the issue and, according to its preliminary findings, found the accusations have grounds.
The investigation, conducted since September last year, found dumped sugar from Thailand sharply increased to 1.3 million tonnes in 2020, up 330% from 2019.
The schedule for the import duty has not been decided. The ministry expects to conclude its investigation in the second quarter this year.
Thailand, the world’s fourth largest sugar producer and the second largest exporter following Brazil, saw its sugar exports becoming increasing popular overseas because of apparent better production standards and lower production costs.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Human Rights Watch says Thailand abuses lèse majesté law to silence protesters
The Human Rights Watch is speaking up against Thailand’s use of the lèse majesté law after 4 prominent pro-democracy activists were denied bail by the Bangkok Criminal Court and ordered into pretrial detention for allegedly insulting or defaming the Thai Monarchy. The HRW says the activists could be in detention for years until their trials are concluded.
At a time of ongoing political protests calling on monarchy reform, Thai authorities have been “abusing” the draconian lèse majesté law by using it to “aggressively clamp down on speech they don’t like,” according to HRW’s Asia director Brad Adams.
“Holding people in pretrial detention for peaceful expression portends a return to the dark days when people simply charged with this crime end up spending years in jail while their trials drag on interminably.”
The lèse majesté law, under Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison for insulting or defaming the Thai Monarchy. The activists, Arnon Nampha, Parit Chiwarak, Somyot Pruksakasemsuk and Patiwat Saraiyaem, also face sedition charges which carries a penalty of up to 7 years in prison.
Thailand went around 3 years without a lèse majesté charge in court. With the recent student-led pro-democracy movement gaining traction late last year, many making statements considered taboo in Thai society, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called for Thai authorities to bring back the lèse majesté prosecutions, according to the HRW. At least 58 people have been faced lèse majesté charges related to activities at pro-democracy rallies or comments online since November, the HRW says.
United Nations human rights experts also spoke out against Thailand’s use of the law, saying the country has severely used the law to “curtail criticism of the monarchy.” They says they were “alarmed” by the recent case where a Thai woman was sentenced to more than 43 years in prison for insulting the royal family.
Adams says the Thai government should address protesters’ demands rather than arresting them.
“The authorities should immediately end their heavy-handed enforcement of the lèse majesté law and engage in a dialogue with United Nations experts and others about amending the law to bring it into compliance with Thailand’s international human rights law obligations.”
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
PETA calls on Thai officials to ban photos with exotic animals due to Covid-19
After reports that some exotic cats and primates in captivity have tested positive for Covid-19, animal rights activists are calling on Thailand’s public health minister to ban all photo opportunities with the exotic animals to avoid potential coronavirus outbreaks either from human to animal, or from animal to human.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, better known as PETA, wrote a letter to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, urging him to ban the exotic animal photos. They say the photo opportunities are still operating in Thailand and are “undermining efforts to control the pandemic.”
The Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo, Bangkok’s Safari World and the well-known Tiger Kingdom, which has locations in Chiang Mai and Phuket, are allowing visitors to come in close contact and take photos with wild animals like tiger, orangutans and monkeys, according to PETA’s senior vice president Jason Baker.
“Places like these have numerous guests every day, and it would take only one infected person to start another coronavirus disaster.”
In the letter, Baker says the Covid-19 transmissions between captive animals and humans have been documented in other parts of the world, like a zoo in Spain where some captive tigers were infected by asymptomatic employees. He warns Thailand’s health minister that if big cats or primates catch the virus, it could lead to a new variant.
“If they catch the virus, it can mutate and another new strain might be unleashed on the human population.”
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
UPDATE: SPM Shopping Mall Scam – do you know someone involved? | VIDEO
So the fallout of the SPM Shopping Mall app scam continues and police around the country are being swamped with official complaints from aggrieved victims, some who lost hundreds of thousands of baht.
Police have already started arresting people allegedly involved with the scam, or who may have been facilitating or encouraging others to join in the pyramid scheme.
A few comments.
Firstly is how reasonable people didn’t see that it was a scam. On the face of it, the whole thing had an air of legitimacy. The app appeared very professional and the idea of getting paid to click on products in order to push up their SEO is not new. Some schemes like this in the past were quite legitimate and some still exist where reviewers are rewarded for positive clicks.
But there were a few red flags with this scam.
Firstly the amounts of money they were offering in return for clicks was very high. The promise of paying participants between 10 – 14 days also had the hallmarks of a classic Ponzi scheme where the monies received from new participants are used to pay the older ones.
The pyramid scheme is where participants are asked to invite others, usually friends, into the scheme, where they will then earn commission from the people they introduce. Then they will earn a proportion of the commission of the people THEY introduce and so on down the line…
Finally, the messages that started coming from the Admins on the Line croups started to increasingly frantic pushing people to invest (indeed) more money into the scheme to make sure they could click on more of the shopping list items.
In the defence of the people that did get involved, they were often invited to get into the scheme by their family or friends, sometimes with stories of success and big earnings… certainly for the people that were involved in the early days and were at the top of the pyramid.
Their assurances and examples of big wins would have been difficult to ignore, even if you had a few niggling suspicions. And for many, their wages had been cut or they’d lost their job during the pandemic… they were more likely to take a risk.
Once on the website, and you clicked on various buttons, was the sound of coins clinking or the graphic roll of a poker machine screen. Of course you were always the winner… or virtual winner anyway.
For the people that acted as Admins of Line groups who were actively involved in procuring new ‘members’ into the scheme and encouraging them all to keep adding more money, whilst being paid 500 baht per day along the way, I have less sympathy for you if you ended up losing money. Likely you were making some decent coin in the early stages and your greed might have just got the better of you as you preyed on the people down the line in the pyramid.
The actual website and digital infrastructure of SPM Shopping Mall was very sophisticated, and, as we already know, took around 6 months to build… allegedly in Hong Kong and China, although regional variations needed people on the ground to open bank accounts and operate as initial Admins.
The elaborate nature of the back-end of SPM Shopping Mall will be difficult to unravel here in Thailand, particularly as the king pins don’t even live here and have, assuredly, left little digital finger prints to track the down.
The Thai police have already started arresting some of the Admins… the middle men, most of them victims of the scam themselves, in some sort of face saving action.
But the biggest fallout from all of this, as the whole scam continues to unravel, is not just the tens of thousands of people who have lost money… money they probably couldn’t afford to lose… but the loss of friends, family and workmates… and the loss of trust. THAT will take much longer to repair than the the thousands of baht will take to retrieve.
Just in my immediate sphere, some employees from one of The Thaiger peer companies, became involved in the SPM Shopping Mall scam and have lost tens of thousands of baht. And the people they trusted… workmates in the same office, who convinced them to get involved, have now caused a very fractious working environment. And that’s just one office.
Multiply this across tens of thousands of other offices, groups of friends and family, and you’ll see that this elaborate pyramid scam has caused widespread disruption, WAY beyond a simple loss of money.
If YOU have lost money from this scam, the best you can do is file an official police complaint and contact your bank to see if you can block any recent money transfers.
And be assured that this WILL happen again and people, again, will fall for the opportunity to make easy money. Another pyramid scam is certainly being put together right now.
Caveat emptor… let the buyer beware.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand News Today | Home-made Thai vaccine ready to start trials | February 11
Human Rights Watch says Thailand abuses lèse majesté law to silence protesters
PETA calls on Thai officials to ban photos with exotic animals due to Covid-19
UPDATE: SPM Shopping Mall Scam – do you know someone involved? | VIDEO
Police arrest alleged gambling den boss in Rayong
DSI raids Thai model agency, finds 500,000 photos and videos of child pornography
201 new cases, 185 locally transmitted- Covid-19 Update
Singapore begins flying with Covid-19 vaccinated employees
The leaders in the race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine
Top travel destinations grapple with re-opening during the pandemic
Man arrested for allegedly killing baby step-daughter who wouldn’t stop crying
US issues sanctions against Myanmar after coup
Human trials of Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccine to begin next month
Pattaya, Phuket, launch campaigns to re-ignite tourism
Myanmar military commander pens letter to Thai PM
Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work | VIDEO
British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat
Thai police arrest 35 people for allegedly spreading fake news on Covid-19
Thai health officials brush off “vaccine passport” idea for travellers
Thai man finds rare orange pearl possibly worth millions of baht in Nakhon Si Thammarat
How Thai mega-villa buyers have reignited Phuket’s luxury real estate market in the downturn
Ask The Thais | EP.3 | Ladyboys, Covid situation, Bad Students’ protest
Bangkok and Phuket in top 15 list of places people most want to visit when travel re-opens
Tourism Minister to request 5 million vaccine doses for tourism sector
Officials say 4 Bangkok parties have led to nearly 40 Covid-19 cases
Huge pyramid scheme and scam uncovered involving 1000s of people | VIDEO
Thailand blocks natural borders following Myanmar coup, bounty for human traffickers increases
Thai man who found rare orange pearl arrested on drug charges
Police bust alleged illegal surrogacy ring, Thai women allegedly gave birth for overseas buyers
Thailand News Today | Week In Review | February 6
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai health officials brush off “vaccine passport” idea for travellers
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok and Phuket in top 15 list of places people most want to visit when travel re-opens
- Crime2 days ago
Huge pyramid scheme and scam uncovered involving 1000s of people | VIDEO
- Crime3 days ago
Thai man who found rare orange pearl arrested on drug charges
- Bangkok3 days ago
Foreign man and Thai woman injured in motorcycle accident
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai Airways lays off hundreds of pilots under debt rehabilitation plan
- Crime1 day ago
200 people file complaints with Pattaya police after losing money from alleged pyramid scheme
- Crime2 days ago
Man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a police officer outside a petrol station
Jim Ferrante
Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 7:04 pm
Will the Thai vaccine be traditional or mRNA?