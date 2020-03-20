Day and night – Bangkok deep cleaning phase | The Thaiger

Deputy Bangkok Governor Sakonthi Pattiyakul, posted on his Facebook, revealing that Bangkok is in its “deep cleaning phase” and all 50 districts will be affected. Focusing on the ground and public seating, authorities will first use disinfectant sprays to spray down everything then use a wipe with at least 70% alcohol to minimise any potential Covid-19 threats. This will continue until the Coronavirus situations in Thailand has improved.

The deputy governor says…

“The bus stops will be deep cleaned 2 times a day at 2pm and 9pm and all BTS stations will be deep cleaned 4 times a day during 5.30-6am, 10.30-11am,3.30-4pm, and from 8.30-9pm. All trains will then be disinfected again after BTS shuts down for the night.”

“This will continue until the Covid-19 situation improves. The public workers are angels of Bangkok, every single one of them across the 50 districts. They will continue to clean all public areas all day, no small spots will be missed such as the staircase handles on the bridges, the bus stops, public walkways and chairs.

Commander in Chief of the Royal Thai Army, General Apirat Kongsompong has ordered the Royal Thai Army Chemical Department to disinfect all public areas that may be in risk of the Covid-19. This includes nightclubs, bars, malls, and tourist areas.

Areas affected includes Rama 1 Road, Pathum Wan, Rachaprasong Road, China Town, and other areas in Bangkok City.

The disinfectant used is Benzalkonium Chloride known as Sanisol 0.05%. This disinfectant has proven to effectively kill the Novel Coronavirus.

SOURCE: Thai Residents