Fortress Thailand – Thai PM asks for co-operation | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Fortress Thailand – Thai PM asks for co-operation

Greeley Pulitzer

3 hours ago

Fortress Thailand – Thai PM asks for co-operation
FILE PHOTO
The Kingdom has raised the drawbridge and hunkers down for weeks, or months, of self-isolation and a roll-out of measures to control the spread of Covid-19.

Foreign nationals may no longer enter Thailand and the government has not ruled out a 24 hour curfew under the state of emergency declared by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, which went into effect at midnight, last night. The PM says the emergency decree is Thailand’s best chance to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Prayut announced Tuesday the country would be under a state of emergency as of today until the end of April, as Thailand battles with virus transmissions. The army will set up checkpoints across the country under the emergency decree and 16 “first-level instructions” have been issued, following the PM’s national address yesterday. No national curfew has yet been imposed. Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, who oversees legal affairs, says “it remains a possibility”.

“If a curfew is imposed, it will be without warning, so people will panic and buy up food and basic necessities. The curfew for Covid-19 is likely to cover 24 hours, with exceptions for individuals seeking medical treatment, those going to court or those working in broadcasting services.”

Among the latest instructions, foreigners are banned from entering the kingdom, “with the exception of diplomats, shippers, drivers, pilots and others permitted by the PM”. Thai nationals stranded in other countries will be allowed to return, provided they have a fit-to-fly health certificate.

Meanwhile the general public has been urged to refrain from travelling. Interprovincial travellers must install an app for tracking and will be required to undergo screening at several checkpoints.

“Children under 5 and adults over 70, and those with underlying health problems, are strongly urged to stay home. Public gatherings are banned.”

The PM says he will take drastic action against those who take advantage of others during the crisis, an apparent reference to hoarding and price-gouging.

“They will be shown no mercy.”

Prayut says that, as the situation may worsen, more stringent measures will be necessary to stem the spread of the virus and minimise its impact on people and their livelihoods. He appealed to the public to comply despite the inconveniences.

“From now the measures to be imposed will be more intense and will affect people’s lives. I’m asking you to comply and be responsible. Some people may feel their rights are being infringed upon, but all this is being done to protect lives. If we take things seriously, we can get through this.”

To control “fake news” that may cause panic, Prayut is calling on the media to check the facts with a special communications team. A team of doctors will hold a daily press briefing.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

New cases in Thailand – 111, pushes total over 1,000

9 mins ago

March 26, 2020

New cases in Thailand – 111, pushes total over 1,000

Thursday’s total for new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus is out. The number of newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in Thailand is now over 1,000. 111 new cases were announced to the media today a spokesperson from the Ministry of Public Health.

The official number of infections in Thailand, at the time of publication (1pm Thai time) is 1,045. The ministry speculated that there is likely to be an exponential rise in new infections across Thailand in the near future.

Across the world today there are now 471,794 cases, a total of 21,297 deaths and 114,703 patients recovered.

Italy will likely surpass China with its total number of cases in the next 24 hours. It already has more than twice the number of deaths as China. Italy has a population of 60 million vs China with nearly 1.4 billion. The US is also recording sharp rises in new cases, along with other European countries.

New cases in Thailand - 111, pushes total over 1,000 | News by The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Immigration Bureau asks people to file reports online, avoid their offices

35 mins ago

March 26, 2020

Immigration Bureau asks people to file reports online, avoid their offices
PHOTO: Travelfish

A spokesman for the Immigration Bureau says that foreigners living in Thailand are now requested to process their 90 day residence reports via an online platform or by post only. Applicants are usually required to report in person to complete the procedure. The change comes as one metre social distancing has been virtually impossible at immigration offices.

One IB office in Bangkok was so overcrowded yesterday that people were forced to wait in the nearby compound of an abandoned market. The office was serving foreigners trying to renew their visas and migrant workers who are required to process paperwork.

“Up to 1,000 chairs were brought into the IB building and the compound and placed at a safe distance.”

The bureau has extended opening hours (in Bangkok) and will now start work at 7am, but officers say it’s difficult to manage the large numbers of people amid the spread of the virus.

Yesterday’s numbers were greater than Tuesday’s, following the government’s announcement of the emergency decree which made many rush to report to authorities.

Many foreigners want, or are being forced to, stay in Thailand due to flight cancellations and lockdowns in many countries.

The IB has temporarily closed three One Stop Service Centres for migrant workers from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.

Link to Immigration 90 reporting website HERE

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket, special restrictions for locals (Thursday)

1 hour ago

March 26, 2020

Phuket, special restrictions for locals (Thursday)
PHTO: Public spaces like Bang Wad dam will now be closed to the public - Thaiger

Additional measures are being rolled out in Phuket as the Provincial Office refines the local needs to restrict the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Some public offices are being closed, or services restricted, including at the Land Transport Office (most expats’ favourite place!).

Dental clinics will be closed but dental clinics within hospitals will remain open.

Finally, the notice lists a number of public spaces which will now be closed, including running areas around dams on the island and the Saphan Hin sports centre.

The notice also lists penalties for people that don’t follow the new guidelines.

Phuket, special restrictions for locals (Thursday) | News by The Thaiger

Phuket, special restrictions for locals (Thursday) | News by The Thaiger

