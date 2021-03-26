First death after Covid-19 vaccine reported in Thailand, death not linked to vaccine, health official says | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
First death after Covid-19 vaccine reported in Thailand, death not linked to vaccine, health official says
Thailand has reported its first death of a Covid-19 vaccine patient. An investigation has been launched by the Public Health Ministry, but health officials suspect the death is not related to the vaccine and that the death is from natural causes.
10 days after being injected with the vaccine, a 60 year old patient had an abdominal aortic aneurysm, which led to a fatal rupture. The patient has suffered chronic illness since birth, according to the Bangkok Post. It’s unclear what the illness was, but the person needed regular treatment throughout their life. They recently underwent surgery, but the illness worsened and led to the patient’s death, according to deputy director general of the Department of Disease Control, Sophon Mekthon.
There have been only 2 reports of severe side effects following the injection of the Covid-19 vaccine since Thailand started its immunisation campaign on February 28, according to Sophon, who is also the chairperson of the government’s subcommittee on Covid-19 vaccine management.
The other patient developed hives after getting the vaccine, Sophon says. The 60 year old patient is the first death reported in Thailand after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. Sophon says he believes the aneurysm rupture is unrelated.
“Our guess is that the death might not be related to the vaccine, as an abdominal aneurysm can burst at any time and about 20% of patients display no symptoms prior to the rupture… We are looking into both cases in detail to determine if the symptoms are vaccine-related.”
Reports do not say which vaccine the patient received, but Thailand officials said in previous reports that those over 60 years old would receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. Doctors in Thailand have advised those over 60 to not get the Sinovac vaccine because there is not enough research for that age group. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is 67 years old, decided to get the AstraZeneca injection rather than Sinovac due to his age.
Minor side effects, like fever, muscle pain and redness around the injection area, have been common following the injection of the Covid-19 vaccine. Sophon says those symptoms typically go away within 1 to 2 days.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai quarantine confusion – do ASQ hotels know about April 1 changes?
A gentleman from Sacramento, California, 43 years old, wanted to come to Thailand for Songkran, and then some further exploration. But, with all the changes announced by the government, the restrictions imposed recently for Songkran celebrations, and the hotels still advertising for 14 day quarantines, he’s found it a complete minefield. His main complaint – people ‘on the ground’ don’t appear to know about the April 1 changes to quarantine requirements.
Here’s a screen shot from the Royal Thai Embassy in Austria. Other embassies have also updated their information but the changes, mostly, haven’t filtered down to quarantine-registered hotels in Thailand.
“I just find it odd that we are less than five days from the first and no official documentation has been pushed out to hotel owners.”
Here is his full message to The Thaiger…
This link is to official policy changes from the Royal Thai consulate. Can you please investigate why the changes are not being implemented into the local quarantine hotels who are still selling 15 day packages when it clearly states as of April 1 that this is the new policy. I am not sure what official word they are waiting for or why it has not been documented to the hotel owners but I am very curious as to why it is listed as official government policy from the Royal Thai consulate?
There seems to be a complete failure of information being filtered down to the standard SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) booklet given to the ASQ hotel managers. I am currently checked into ALQ in Pattaya and my hotel manager refuses to implement any changes to the ALQ until “official word” has been given. I feel the updated policy changes listed from the Royal Thai embassy should be more than sufficient to implement change.
Who is the official source of the info? Is it the Thai health ministry? Or is it provincial managers or officials? Who is the man?
Any assistance in this matter would be greatly appreciated.
(Name withheld)
Bottomline, it’s more complicated to get into Thailand than it was pre-Covid. But many people are travelling here and going through the paperwork, and you can too. But it may pay to be patient during this period of transition and re-opening. We would still recommend checking with your local Thai embassy first before booking anything. Hopefully, in coming months, the process will continue to get less complicated.
Please tell us if you’re having similar problems travelling to Thailand at this time. Did you come for some Songkran fun only to find out that most of the ‘fun’ has been banned this year? Is your hotel complying with the post-April 1 regulations?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand approves Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine
The Food & Drug Administration have approved Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, making the single-dose jab the third vaccine approved for use in the Kingdom. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul took to social media to announce the go-ahead from the FDA.
Thailand is currently using China’s Sinovac vaccine and the AstraZeneca jab in its national rollout, but Anutin says this latest authorisation from the FDA shows that the country is open to other manufacturers and anxious to give people more choice.
India’s Bharat Biotech vaccine is currently awaiting approval for use in Thailand, while Moderna, China’s Sinopharm, and Russia’s Sputnik vaccine have all expressed interest in obtaining FDA approval.
According to a Bangkok Post report, Paisarn Dunkum, secretary general of the regulator, says private companies and hospitals who wish to administer approved Covid-19 vaccines should register with the Department of Disease Control. He also points out that so far, no doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been ordered.
To date, the Thai government has approved plans to buy a total of 63 million doses of China’s Sinovac jab, with discussions to purchase a further 5 million still ongoing. Thailand plans to vaccinate at least 50% of the population by the end of this year. So far, 96,000 people have received their first dose, while 5,800 have received both doses.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket
July re-opening for Phuket expected to get government approval today
Today, the government is expected to approve a quarantine-free re-opening for the southern island of Phuket from July. However, the re-opening does require the island to have achieved herd immunity status by vaccinating 70% of its population before then. Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow says the Centre for Economic Situation Administration will consider the plan at its meeting later today, which will be chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
“Phuket has been recognised by foreign tourists. But local businesses and people have suffered during the second wave the Covid-19 pandemic. They have joined forces and offered to be a re-opening model for major tourist provinces. There are flights to the province and hotels to attract quality tourists. They believe if the government supports the plan, the province should re-open before October.”
Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand says the local community will need to support the mass vaccination plan if the herd immunity goal is to be achieved in time for a July re-opening. He is optimistic local residents will be in favour, saying the plan is more detailed than last year’s “Phuket Model” and can guarantee the health and safety of the local population.
The Bangkok Post reports that under the latest “sandbox” proposal, at least 466,587 of Phuket’s inhabitants will need to be given 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. The island plans to take delivery of 933,174 doses, with the first round of vaccinations beginning on April 15, followed by the second from May 15.
Phuket’s public health chief, Kusak Kukiatkul, says priority recipients of the first dose will include local health officials who have close contact with Covid patients, service industry workers, and people with underlying health conditions. He is calling on Phuket residents to register at the provincial public health office and says there are no grounds for concern about being vaccinated.
“Don’t worry because the outcome of the first round of vaccinations was very satisfactory, with little side effects reported. It is similar to general vaccinations.”
Meanwhile, foreign tourists who wish to holiday in Phuket will need to show proof of vaccination and will still have to take a Covid-19 test at the airport, as well as downloading and activating the ThailandPlus tracing app.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
