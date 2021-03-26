First death after Covid-19 vaccine reported in Thailand, death not linked to vaccine, health official says | Thaiger

Thailand has reported its first death of a Covid-19 vaccine patient. An investigation has been launched by the Public Health Ministry, but health officials suspect the death is not related to the vaccine and that the death is from natural causes.

10 days after being injected with the vaccine, a 60 year old patient had an abdominal aortic aneurysm, which led to a fatal rupture. The patient has suffered chronic illness since birth, according to the Bangkok Post. It’s unclear what the illness was, but the person needed regular treatment throughout their life. They recently underwent surgery, but the illness worsened and led to the patient’s death, according to deputy director general of the Department of Disease Control, Sophon Mekthon.

There have been only 2 reports of severe side effects following the injection of the Covid-19 vaccine since Thailand started its immunisation campaign on February 28, according to Sophon, who is also the chairperson of the government’s subcommittee on Covid-19 vaccine management.

The other patient developed hives after getting the vaccine, Sophon says. The 60 year old patient is the first death reported in Thailand after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. Sophon says he believes the aneurysm rupture is unrelated.

“Our guess is that the death might not be related to the vaccine, as an abdominal aneurysm can burst at any time and about 20% of patients display no symptoms prior to the rupture… We are looking into both cases in detail to determine if the symptoms are vaccine-related.”

Reports do not say which vaccine the patient received, but Thailand officials said in previous reports that those over 60 years old would receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. Doctors in Thailand have advised those over 60 to not get the Sinovac vaccine because there is not enough research for that age group. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is 67 years old, decided to get the AstraZeneca injection rather than Sinovac due to his age.

Minor side effects, like fever, muscle pain and redness around the injection area, have been common following the injection of the Covid-19 vaccine. Sophon says those symptoms typically go away within 1 to 2 days.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Bangkok Post

