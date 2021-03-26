TAT New York office to host a virtual Songkran from Chiang Mai | Thaiger

Songkran
TAT New York office to host a virtual Songkran from Chiang Mai
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is set to host a virtual Songkran celebration from Chiang Mai next month in its New York office to celebrate the Thai New Year. “Spring into Songkran Splendours” will be broadcast live from Chiang Mai and is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 from 8pm-9pm Eastern Standard Time. Free registration is available online by following this link.
The broadcast will feature several segments that highlight Thailand’s traditional culture, festivals and food. Beginning with a segment on the meaning and importance of Songkran, it will then broadcast a traditional water blessing from the Ban Rai Kong Khing community. The community is known for practising holistic wellness, making organic products, and offering homestays in Chiang Mai. Further segments will focus on elephant care tourism and Thai food culture. Santi Sawangcharoen, Director of the TAT New York Office, says he looks forward to a chance to enjoy the holiday while awaiting the reopening of Thailand.
“As we prepare for travel’s rebound during the new normal, celebrating Songkran virtually will allow us to gather and enjoy the meaning of the holiday in a new way that feels exciting at this time.”
Chiang Mai’s Patara Elephant Farm, a family-run conservation project, will give a presentation on how to better the conditions of Thai elephants through conservation, healthcare, and sustainable solutions. Celebrity chef Arnold Myint, star of Top Chef and the Food Network, will give a virtual cooking class featuring Thai Papaya Salad, or Som Tam, in Thai language.
The virtual celebration comes as Thai authorities wrestle over how to celebrate the upcoming Songkran holiday during Covid-19 times. Recent decisions are leaning towards a dry celebration for a day that’s traditionally drenched in water fights. Large events must submit a plan of activities for Songkran, which are subject to approval.
Chiang Mai, the home of TAT’s virtual Songkran event, was recently ranked as the “Friendliest City in the World” in the Traveller’s Readers’ Choice Awards by Conde Naste. It’s hoped that the city’s friendly spirit will inspire people worldwide to join in Thailand’s Songkran New Year celebration.
SOURCE: TAT News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Songkran
Bangkok sets rules for a dry Songkran, large events must submit a plan
It’s going to be another dry Songkran in Bangkok. No water gun flights. No buckets of water poured on passersby. City officials say strict measures will be in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the holiday, which was extended and now stretches from April 10 to 15.
While water splashing is banned, Songkran’s traditional activities, like religious ceremonies and paying respect to elders, is still allowed, but under strict guidelines. Under new measures by the city’s communicable disease committee, large events with more than 100 people will need to submit a plan outlining disease control measures. Events drawing in more than 300 people will need permission from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
Large events need to be in an open area with good ventilation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Any activities involving large groups of people that involve close contact or “disorder,” like water flights and foam parties, are not allowed, according to Nation Thailand.
Nation Thailand also reports that event organisers should avoid catering or hosting long meals.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Thai tourism operators want more stimulus plans in time for Songkran
Tourism operators are wanting the government to set forward more stimulus plans in time for the Thai new year of Songkran. Fearing a rather unprofitable holiday, they are asking the government to step up incentives in addition to the existing subsidy program.
Yesterday the CCSA determined some basic guidelines for Songkran 2021.
Thanapol Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Domestic Travel, said most people are planning family visits over leisure trips due to the lack of tourism incentives and the recent ban on water splashing during the holiday.
Thanapol said the government expedite the approval of tourism measures, especially the co-payment scheme that subsidises 50% of tour packages, capped at 3,000 baht for 2 million packages. The government has proposed to amend a previous tourism package for senior citizens under the “Tour Teaw Thai” (Travel around Thailand) scheme, to include all ages of tourists as it offers a 5,000 baht subsidy. But, the scheme won’t be approved in time for Songkran.
According to the Tourism and Sports Ministry, domestic travellers took 4.51 million trips in January, generating 23 billion baht, representing declines of 63.7% and 75.3%, respectively, which is thought to be caused by the second wave of Covid-19 that began in Samut Sakhon province last December.
The Covid – hit economy also has forced 216 tour operators to withdraw their licenses at the start of January 2021, with another 180 to follow suit last month. Thanapol says even though most of the ADT’s 800 members are still technically operating, most appear to be closed due to the lack of tourism. Chamnan Srisawat, the president of the Tourism Council of Thailand also backs up the concerning decline in the amount of tourism operators still open.
“Domestic tourism needs continuous and inclusive support to maintain its business. These tourism firms don’t know if they will survive, even if the borders reopen on October 1.”
He says if the current subsity scheme cannot be extended in time for Songkran, then the government should offer another subsidy or scheme in time for Thailand’s biggest holiday.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Songkran
No splashing at Songkran, traditional activities must follow disease control measures – CCSA
No splashing or water gun fights will be allowed during next month’s Songkran festivities celebrating the Thai New Year. In the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting today chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, officials decided to prohibit water splashing and foam parties as well as other close contact activities like the powdering of faces with chalk. They say the restriction’s on Thailand’s most popular holiday is an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Traditional activities will still be allowed, as long as people abide by strict disease control measures, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA daily update in English. He says specific details on the restrictions will be announced at a later date.
“Instead, Songkran activities this year will focus on the traditional aspects of the festival such as merit making, such as sprinkling water on Buddha statues, pouring water on the palms, on the hands of the elderly… and asking for their blessings.”
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
TAT New York office to host a virtual Songkran from Chiang Mai
First death after Covid-19 vaccine reported in Thailand
Japan kicks off Olympic torch relay, Thailand launches “Flag of Nation” relay
Thai quarantine confusion – do ASQ hotels know about April 1 changes?
Senior official arrested in north-east Thailand on 2 million baht bribery charges
Oldest living cat in the world said to be 34 year old cat in Thailand
Thai rocker granted temporary bail after court upholds sentence
Thailand approves Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine
Bangkok police vow to press charges against activists from Wednesday rally
July re-opening for Phuket expected to get government approval today
Thai lingerie manufacturer ordered to pay workers
Accelerated vaccination plan for Phuket, Koh Samui recommended by tourism sector
Thailand News Today | Huge anti-government protest in Bangkok, monks behaving badly | March 25
Man arrested for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s daughters
Earth Hour on Saturday, Bangkok to join global “lights off” hour
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
Samut Sakhon governor released from hospital after severe Covid-19 infection
Man falls asleep while allegedly robbing a home in Phetchabun – VIDEO
Man arrested for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s daughters
Phuket approves quarantine-free stays for foreign travellers from July 1
CCSA approves shorter quarantine for visitors travelling from certain countries
Phuket and Koh Samui request bulk deliveries of AstraZeneca Covid vaccines
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
- Crime4 days ago
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
- Bangkok3 days ago
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
- Crime3 days ago
Man falls asleep while allegedly robbing a home in Phetchabun – VIDEO
- Crime19 hours ago
Man arrested for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s daughters
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket approves quarantine-free stays for foreign travellers from July 1
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Phuket and Koh Samui request bulk deliveries of AstraZeneca Covid vaccines
- Thailand2 days ago
Tom yum goong to be nominated for UNESCO cultural heritage list