Japan kicks off Olympic torch relay, Thailand launches “Flag of Nation” relay | Thaiger

World
Japan kicks off Olympic torch relay, Thailand launches “Flag of Nation” relay
Japan has officially kicked off its countdown to the postponed 2020 Olympic Games with a torch-lighting ceremony in the prefecture of Fukushima yesterday. The lighting of the torch comes 10 years after a 2011 earthquake and tsunami caused the meltdown of 3 nuclear reactors in the prefecture. The Japanese women’s football team, winners of the 2011 World Cup, started the relay from the J-Village training complex. Footballer Azusa Iwashimizu was the first of 10,000 torchbearers to carry the flame under the theme of, “Hope Lights Our Way”.
Nation Thailand reports that the Olympic flame will make a 120-day journey, across 857 locations, before arriving at the National Stadium in Tokyo on July 23. Officials are discouraging large gatherings to see the torch, in order to comply with Covid-19 restrictions. The pandemic led to the postponement of the games last year.
Meanwhile, Thailand has begun its own countdown to the Games, by launching its “Flag of Nation” relay, a journey through 35 provinces over 61 days. The Thai flag will leave Bangkok’s National Stadium and will be carried by 4,568 athletes, celebrities, and members of the public, before arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport, from where it will take off with Thailand’s Olympic athletes on May 27.
On its journey, the flag will pass through Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Phatthalung, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Chainat, Nakhon Sawan, Kamphaeng, Phet Tak, Pang Lap, Lamphun, Chiang Mai, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Rayong, Chon Buri, Chachoengsao, and Samut Prakan.
The Olympic Games, still under the 2020 banner, are scheduled to begin on July 23 and will run until August 8.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai quarantine confusion – do ASQ hotels know about April 1 changes?
A gentleman from Sacramento, California, 43 years old, wanted to come to Thailand for Songkran, and then some further exploration. But, with all the changes announced by the government, the restrictions imposed recently for Songkran celebrations, and the hotels still advertising for 14 day quarantines, he’s found it a complete minefield. His main complaint – people ‘on the ground’ don’t appear to know about the April 1 changes to quarantine requirements.
Here’s a screen shot from the Royal Thai Embassy in Austria. Other embassies have also updated their information but the changes, mostly, haven’t filtered down to quarantine-registered hotels in Thailand.
“I just find it odd that we are less than five days from the first and no official documentation has been pushed out to hotel owners.”
Here is his full message to The Thaiger…
This link is to official policy changes from the Royal Thai consulate. Can you please investigate why the changes are not being implemented into the local quarantine hotels who are still selling 15 day packages when it clearly states as of April 1 that this is the new policy. I am not sure what official word they are waiting for or why it has not been documented to the hotel owners but I am very curious as to why it is listed as official government policy from the Royal Thai consulate?
There seems to be a complete failure of information being filtered down to the standard SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) booklet given to the ASQ hotel managers. I am currently checked into ALQ in Pattaya and my hotel manager refuses to implement any changes to the ALQ until “official word” has been given. I feel the updated policy changes listed from the Royal Thai embassy should be more than sufficient to implement change.
Who is the official source of the info? Is it the Thai health ministry? Or is it provincial managers or officials? Who is the man?
Any assistance in this matter would be greatly appreciated.
(Name withheld)
Bottomline, it’s more complicated to get into Thailand than it was pre-Covid. But many people are travelling here and going through the paperwork, and you can too. But it may pay to be patient during this period of transition and re-opening. We would still recommend checking with your local Thai embassy first before booking anything. Hopefully, in coming months, the process will continue to get less complicated.
Please tell us if you’re having similar problems travelling to Thailand at this time. Did you come for some Songkran fun only to find out that most of the ‘fun’ has been banned this year? Is your hotel complying with the post-April 1 regulations?
Thailand
Oldest living cat in the world said to be 34 year old cat in Thailand
A 34 year old Siamese cat in Chanthaburi is the oldest living cat in the world, many claim. The cat, known as “Great Grandmother Wad,” is still very strong, but has trouble walking and her memory isn’t the best, her owner says. She’s a bit senile.
Thai media spoke to 57 year old Wanna Kodkarika, the cat’s owner, also known in Thai as a “taad maew,” meaning “cat slave” because of the way cat owners tend to cater to and spoil their cats.
Many claim Great Grandmother Wad the oldest living cat. The oldest cat in the world that ever lived was Creme Puff in Austin Texas. The cat lived for 38 years and 3 days from 1967 to 2005.
The cat’s mother was found back in 1986 in front of Wanna’s home in Chantaburi. A year later, the cat gave birth to 2 kittens. One kitten died, but Wad survived.
“When Grandma Wad was young, she was good at catching small animals in the garden. She liked to get tender loving care and was playful, but could become fierce when she got threatened by other animals. She was attacked by dogs twice, resulting in her bone problems.”
Great Grandmother Wad gave birth to a litter of 4 kittens. Those cats then had kittens, and some of their kittens had kittens, but Wad outlived them all.
The 34 year old cat, which some say is equivalent to a 160 year old human, still walks, but has a bit of trouble. She weighs just 2 kilograms. Her teeth aren’t as strong as they used to be. The cat now eats soft, canned food instead of her favorites: fish heads and fish with rice.
And to keep up with the latest trends, the world’s oldest cat is now on Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.
Other cat news…
- Pedigree cats seized in drug raid will be auctioned off
- Thai navy sailors rescue cats from ship fire
SOURCE: Thairath
Crime
Thai rocker granted temporary bail after court upholds sentence
A Thai rock musician is being released on a temporary bail, after losing his appeal to the Supreme Court. Seksan Sookpimay, known as “Sek Loso,” used his alleged diagnosis of suffering from bipolar disorder as part of his appeal to be let off from serving a 42 month prison sentence for several offences dating back to New Years Eve 2017.
Seksan was released after his lawyer filed a separate appeal against Min Buri Criminal Court, which had originally denied Seksan’s leave so he could appeal to the Supreme Court. But the case ended up going to the Supreme Court, who upheld the Min Buri’s court decision. Seksan was then granted the temporary bail, with a 600,000 baht surety, after the Supreme Court passed down the final judgement.
Sek Loso was charged with resisting arrest, using drugs, and threatening a police officer with a firearm after police visited his home to apprehend him over a video he posted online. Sek Loso allegedly posted a video of himself shooting a gun into the air at a Nakhon Si Thammarat temple that he visited after performing at a concert. Police went to his home, which is where he then allegedly threatened police with a firearm. Police say he did not have a license to be in posession of a firearm.
The lower court sentenced him to 2.5 years in jail on 4 counts – resisting arrest, threatening police with a gun, unlicensed possession of a firearm, and drug abuse. The Appeal Court upheld the lower court’s judgement, but reduced the sentence for Seksan’s illegal arms possession from 5 months to 3 months. The other sentences remained the same in length.
Then, the court added the new sentence to an already imposed jail term of 1 year and 3 months over another case, when Seksan physically assaulted a close aide of his then ex-wife, Wiphakorn “Karn” Sookpimay. The couple later remarried.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
