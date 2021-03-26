Japan kicks off Olympic torch relay, Thailand launches “Flag of Nation” relay | Thaiger

A gentleman from Sacramento, California, 43 years old, wanted to come to Thailand for Songkran, and then some further exploration. But, with all the changes announced by the government, the restrictions imposed recently for Songkran celebrations, and the hotels still advertising for 14 day quarantines, he’s found it a complete minefield. His main complaint – people ‘on the ground’ don’t appear to know about the April 1 changes to quarantine requirements.

Here’s a screen shot from the Royal Thai Embassy in Austria. Other embassies have also updated their information but the changes, mostly, haven’t filtered down to quarantine-registered hotels in Thailand.

“I just find it odd that we are less than five days from the first and no official documentation has been pushed out to hotel owners.”

Here is his full message to The Thaiger…

This link is to official policy changes from the Royal Thai consulate. Can you please investigate why the changes are not being implemented into the local quarantine hotels who are still selling 15 day packages when it clearly states as of April 1 that this is the new policy. I am not sure what official word they are waiting for or why it has not been documented to the hotel owners but I am very curious as to why it is listed as official government policy from the Royal Thai consulate?

There seems to be a complete failure of information being filtered down to the standard SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) booklet given to the ASQ hotel managers. I am currently checked into ALQ in Pattaya and my hotel manager refuses to implement any changes to the ALQ until “official word” has been given. I feel the updated policy changes listed from the Royal Thai embassy should be more than sufficient to implement change.

Who is the official source of the info? Is it the Thai health ministry? Or is it provincial managers or officials? Who is the man?

Any assistance in this matter would be greatly appreciated.

(Name withheld)

Bottomline, it’s more complicated to get into Thailand than it was pre-Covid. But many people are travelling here and going through the paperwork, and you can too. But it may pay to be patient during this period of transition and re-opening. We would still recommend checking with your local Thai embassy first before booking anything. Hopefully, in coming months, the process will continue to get less complicated.

Please tell us if you’re having similar problems travelling to Thailand at this time. Did you come for some Songkran fun only to find out that most of the ‘fun’ has been banned this year? Is your hotel complying with the post-April 1 regulations?

