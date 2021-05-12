image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Fear over Covid in India has some washing themselves with cow dung

Avatar

Published 

39 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via Chiang Rai Times

Fears over Covid-19 has some people in India, bathing themselves in cow feces. Doctors, however, warn that there is no evidence that cow dung is effective at curing the novel coronavirus and even warn of other diseases that can be acquired from the bacteria and germs in the feces. The pandemic has brought widespread devastation to India, with 22.66 million infections of Covid-19 so far, and 246,116 deaths.

But experts say the numbers could be as much as 5 to 10 times higher than that reported as hospital beds, oxygen, and medicine has left many to die from a lack of treatment. The state of Gujarat, in western India, has seen some going to cow shelters once a week to bathe themselves in cow feces and urine with the hope that it will boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

It may sound disgusting and weird, but in Hinduism, the cow is a scared symbol of life and Earth. Hindus have used cow feces to clean their homes and in prayer rituals, believing that it has antiseptic and therapeutic components. Gautam Manilal Borisa, an associate manager at a pharmaceutical company, says the practise of using cow dung helped him recover from the virus last year.

“We see… even doctors come here. Their belief is that this therapy improves their immunity and they can go and tend to patients with no fear.”

But not all doctors are in agreeance over its effects or healing properties. J.A. Jayalal, the national president of the Indian Medical Association, feels otherwise.

“There is no concrete scientific evidence that cow dung or urine works to boost immunity against Covid-19. It is based entirely on belief. There are also health risks involved in smearing or consuming these products – other diseases can spread from the animal to humans.”

He says it is also risky for groups to take part in bathing themselves, as it could spread the Covid virus further. But, those who believe in the dung and urine mixture, keep lining up to smother themselves in the concoction. As it dries, they hug or honour the cows at the shelter, and practise yoga to boost their energy levels. When the mixture is dry, they wash it off with milk or buttermilk.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

 

Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Bangkok

Health officials aim to vaccinate 5 million Bangkok residents in 2 months

Tanutam Thawan

Published

20 mins ago

on

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์

To combat the Covid-19 outbreak in Bangkok, infecting more than 20,000 people in the capital since April, health officials plan to vaccinate 5 million Bangkok residents within the next 2 months in an effort to reach herd immunity. So far, only 5% of Bangkok residents have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Public Health Ministry has set a goal to administer 100,000 doses each day in Bangkok with areas of the Bang Sue Railway Central Station to be used as a vaccination hub. Only those 18 and older in Bangkok are eligible for a vaccine. Migrants and other residents who aren’t registered are included in the capital’s vaccination campaign, according to deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department.

The Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines will be used in Bangkok’s mass vaccination campaign, according to the chairperson of the government’s sub-committee on vaccination management, Sopon Mekthon. The government expects more vaccine deliveries this month including 2.5 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine and 1.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Both require 2 doses to be effective.

A mass vaccination campaign has already been rolled out in Bangkok’s Khlong Toey slum where hundreds of people have tested positive for the virus. Some who have been in close contact with an infected person cannot afford to take off work to self-isolate. The crowded conditions also raise the risk of infection in the poor community.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says those who have now registered for a Covid-19 vaccine is below the target set by the government. With the first phase of vaccinations open to those most at risk of infections, more than 1.6 million people who are over 60, or who have an underlying health condition that put them at risk of a severe Covid-19 infection, have signed up for a vaccine. Only 500,000 of those people are in Bangkok.

“I’d like to invite everyone to come for a vaccine. We need to vaccinate as many people as possible so that Thailand will be able to move forward… All types of (Covid-19) vaccines the government has imported are effective, certified by the Public Health Ministry, used widely around the world on tens of millions of people including many country leaders.”

The Thai government aims to vaccinate 50 million people across the country by the end of the year.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Thailand

Covid-19 daily death toll reaches new high today at 34 fatalities

Avatar

Published

26 mins ago

on

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

By

Stock photo via Thai PBS World

Today, Thailand’s daily Covid-19 related death toll has reached a new high with 34 fatalities reported. Over the past 24 hours, the government is reporting 1,983 new infections, raising the overall total to 88,907 since the pandemic began. The death toll is now at 486 in the Kingdom since the start of the pandemic. Over the past day, 2,006 cases had recovered and were discharged from medical treatment centres.

Since the third wave of the virus began in early April, there have been 60,044 infections reported with 31,617 having made a full recovery.

Meanwhile, Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, is seeing the lowest amount of daily Covid infections today, at 57, since the latest wave began in early April. Now, the total amount of cases in the province is 3,491 since April 9. 1,430 are still listed as in medical care, with 10 deaths. 2,051 people have been released from care and have fully recovered. 112 people were released yesterday alone.

Bangkok health officials are aiming to get around 70% of the Bangkok’s residents – about 5 million people – vaccinated within 2 months. Yesterday PM Prayut Chan-o-cha noted that the number of people registering for vaccinations with the government had fallen below target.

• Krabi’s tourism operators are urging the government to push forward with local vaccination plans and commit to regulations for the province’s national parks so they can proceed with plans to re-open on October 1.

Ekawit Pinyotamanotai, president of the Krabi Tourism Association, says that “vaccine readiness is the key factor to build the confidence of locals and tourists”.

• The Marine Department is imposing strict new social distancing and regular cleaning aboard ferries on the capital’s main canal routes for passenger ferries. They are also ordering more frequent services to spread out the load on each boat.

Boat operators will now add more trips during the morning rush hour from 7am to 8.30am and in the evening from 4:30pm – 6pm. The service frequency will increase from 5-7 minutes to 2-3 minutes to prevent crowding on both boats and piers – Nation Thailand

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Pattaya sandwich maker gives out food and face masks to needy in Banglamung

Avatar

Published

39 mins ago

on

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

By

Stock photo via The Pattaya News

A Pattaya sandwich maker is giving back to the community by donating more than 500 sets of food and face masks to the needy in Banglamung district. The business operator prioritised giving the packages to medical staffers first, then to migrant communities and others in need. 29 year old Kanjana Wongsin and her friends handed out juice, food, and face masks yesterday. She told The Pattaya News that they are encouraging medical staffers who are working hard during the pandemic. Kanjana says they are fighting together to win and save the area.

She says they also gave free food to children at the Baan Kruja Anti Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Centre in the Pattaya area and to migrant worker camps in Banglamung. Meanwhile, Chon Buri province is seeing the lowest amount of daily Covid infections today, at 57, since the latest wave began in early April. Now, the total amount of cases in the province is 3,491 since April 9th. 1,430 are still listed as in medical care, with 10 deaths. 2,051 people have been released from care and have fully recovered. 112 people were released yesterday alone.

Chon Buri also released a Covid-19 timeline of a recent market cluster that is seeing 19 cases of the virus so far. The Chonburi Public Health Office is asking those who visited the places listed below, to notify health authorities and monitor their health for Covid symptoms.

The following is an English version of the timeline, translated by The Pattaya News:

  1. Phra Phrom Market in Nong Kham, Si Racha on May 1 from 9:30am to 11am
  2. Thong Lang Market in Khlong Tamru, Mueang Chonburi on May 1 from 3pm to 8pm
  3. Thong Kung Klong Tom Market in Na Pa, Mueang Chonburi on May 7 from 3pm to 8 pm

Yesterday, the province reported 73 infections and 1 death. No details have been released on that case yet. This week will also see wider scale testing at factories and high-risk occupations in the province.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Trending